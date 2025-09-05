Top Analyst Reports for Microsoft, Amazon.com & Philip Morris

Friday, September 5, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) and Philip Morris International Inc. (PM), as well as two micro-cap stocks Preformed Line Products Co. (PLPC) and Security Federal Corp. (SFDL). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> BLS Jobs for August: +22K, Unemployment +4.3%



Today's Featured Research Reports



Microsoft’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the year-to-date period (+21.2% vs. +16.1%). The company capitalizes on AI business momentum and Copilot adoption alongside accelerating Azure cloud infrastructure expansion. Recently, MSFT introduced its first proprietary AI models, MAI-Voice-1 and MAI-1-preview.



Microsoft projects Azure growth of 37% for fiscal first-quarter 2026. Strong Office 365 Commercial demand has been propeling Productivity and Business Processes revenue growth. ARPU is increasing through E5 and M365 Copilot uptake across key segments. Strategic execution through expanding scale and enterprise customer growth is driving non-AI services.



Xbox revenues are benefiting from strength across third-party and first-party content offerings. The Zacks analyst expect fiscal 2026 net sales to grow 12.9% from fiscal 2025. However, elevated operating expenses and Azure investments amid intensifying cloud competition remain headwinds.



Shares of Amazon.com have gained +36.7% over the past year against the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry’s gain of +42.8%. The company’s top-line is driven by steady momentum in Prime and AWS. Strengthening AWS services portfolio and its growing adoption rate is contributing well to AWS performance.



Ultrafast delivery services and expanding content portfolio are beneficial. Strengthening relationship with third-party sellers is a positive. Robust advertising business is also contributing well. Growing capabilities in grocery, pharmacy, healthcare and autonomous driving are other positives. Deepening focus on GenAI is a major plus. The Zacks analyst expect 2025 net sales to grow 10.6% from 2024.



However, weak third-quarter operating income guidance of $15.5-20.5 billion and concerns about margin pressure from heavy AI investments totaling $100+ billion in capital expenditure plans are overhangs. Elevated operating expenses amid intensifying cloud competition remain headwinds.



Philip Morris’ shares have gained +33.3% over the past year against the Zacks Tobacco industry’s gain of +39.6%. The company has been benefiting from strong pricing power and an expanding smoke-free portfolio. In the second quarter of 2025, Philip Morris' net revenues increased 7.1% year over year, driven by higher combustible tobacco pricing and increased smoke-free product volumes.



Philip Morris has been making significant progress with its smoke-free transition, with products like IQOS and ZYN contributing to strong performance. Philip Morris has implemented significant cost-saving measures and strategic initiatives to achieve its long-term financial goals.



For 2025, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) are likely to be $7.43-$7.56, indicating a 13-15% year-over-year increase. However, Philip Morris faces premium valuation, currency volatility pressures and stringent global tobacco regulations impacting traditional product demand.



Shares of Preformed Line Products have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry over the past year (+69.6% vs. +2.7%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $942.32 million offers compelling upside driven by robust Energy segment growth (69% of Q1'25 revenue), fueled by transmission investments and strong Americas demand.



Communications sales rose 15%, led by fiber closure demand amid North American broadband buildouts. Operating leverage and disciplined cost control drove 20% net income growth and 150 bps margin expansion. The company maintains solid liquidity ($54.8 million cash, low debt) and invests in long-term capacity, including a recent South American telecom acquisition.



However, risks include margin compression in PLP-USA from tariffs and input costs, persistent weakness in Special Industries, inventory buildup straining working capital, and FX-driven geographic profit variability. Structural exposure to commodity inflation and tariff policy adds further downside risk.



Shares of Security Federal have gained +14.1% over the past year against the Zacks Banks - Southeast industry’s gain of +16.1%. This microcap company with a market capitalization of $95.74 million demonstrates resilient fundamentals, with sustained earnings momentum, rising net income and EPS on disciplined balance sheet management and revenue diversification.



Net interest income advanced in the double digits on expanding loan yields and lower funding costs, while improved credit quality, with no provisions and declining NPAs, underscores conservative risk management. Substantial capital and book value growth enhance flexibility for dividends and expansion, supported by deposit inflows and reduced borrowings. Non-interest income diversification and geographic breadth add earnings stability.



However, rising expenses, higher preferred dividends and sluggish loan growth may constrain profitability. Heavy reliance on securities, elevated tax/regulatory costs and macro risks in concentrated markets add caution.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX), Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) and Insmed Inc. (INSM).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Adoption of Cloud & Office 365 Strength Aid Microsoft (MSFT)



Amazon (AMZN) Rides on Prime & AWS Amid Rising Competition



Philip Morris (PM) Benefits from Strong Smoke-free Revenues



Featured Reports

Seagate (STX) Rides on Mass Capacity Demand Amid High Debt

Per the Zacks analyst, Seagate's performance is gaining from improving demand for mass capacity storage solutions and expansion into the SSD storage market. However, high indebtedness is a concern.

Higher Order Rate to Aid Ingersoll Rand (IR) Amid High Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, higher orders across Ingersoll Rand's product portfolio of industrial vacuums, blowers and compressors will lend momentum to it. The company's high costs remain a woe.

Insmed (INSM) Rides on FDA Nod for First Bronchiectasis Drug

The Zacks Analyst is encouraged by the recent FDA approval of Insmed's Brinsupri, the first treatment for non-CF bronchiectasis. This also marks the launch of the company's second marketed product.

Premier Space Demands Aid BXP, Competition And High Debt Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, BXP is poised to gain from the healthy tenant demand for premier office assets, driving leasing activity and rental growth. However, high competition and debt raise concerns.

Rising Air Traffic & Commercial Aerospace Sales Aid Hexcel (HXL)

Per the Zacks analyst, improving global air traffic has been boosting Hexcel's commercial aerospace business. The company also gains from strong space and defense sales volume.

CNO Financial (CNO) Rides On Strong Policy Income, Expenses High

Per the Zacks analyst, improved policy income and investment income might aid CNO Financial's revenues. However, escalating expenses remain a concern for the company.

Allegiant (ALGT) Rides on Air Travel Demand Amid High Expenses

The Zacks Analyst is impressed with the fact that increased air-travel demand is aiding Allegiant's top-line performance. However, rising operating expenses continue to weigh on the bottom line.

New Upgrades

Imperial Oil (IMO) Benefits from Integrated Asset Portfolio

The Zacks analyst believes that Imperial Oil's diversified and robust portfolio contributes to operational stability and mitigates risk by integrating upstream and downstream activities.

Masimo (MASI) Continues to Gain From a Solid Product Portfolio

The Zacks analyst is optimistic about Masimo's solid product portfolio. Its continued efforts to improve its research and development stature is an added plus.

Business Expansion, Loan Growth Aid Texas Capital (TCBI)

Per the Zacks analyst, Texas Capital's business expansion across corporate banking and healthcare companies drives growth. Rising loan and deposit balances further strengthen its financials.

New Downgrades

Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Hurt by Low Demand for Diesel Fleets

The Zacks analyst believes that reduced demand for Patterson-UTI's conventional diesel fleets may put downward pressure on completion services segment margins.

High Debt and Volatility in Fuel Margins Hurt Sunoco (SUN)

Per the Zacks analyst, Sunoco faces exposure to volatile fuel margins, which may result in higher operating costs and tighter profit margins. Additionally, its elevated debt levels raise concerns.

Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Struggles Amid Housing Weakness & Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, weak housing market, cost inflation and margin pressures have been impacting Builders FirstSource. Also, stiff competition and macro uncertainties remain additional concerns.

