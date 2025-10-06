Top Analyst Reports for Microsoft, Amazon.com & Johnson & Johnson

Monday, October 6, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), as well as a micro-cap stock Willis Lease Finance Corp. (WLFC). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Microsoft’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the year-to-date period (+24.5% vs. +20.7%). The company capitalizes on AI business momentum and Copilot adoption alongside accelerating Azure cloud infrastructure expansion. Recently, MSFT introduced its first proprietary AI models, MAI-Voice-1 and MAI-1-preview.



Microsoft projects Azure growth of 37% for fiscal first-quarter 2026. Strong Office 365 Commercial demand has been propeling Productivity and Business Processes revenue growth. ARPU is increasing through E5 and M365 Copilot uptake across key segments. Strategic execution through expanding scale and enterprise customer growth is driving non-AI services.



Xbox revenues are benefiting from strength across third-party and first-party content offerings. The Zacks analyst expect fiscal 2026 net sales to grow 12.9% from fiscal 2025. However, elevated operating expenses and Azure investments amid intensifying cloud competition remain headwinds.



(You can read the full research report on Microsoft here >>>)



Shares of Amazon.com have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry over the past year (+20.8% vs. +19.5%). The company’s top-line is driven by steady momentum in Prime and AWS. Strengthening AWS services portfolio and its growing adoption rate is contributing well to AWS performance. Ultrafast delivery services and expanding content portfolio are beneficial.



Strengthening relationship with third-party sellers is a positive. Robust advertising business is also contributing well. Growing capabilities in grocery, pharmacy, healthcare and autonomous driving are other positives. Deepening focus on GenAI is a major plus. The Zacks analyst expect 2025 net sales to grow 10.6% from 2024.



However, weak third-quarter operating income guidance of $15.5-20.5 billion and concerns about margin pressure from heavy AI investments totaling $100+ billion in capital expenditure plans are overhangs. Elevated operating expenses amid intensifying cloud competition remain headwinds.



(You can read the full research report on Amazon.com here >>>)



Johnson & Johnson’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the year-to-date period (+34.1% vs. +10.7%). The company’s Innovative Medicine unit is showing a growth trend, driven by existing products like Darzalex, Tremfya and Erleada and continued uptake of new launches, including Spravato, Carvykti and Tecvayli.



Though in the MedTech segment, sales are being hurt due to headwinds in China and competitive pressure in some categories, the Cardiovascular segment is contributing to growth. J&J expects sales growth in both segments to be higher in the second half than in the first. J&J is making rapid pipeline progress and has been on an acquisition spree lately.



However, the Stelara patent cliff and the impact of Part D redesign are significant headwinds in 2025. J&J’s shares have outperformed the industry this year so far. Estimates are stable ahead of Q3 results. J&J has a positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.



(You can read the full research report on Johnson & Johnson here >>>)



Shares of Willis Lease Finance have declined -9.4% over the past year against the Zacks Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry’s decline of -12.7%. This microcap company with a market capitalization of $930.95 million delivered strong Q2 2025 results, with net income up 42% to $60.4 million and EPS rising to $8.43, driven by 88.3% lease utilization and asset monetization. H1 earnings of $77.2 million highlighted operational momentum and scalable margins.



Revenues grew 30.7% YTD to $353.2 million, led by higher lease rents, a surge in spare parts/equipment sales, and 13% growth in maintenance services. WLFC strengthened liquidity with $596 million ABS issuance and extended credit facilities. Shareholder value is reinforced via a 25-cent dividend and $60 million repurchase program.



However, risks include: operating costs climbed sharply, with technical and G&A expenses pressuring margins; maintenance services continue to generate thin or negative profitability; and consulting remains subscale. Shares are down 34% YTD, trading at 4.7x EV/Sales and 8.9x EV/EBITDA, discounted vs peers.



(You can read the full research report on Willis Lease Finance here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include General Dynamics Corp. (GD), Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM) and Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Adoption of Cloud & Office 365 Strength Aid Microsoft (MSFT)



Amazon (AMZN) Rides on Prime & AWS Amid Rising Competition



J&J's (JNJ) Innovative Medicine Strong, MedTech Improves



Increasing Orders Drive General Dynamics (GD) Amid Labor Shortage

Per the Zacks analyst, General Dynamics is likely to benefit from increasing orders from the Pentagon and US allies. Yet labor shortage result in delays and likely impact operating results.

Kinder Morgan's (KMI) $9.3B Backlog Supports Future Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Kinder Morgan's $9.3B project backlog, fueled by strong LNG demand and favorable tax reforms, positions it for long-term growth and stable income through 2028 and beyond.

BCE Thrives on Bell Media's Strength Amid Macro Turbulences

Per the Zacks analyst, shifting geopolitical and macro conditions, along with pricing and regulatory pressures, are affecting BCE's performance. However, Bell Media is emerging as a bright spot.

Strong Demand Offsets West Pharmaceuticals' (WST) Tariff Headwind

Per the Zacks analyst, strength in West Pharmaceuticals' proprietary products segment will drive prospects amid uncertainty globally. Tariff headwind anticipated to hurt 2025 sales by $15-20 million.

Build-To-Order Model Aid Toll Brothers (TOL), Macro Woes Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Toll Brothers is benefiting from its balanced built-to-order and spec approach. However, a soft housing market due to elevated mortgage rates is weighing on growth.

Strategic Buyouts Aid Ensign Group (ENSG), High Expenses Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Ensign Group's expertise in acquiring healthcare-related real estate and transforming them into market leaders are boosting performance. Yet, rising costs weigh on margins.

American Eagle's (AEO) Brands & Digital Moves Seem Encouraging

Per Zacks analyst, American Eagle's strategic efforts bode well. Investments in digital and automation, coupled with Aerie's momentum, category expansion and fresh assortments are driving growth.

Growth Projects, Kirkland Buyout Aid Agnico Eagle (AEM)

Per the Zacks analyst, the company will benefit from investment in growth projects to expand output. The Kirkland Gold acquisition has also provided an extensive pipeline of exploration projects.

Business Servicing, Rising AUM to Support State Street (STT)

Per the Zacks analyst, solid business servicing, strategic collaborations, relatively higher interest rates and rising assets under management will likely aid State Street's financials.

Solid IB Income, Collaborations to Support Jefferies (JEF)

Per the Zacks analyst, strong investment banking income, strategic alliances, asset management business growth and a solid balance sheet position will likely aid Jefferies' financials.

Macro-Economic Uncertainty Dents Knight-Swift's (KNX) Prospects

Macro-economic uncertainty has caused the company to issue a bearish outlook for the September quarter. Driver shortage is another headwind.

Reduced Demand & High Debt Level to Ail Goodyear (GT)

Per the Zacks analyst, Goodyear expects to sell fewer tires year over year in 2025 due to reduced demand, which is likely to hurt its top-line growth. High debt levels also remain a concern.

Competition, Flucuating Commodity Price Ail Murphy (MUR)

Per the Zacks analyst Murphy Oil future prospects can be adversely impacted by the fluctuating commodity prices, while competitive industry can affect its profitability.

