Top Analyst Reports for Johnson & Johnson, Caterpillar and Qualcomm

Thursday, January 8, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) and Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM), as well as two micro-cap stocks Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) and Jones Soda Co. (JSDA). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Today's Featured Research Reports



Johnson & Johnson’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past six months (+35.3% vs. +23.9%). The company’s Innovative Medicine unit is showing a growth trend, driven by key products like Darzalex, Tremfya and Erleada and continued uptake of new launches, like Spravato, Carvykti, and Tecvayli, despite Stelara LOE.



The MedTech segment showed improved operational growth in the past two quarters. J&J expects sales growth in both segments to be higher in 2026. J&J has also rapidly advanced its pipeline in 2025 that will help drive growth through the back half of the decade.



However, the Stelara patent cliff, the impact of Part D redesign and MedTech China issues were significant headwinds in 2025. The uncertainty around the unresolved legal issues lingers. Estimates are stable ahead of Q4 results. J&J has a positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.



(You can read the full research report on Johnson & Johnson here >>>)



Shares of Caterpillar have outperformed the Zacks Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry over the past six months (+52.3% vs. +51%). The company reported year-over-year growth in its third-quarter revenues after six quarters of declines. This improvement was attributed to volume growth in all of its segments.



However, earnings declined in the quarter due to the impact of tariffs. This will continue through 2025 with the company expecting a $1.6-$1.75 billion impact for the year. The record high backlog of $39.9 billion should support its top line. Going forward, the Construction Industries segment will gain from increased construction activities in the United States and globally.



Resource Industries will be supported by commodity demand. The Energy & Transportation segment will gain on strong demand across all applications. Caterpillar’s focus on aftermarket parts and service-related revenues (which generate high margins) will aid growth.



(You can read the full research report on Caterpillar here >>>)



Qualcomm’s shares have gained +13.8% over the past six months against the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry’s gain of +27.6%. The company is witnessing healthy traction in EDGE networking that helps to transform connectivity in cars, business enterprises, homes, smart factories, next-generation PCs, wearables and tablets.



Qualcomm is foraying deeper into the realm of AI capabilities within the laptop and desktop business with the launch of the Snapdragon X chip for mid-range AI desktops and laptops. Qualcomm Snapdragon mobile platforms and Digital Chassis platform for automotive connectivity are also gaining traction.



However, a shift in the share among OEMs at the premium tier has reduced Qualcomm's near-term opportunity to sell integrated chipsets. Stiff competition in the mobile phone chipset market is also likely to hurt profits in the future. The strained bilateral Sino-US trade relationship clouds its revenue-generating potential.



(You can read the full research report on Qualcomm here >>>)



Shares of Fossil have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry over the past six months (+110.4% vs. +16.4%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $199.99 million is executing a strategic turnaround marked by a stronger capital structure and cost discipline. The November 2025 debt exchange extended maturities to 2029 and added a $150 million revolver through 2030, easing liquidity strain and reflecting lender confidence.



SG&A cuts of $100 million for FY25, including layoffs and store closures, support leaner operations and improve leverage. A renewed focus on core products supports margin stability and brand equity. Jewelry and leather categories, though currently weak, offer long-term upside via digital growth in Asia-Pacific. Execution under new leadership is yielding early gains in cost structure and geographic profitability.



However, Fossil faces ongoing losses, shrinking revenue and strained liquidity. Tariff exposure and weak brand relevance remain headwinds. Despite a +114% stock rally in the past six months, valuation remains low at 0.27X EV/sales.



(You can read the full research report on Fossil here >>>)



Jones Soda’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Beverages - Soft drinks industry over the past six months (+31.7% vs. -0.1%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $28.49 million is having upside hinges on expanding distribution and culturally resonant partnerships that can drive sustained velocity across the retail, club and D2C channels. Limited-edition collaborations and ongoing innovation support premium positioning, repeat purchases and stronger retailer relationships.



