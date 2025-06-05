Top Analyst Reports for Mastercard, Verizon & Stryker

Thursday, June 5, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Mastercard Inc. (MA), Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and Stryker Corp. (SYK), as well as two micro-cap stocks Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (ESP) and Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (CHCI). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Trump, Xi Speak; Jobless Claims, Productivity & Deficit Reports Out



Today's Featured Research Reports



Mastercard’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry over the past year (+31% vs. +27.8%). The company’s acquisitions are helping the company to grow addressable markets and drive new revenue streams.



Mastercard expects mid-teens net revenue growth in 2Q25. The accelerated adoption of digital and contactless solutions is providing an opportunity for its business to expedite its shift to digital. Strong cash flows support its growth initiatives and enable shareholder value-boosting efforts through repurchases and dividends. MA repurchased shares worth $2.5 billion in 1Q25. Operating cash flows surged 42.3% YoY in the first quarter of 2025.



However, MA's dividend yield is lower than the industry average. The Zacks analyst expects adjusted operating expenses to grow 14.8% year over year in 2025. High rebates and incentives may weigh on net revenues. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.



(You can read the full research report on Mastercard here >>>)



Shares of Verizon have outperformed the Zacks Wireless National industry over the past six months (+5.5% vs. +4.9%). The company is witnessing significant 5G adoption and fixed wireless broadband momentum. Its reliable, plug-and-play Internet connectivity, desk phone and security solutions with 24/7 tech support are driving the digital transformation of small business entities.



Verizon’s mmWave footprint delivers game-changing experiences for the densest parts of the network and offers highly predictable signal waves, leading to greater efficiency and less interference for customers. The acquisition of Frontier Communications accelerates broadband expansion.



However, the spectrum crunch has become a major issue in the U.S. telecom industry. Most of the carriers are finding it increasingly difficult to manage surging data traffic. High spending on promotional activities to attract customers is straining profit. Weakness in the wireline business is a concern.



(You can read the full research report on Verizon here >>>)



Stryker’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Products industry over the year-to-date period (+6.5% vs. +5.8%). The company is poised for growth, driven by rising demand for robotic-assisted procedures, hospital capital expenditures and international expansion. The Mako SmartRobotics platform fuels adoption, while acquisitions like Inari Medical and Vertos Medical enhance the portfolio.



Stryker is actively integrating new technologies such as AI-driven imaging and smart surgical systems to improve patient outcomes and maintain its competitive edge. Pricing improvements and a strong hospital order book support growth in rest of 2025.



However, foreign exchange volatility and acquisition-related margin pressures may impact earnings. Supply chain disruptions and rising costs could strain profitability. Intensifying competition in robotics and MedTech demands constant innovation. Macroeconomic risks, including potential downturns in healthcare spending and regulatory shifts, add uncertainty.



(You can read the full research report on Stryker here >>>)



Shares of Espey have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Military industry over the year-to-date period (+33.5% vs. -3.5%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $112.89 million posted strong YTD FY25 results, with revenue up 26.7% to $34.4 million, driven by defense power supply programs and improved gross margins. Its record $138 million backlog — anchored by long-term contracts and key customer relationships — provides multi-year revenue visibility, with nearly half scheduled beyond FY26.



Strategic wins include $49.3 million in multi-year contracts for the U.S. Navy’s Columbia-class submarines, supporting long-term positioning in electrification systems. A debt-free balance sheet, $28.3M in liquidity, and $10.8M in federal funding for capacity upgrades enhance strategic flexibility and throughput.



Espey benefits from defense modernization tailwinds, especially in naval and airborne electrification. However, risks include persistent margin headwinds from early-stage programs, fixed cost pressures, and high customer concentration.



(You can read the full research report on Espey here >>>)



Comstock’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Building Products - Home Builders industry over the year-to-date period (+22% vs. -11.4%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $99.01 million benefits from stable, recurring revenue from asset management agreements extending through 2035, featuring cost-plus structures and performance incentives.



