Top Analyst Reports for Meta, Pfizer & Salesforce

Wednesday, May 13, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and Salesforce, Inc. (CRM), as well as a micro-cap stock Smith-Midland Corp. (SMID). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> PPI Sees Wholesale Inflation Shoot Up to +6.0%



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Meta have declined -7.9% over the past year against the Zacks Internet - Software industry’s decline of -16.2%. The company’s cost inflation in AI infrastructure is pushing spending higher, Reality Labs remains loss-generating, the payoff from Meta AI and agents is still developing, and regulatory and litigation scrutiny remains elevated overall.



Nevertheless, Meta is extending AI deeper across Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Threads, and the latest quarter shows that recommendation upgrades and advertiser tools are lifting engagement and ad efficiency.



Management is leaning into a multi-year buildout of frontier models, agents and supporting data center capacity, including a higher infrastructure spending plan and larger supply chain commitments to secure components. These moves can keep the core ads engine advancing and expand monetization in messaging, commerce and creator tools, while smart glasses add another product vector.



(You can read the full research report on Meta here >>>)



Pfizer’s shares have gained +25.9% over the past year against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s gain of +29.9%. The company beat first-quarter estimates for earnings and sales. After taking a hit over the past three years, largely due to a sharp decline in sales of its COVID-related products, Pfizer’s stock is gradually recovering.



Pfizer’s non-COVID operational revenues are improving, driven by its key products like Vyndaqel, Padcev and Eliquis, new launches, and newly acquired products. However, Pfizer faces challenges from upcoming patent expirations of some key drugs in the 2026-2030 period. Pfizer’s revenues and earnings guidance for 2026 indicates mostly flat to slightly negative growth.



Nonetheless, Pfizer expects that its new and acquired products should partially offset upcoming LOE headwinds over the next several years. Pfizer is also rebuilding its pipeline in oncology and obesity, which it believes can drive growth in 2028 and beyond.



(You can read the full research report on Pfizer here >>>)



Shares of Salesforce have underperformed the Zacks Internet - Software industry over the past year (-41.7% vs. -16.2%). The company is facing stiff competition and unfavorable currency fluctuations which are concerns. The challenging macroeconomic environment could hurt its growth prospects.



Nevertheless, Salesforce is benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation. Its sustained focus on aligning products with customer needs is driving the top line. Continued deal wins in the international market are another growth driver.



Acquisitions, including Slack, Informatica, Waii and Convergence.ai, have broadened its portfolio and improved competitiveness against other enterprise software providers. Partnerships with the likes of Amazon and Alphabet have been helping it expand its international operations. Salesforce’s strategy of continuous expansion of generative AI offerings will help it tap the growing opportunities in the space.



(You can read the full research report on Salesforce here >>>)



Smith-Midland’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry over the past year (-2.7% vs. +14.3%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $163.23 million has its investment case centered on a shift toward higher-margin, recurring and asset-light revenue streams, supported by infrastructure demand.



Barrier rentals remain a core growth driver, with nine-month rental revenues surging 88% year over year despite Q3 normalization, benefiting from high utilization and margin-accretive MASH-compliant fleets. Proprietary SlenderWall contributed $1.1 million in Q3 after no prior-year sales, soundwalls grew 52% year over year, and Easi-Set modular buildings rose 50% year over year, capturing public and infrastructure projects.



Royalty income increased 13% year over year, providing scalable, high-margin IP monetization. Margins stayed resilient at 26.8% with disciplined cost control. A strong balance sheet supports continued investment. A $54.8-million backlog and government infrastructure tailwinds underpin visibility into 2026 growth.



(You can read the full research report on Smith-Midland here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include ConocoPhillips (COP), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) and IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Expanding AI Usage Drives Meta Platforms' (META) Prospects



Pfizer's New and Acquired Drugs to Boost Growth Amid LOE Headwinds



Digital Transformation and Acquisitions Aid Salesforce (CRM)



Featured Reports

ConocoPhillips (COP) to Gain from Higher U.S. Shale Production

Per the Zacks analyst, COP is poised for growth as it boosts production in key U.S. shale plays like the Eagle Ford and Permian, positioning itself for growth with premium drilling opportunities.

Demand in Few End Markets to Aid Rockwell Automation Amid Cost Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, steady demand across select end markets is expected to support Rockwell Automation's performance despite tariff-driven cost pressures.

Strong CAG Diagnostics' Growth Aid IDEXX (IDXX) Amid Unfavorable FX

The Zacks analyst is impressed with IDEXX's CAG Diagnostics' recurring revenue growth. Yet, challenges in terms of unfavorable foreign exchange hurt growth.

Acquisitions Aid Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Amid Labor Shortage

Per the Zacks analyst, Teledyne Technologies is likely to benefit from profitable strategic acquisitions. Yet labor shortage result in delays and likely impact operating results.

Capacity Expansion, Cost Reduction to Aid Albemarle (ALB)

According to the Zacks analyst, Albemarle should gain from its actions to boost its global lithium derivative capacity. Its cost-saving actions will also support margins.

Buyout Strategy Aids TransUnion (TRU) Amid High Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, TransUnion's acquisition strategy facilitates its expansion into vertical markets and grows its global footprint. Rising competition from other players is an overhang.

Credit Sales, Solid Balance Sheet Aid Bread Financial (BFH)

Per the Zacks analyst, Bread Financial is set to grow on strong credit sales aided by solid consumer spending. Moreover, its healthy balance sheet should drive long-term growth.

New Upgrades

Estee Lauder's (EL) Sales Benefit From Solid Online Business

Per the Zacks analyst, Estee Lauder is benefiting from strong online sales momentum, supported by growth across Amazon Premium Beauty, TikTok Shop and other digital platforms globally.

Revenue Growth and Strong Liquidity Aid Northern Trust Financials

Per the Zacks analyst, Northern Trust's rising revenues, driven by higher non-interest income and net interest income, reflect strong organic growth. A strong liquidity position is an added advantage.

Lattice (LSCC) Rides on Solid AI Server and Communications Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, strong demand for low-power FPGAs, growing AI server deployments, and solid growth in the Compute and Communications end markets are likely to drive Lattice's top line.

New Downgrades

Clorox Faces Margin Pressure From Rising Cost Headwinds

Per the Zacks Analyst, Clorox faces margin pressure in fiscal 2026 as gross margin is expected to fall 250-300 basis points, driven by GOJO integration, ERP reversals and higher energy costs. in 2026.

Meritage Homes (MTH) Struggles With Affordability and Cost Pressures

Per the Zacks analyst, affordability pressures, elevated incentives and higher land costs continue to weigh on Meritage Homes' margins, demand trends, and near-term growth prospects.

High Costs and Retailer Caution Ail JAKKS Pacific's (JAKK) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, JAKKS Pacific is likely to be hurt by higher oil-linked resins and transportation costs and tariff expenses. Also, a cautious U.S. retailer backdrop is a concern.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ConocoPhillips (COP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Smith-Midland Corp. (SMID): Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.