The modern soda lineup benefits from consumer shifts toward functional and lower-sugar options, helping secure incremental shelf space. Improved access to non-dilutive capital strengthens execution capacity for inventory planning and channel expansion.



Key risks include regulatory uncertainty tied to hemp-derived products, which could force reformulation or exit and introduce compliance costs. Balance sheet pressure may constrain strategic flexibility, while core demand remains sensitive to promotions and seasonal ordering rather than a steady baseline pull.



(You can read the full research report on Jones Soda here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Morgan Stanley (MS), CME Group Inc. (CME) and Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Today's Must Read

JNJ's Innovative Medicine Strong, MedTech Improves



Strong Backlog and Volume Recovery Aid Caterpillar As Tariffs Ail



Qualcomm Rides on Solid Traction From AI Chip, Snapdragon Platforms



Featured Reports

Improving Clearing and Transaction Fees Aid CME Group (CME)

Per the Zacks analyst, CME is set to grow on higher clearing and transaction fees as market position, diverse derivative product lines and global reach drive volumes. However, escalating expense ails.

Cloudflare (NET) Rides on Product Strength, Acquisitions

Per the Zacks analyst, Cloudflare is gaining from solid contributions of its growth-oriented products, primarily the Cloudflare One platform. Acquisitions like Outerbase and Replicate are positive.

Robust Mask Sales Aid ResMed (RMD) Amid Macro Woes

The Zacks analyst is impressed with ResMed's strong Mask sales growth globally. Yet, challenges in terms of broader macroeconomic issues hurt growth.

Otis Worldwide (OTIS) Gains from Service Segment Amid High Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, Otis continues to benefit from strong Service momentum and innovation -led initiatives, lifting EPS guidance. However, cost inflation and market volatility weigh on prospects.

Ollie's Bargain (OLLI) Gains From Loyalty, Traffic Momentum

Per the Zacks analyst, Ollie's disciplined buying model, cost controls, rising Ollie's Army membership and improved store traffic drove solid comps, reinforcing its competitive footing.

Comstock (CRK) Banks On Haynesville's High-Return Gas Drilling

Per the Zacks analyst, Comstock banks on its 819,489 Haynesville/Bossier net acres to deliver highly economic drilling returns, leveraging advanced tech to meet the rising U.S. gas demand.

Strong Pipeline of Projects Across the Globe Aid Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

Per the Zacks analyst, Canadian Solar benefits from strong pipeline of solar and battery energy storage projects. Diverse customer base across the globe further supports its growth.

New Upgrades

IB Business, Strategic Expansion Efforts Support Morgan Stanley (MS)

Per the Zacks analyst, solid IB business, strategic alliances/acquisitions, global footprint and Morgan Stanley's focus on less capital-markets dependent operations will support its financials.

Seagate Gains From (STX) Increasing Data Center and AI Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, Seagate's cost-efficient, high-density, and reliable storage gives it a competitive edge in serving hyperscale cloud providers, social media and AI-driven enterprises.

Solid Growth Projects, Cost Control to Aid Vale (VALE)

Per the Zacks analyst, investment in growth projects across its portfolio, focus on improving quality and productivity, efforts to lower costs and reducing debt levels will fuel Vale's growth.

New Downgrades

ZTO Express (ZTO) Continues to Grapples With Rising Expenses

The Zacks Analyst is worried about escalating operating expenses, primarily due to higher selling, general and administrative expenses, which pose a threat to the company's bottom line

Flowers Foods (FLO) Grapples With Tariffs Margins and Volume Pressures

Per the Zacks analyst, Flowers Foods is contending with tariff-led cost inflation, margin compression and muted organic sales trends due to ongoing volume softness in core bread categories.

Alexandria (ARE) Faces Strain Amid Life Science Sector Weakness

Per the Zacks Analyst, ARE's vast development pipeline exposes it to the risk of lease-up concerns amid the slowing life science industry demand. Substantial debt burden add to its concerns.