Comstock’s debt-free, asset-light model enhances financial flexibility, while consistent revenue growth — 18.8% YoY in Q1 2025 — and expanding profitability demonstrate strong operational leverage. The company manages a high-quality, transit-oriented portfolio poised to scale to 10 million SF, with a defined development pipeline supporting future revenue growth.



Strong tenant demand, long lease terms, and strategic alignment with urbanization further reinforce its defensible cash flows. However, risks include revenue concentration with a related party, low third-party diversification, and deferred incentive fee recognition. Regulatory headwinds and heavy geographic concentration in the D.C. metro area pose additional exposure.



(You can read the full research report on Comstock here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LPX), Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) and Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Mastercard's (MA) Accretive Buyouts Aid, Elevated Costs Hurt



Verizon (VZ) Rides on Robust Demand for Fixed Wireless Services



Diversified Product Portfolio Drives Stryker's (SYK) Prospects



Featured Reports

Intelligent Devices Unit Aids Emerson (EMR), High Debt Ails

Per the Zacks analyst, Emerson's Intelligent Devices unit is driven by strength in the final control and measurement & analytical businesses. High debt level remains concerning for the company.

Retail Recovery Aid Simon (SPG) Despite Online Growth Trend

Per the Zacks Analyst, solid retail demand, focus on supporting omnichannel retailing and developing mixed-use assets bode well for Simon, despite e-commerce adoption and high interest rates

Dupixent Profits Fuels Regeneron (REGN), Eylea Decline A Woe

Per the Zacks analyst, stellar performance of Dupixent fuels Regeneron even as lead drug Eylea faces challenges. The company's progress with the oncology portfolio is also impressive.

High Rates to Aid Truist Financial (TFC), Asset Quality Weak

Per the Zacks analyst, relatively higher rates, business restructuring, fee income, and solid balance sheet will support Truist Financial's financials. Yet, high costs and weak asset quality are woes.

Cardinal Health's (CAH) Diverse Products Gives Competitive Edge

Per the Zacks analyst, Cardinal Health's diversified portfolio represents long-term opportunities. Its products provide the company with a competitive edge in the niche space with fierce competition.

V.F. Corp's (VFC) Reinvent Transformation Plan Bodes Well

Per the Zacks analyst, V.F. Corp's Reinvent transformation program, aimed at reducing costs, strengthening balance sheet, revitalizing U.S. business, and driving Vans turnaround, is progressing well.

Solid Air Traffic Aids AAR Corp (AIR), Supply Chain Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, steadily growing air passenger traffic is boosting AAR Corp.'s Parts Supply business. Yet persistent supply chain challenges plaguing the aerospace sector remains a concern.

New Upgrades

Siding Business Aids Louisiana-Pacific (LPX), High Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Louisiana-Pacific is gaining from strength in the Siding business and disciplined capital management. However, the weak OSB market and high costs are hurting prospects.

Juniper (JNPR) Rides on Healthy Demand & Product Innovation

Per the Zacks analyst, strong demand in the Cloud and Enterprise verticals combined with the development of cutting-edge AI native networking solutions will likely drive Juniper's top line.

Solid Demand for AI Servers Aids Dell Technologies (DELL)

Per the Zacks analyst, Dell is benefiting from strong demand for AI servers driven by ongoing digital transformation and heightened interest in generative AI applications.

New Downgrades

High Debt and Extreme Oil Price Volatility Ail Matador (MTDR)

Per the Zacks analyst, Matador Resources faces elevated financial risk due to its high debt levels. Its exposure to volatility in crude prices may negatively impact its profitability.

High Labor Costs & Debt Dent Alaska Air's (ALK) Prospects

The Zacks analyst is concerned that high labor costs are limiting Alaska Air's bottom-line growth. High debt load represents another concern.

Weak Demand in End Markets to Hurt International Paper (IP)

The Zacks analyst is concerned that the ongoing weak demand in both the Packaging Solutions North America and Packaging Solutions EMEA segments will continue to impact International Paper's results.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stryker Corporation (SYK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (ESP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (CHCI): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.