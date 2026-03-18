Top Analyst Reports for Merck, TotalEnergies & Union Pacific

Wednesday, March 18, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), TotalEnergies SE (TTE) and Union Pacific Corp. (UNP). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Today's Featured Research Reports



Merck’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past six months (+42.2% vs. +16.1%). The company’s blockbuster drug, Keytruda, and new products have been driving sales. Animal Health is also contributing to growth. Though Keytruda will lose patent exclusivity in 2028, its sales are expected to remain strong until then.



Merck has been making meaningful pipeline progress and is actively pursuing M&A deals to enhance its pipeline and diversify away from Keytruda. However, it faces several near-term challenges, including declining sales of Gardasil, potential competition for Keytruda and rising competitive and generic pressure on some of its drugs.



However, Merck’s new products and strong pipeline progress have increased confidence that Merck may be able to maintain growth even after Keytruda loses exclusivity.



(You can read the full research report on Merck here >>>)

Shares of TotalEnergies have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry over the past six months (+45.4% vs. +40.2%). The company’s production is impacted by the Middle East crisis, but courtesy of its production outside the region, and higher oil prices will offset the impact. TotalEnergies is gaining from contributions coming from startups, acquired assets, well-spread LNG assets and upstream assets located in the new hydrocarbon-producing regions.



Cost reduction initiatives will boost margins, and the company aims to generate 15-20% of sales from low-carbon business by 2040. TotalEnergies is investing in clean power generation and reducing emissions.



Yet, TotalEnergies operates multiple assets globally, and in some regions, production might be impacted due to security concerns. It remains exposed to acquisition-related risks as these assets contribute a sizable volume to production.



(You can read the full research report on TotalEnergies here >>>)



Union Pacific’s shares have gained +9.3% over the past six months against the Zacks Transportation - Rail industry’s gain of +11.1%. This company, which has inked a deal to buy Norfolk Southern, is suffering big time as e-commerce sales have normalized and consumer markets have softened. Geopolitical uncertainty and high inflation continue to hurt consumer sentiment. Reduced fuel surcharge revenues, too, are a concern.



Due to these headwinds, volumes are suffering. Operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenues) remains under pressure, mainly due to revenue woes. Given the soft freight market scenario, the revenue weakness is likely to persist. To combat the revenue weakness, UNP is looking to cut costs.



In the meantime, Union Pacific continues to pay dividends. UNP is also active on the buyback front. Considering all these factors, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point. Our thesis is supported by the Neutral recommendation on the stock.



(You can read the full research report on Union Pacific here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Micron Technology, Inc. (MU), Western Digital Corp. (WDC) and Barclays PLC (BCS).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Merck's Growth Outlook Strong Despite Keytruda Patent Cliff



Expanding LNG and Clean Energy Assets Aid TotalEnergies (TTE)



Union Pacific (UNP) Rides on Dividends Amid Declining Volume



Featured Reports

Rising AI Spending, Inventory Improvement Aid Micron (MU)

Per the Zacks analyst, Micron is benefiting from the boom in AI spending and inventory improvement across multiple end markets, which are fueling the demand for memory chips.

Restructuring and Streamlining Efforts Support Barclays' (BCS) Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, strategic acquisitions, partnerships and portfolio optimization initiatives will support Barclays' core business growth. Its strong liquidity profile remains a tailwind.

Strong Square and Cash App Businesses Aid Block (XYZ), Competition Ail

Per the Zacks Analyst, Block is likely to gain from strong Square and Cash App businesses, integration of new technologies and expansion of partner base despite competition and currency fluctuations.

GE HealthCare (GEHC) To Gain from Rising Product Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, GE HealthCare's topline is likely to driven by rising demand for its products as it cater to growing markets. However, choppy macro environment to weigh on the stock.

Coterra Energy (CTRA) to Gain from Strong Balance Sheet Position

The Zacks analyst believes that Coterra Energy's strong balance sheet with $2.1 billion in total liquidity reduces financial risk, but high capital requirement raises concern.

Motion Technologies Segment Benefits ITT Amid High Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, ITT will benefit from strength in the Motion Technologies segment, led by high demand for brake components and specialized sealing solutions. High operating costs remain a woe.

Strength in CALID Aids Bruker (BRKR), Funding Woes Worry

The Zacks analyst is impressed with Bruker's CALID Group gaining from microbiology and infection diagnostics led by the ELITech business. U.S. funding disruptions can heavily weigh on its results.

New Upgrades

Western Digital (WDC) Poised for Growth on AI Storage and HDD Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, Western Digital's performance is being driven by higher demand for cloud end market and Agentic AI. Shareholder-friendly capital returns bode well.

Allstate (ALL) Rides On Solid Protection Services Business

Per the Zacks analyst, Allstate's expanding Protection Services business offers diversification advantages that continues to support the company's top-line growth.

Sonos (SONO) Gains Momentum Through Product Innovation

Per the Zacks analyst, Sonos' product innovation and the addition of features to existing products bode well. It announced the launch of Amp Multi, with additional products planned later in the year.

New Downgrades

High Labor and Fuel Costs Hurting Delta's (DAL) Prospects

The Zacks analyst is worried about the rising fuel costs due to tensions in the Middle East. High labor costs also do not bode well for the company.

Tariffs and Soft Wholesale Unit to Hit G-III's (GIII) Top-Line

Per the Zacks analyst, higher tariffs are pressuring G-III's costs, contributing to a 250-bps year-over-year decline in Q4 gross margin, while softness in the wholesale segment remains a key concern.

Weak Housing Market and Macro Uncertainties Hurt UFP Industries (UFPI)

Per the Zacks analyst, UFP Industries is hurting due to weak residential construction and cyclical industrial markets. Also, inflation and interest rate uncertainty are adding to the headwinds.

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Barclays PLC (BCS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.