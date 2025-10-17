Top Analyst Reports for Home Depot, Boeing & Progressive

Friday, October 17, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 12 major stocks, including The Home Depot, Inc. (HD), The Boeing Company (BA) and The Progressive Corp. (PGR), as well as two micro-cap stocks Frequency Electronics, Inc. (FEIM) and United Bancorp, Inc. (UBCP). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Friday Pre-markets Fighting Out of the Red



Today's Featured Research Reports



Home Depot’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Home Furnishings industry over the year-to-date period (+1.4% vs. -1.2%). The company’s strong second-quarter fiscal 2025 results and broad-based sales growth. Comps improved, driven by higher-value purchases and steady demand from both Pro and DIY customers.



HD continues to advance its “One Home Depot” strategy, enhancing the interconnected shopping experience through faster delivery, expanded fulfillment centers, and digital innovation. Online sales rose sharply, reflecting investments in AI, logistics, and personalization. Meanwhile, acquisitions like SRS and GMS deepen Pro relationships and broaden specialty capabilities.



However, HD faces softer demand in big-ticket discretionary categories, reflecting consumer caution amid high interest rates. Margin pressure, currency headwinds, tariffs woes and macroeconomic uncertainty also remain key risks.



(You can read the full research report on Home Depot here >>>)



Shares of Boeing have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the past year (+36.5% vs. +16.6%). The company remains the largest U.S. commercial aircraft manufacturer. Steadily growing commercial air travel should boost Boeing’s service business unit. Our model also reflects that.



The outlook for Boeing’s defense and space business segment also remains optimistic. The acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems should strengthen Boeing’s long-term revenue prospects.



However, the shortage of labor continues to pose a threat to this aircraft giant. Trade tensions between the United States and China may cause Boeing to be unsuccessful in the timely delivery of its 737 jets and thereby hurt its operational performance. Supply-chain issues and heightened U.S. import tariffs also pose a threat to this stock.



(You can read the full research report on Boeing here >>>)



Progressive’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry over the past year (-9.3% vs. +2.8%). The company continues to gain on higher premiums, given its compelling product portfolio and strength in Personal auto, contributing about 75% of total premiums.



Rate increases, personal auto application increases, improving retention rates and a strong independent agents' network should drive long-term premium growth and generate steady revenues. Investment in digital transformation should support this strength. Progressive has a reinsurance program to offset some of its losses and a strong financial position overall.



All these positives have led to the overvaluation of its shares, the main factor keeping us on the sidelines. A non-conducive geopolitical landscape and macro uncertainties could reduce demand for autos, having a corresponding negative impact on its growth prospects.



(You can read the full research report on Progressive here >>>)



Shares of Frequency Electronics have outperformed the Zacks Instruments - Control industry over the year-to-date period (+93.6% vs. +11.5%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $350.78 million offers strong near-term revenue visibility with a $71 million funded backlog, 64% expected to convert within 12 months, supported by stable demand from government and aerospace sectors. Recent defense wins, including a $3.1 million Patriot Missile contract, underscore the strategic relevance of its proprietary oscillators and clocks.



The company maintains solid liquidity with $29.6 million in working capital and positive cash flow, enabling continued R&D investment and share repurchases. Expansion into emerging technologies and vertical integration enhances product differentiation and supply chain resilience.



However, key risks include Q1 FY26 revenue and margin declines due to program delays and early-stage contract mix, rising SG&A tied to growth initiatives, high U.S. government exposure, and increased inventories. Shares are up 94.3% YTD, trading at premium EV/sales and EV/EBITDA multiples.



(You can read the full research report on Frequency Electronics here >>>)



United Bancorp’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Midwest industry over the year-to-date period (+5.2% vs. -3%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $76.79 million offers stable earnings growth supported by strategic investments and prudent capital management. Q2 2025 net income rose 10% YoY to $1.9 million, driven by higher net interest income and a stronger margin (3.65%).



Despite higher costs from new initiatives like the Wheeling Banking Center and Unified Mortgage Division, these are expected to drive long-term asset and fee growth. Dividend increases (8.2% YTD) and a 5.2% forward yield enhance shareholder returns. Asset growth (+3.2%) and capital strength (8.9% of average assets) support future expansion.



However, risks include margin compression from rising deposit costs, a growing unrealized loss on long-duration securities ($17.7 million), and rising nonperforming loans. Operating expenses are rising due to structural investments, pressuring efficiency. The stock trades at a discount to peers (P/E 10.47x vs.10.85x sub-industry).



(You can read the full research report on United Bancorp here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Sony Group Corp. (SONY), Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and ResMed Inc. (RMD).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Home Depot's (HD) Integrated Retail Strategy Progresses Well



Increasing Commercial Orders Aid Boeing (BA) Amid Labor Shortage



Progressive's (PGR) Solid Policies in Force Aid, Cat Loss Ail



Featured Reports

Pfizer's (PFE) New & Acquired Products Boosting Sales Growth in 2025

Pfizer's key drugs like Vyndaqel, Padcev, Eliquis, and new and newly acquired products are driving top-line growth. Upcoming LOE and Part D redesign impact are key headwinds.

Resmed (RMD) Gains on Solid Masks Sales, Macro Woes Stay

The Zacks analyst is impressed with Resmed's masks and other sales benefitting from ReSupply growth, new patient setups, and VirtuOx acquisition. Rising costs from macroeconomic woes are a concern.

High Gold Prices, Mine Performances Drive B2Gold (BTG) Amid Cost Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, a pickup in mine performances will drive B2Gold's results. The rise in gold prices will also boost results offsetting the headwinds from high costs.

Cost-Control Actions, Acquisitions Aid Element Solutions (ESI)

Per the Zacks analyst, the company will benefit from efforts to control variable operating expenses and synergies of acquisitions amid demand headwinds.

Premier Office Demand Aids Lease Activity for SL Green (SLG)

Per the Zacks Analyst, SLG is well-poised for growth, given tenants' solid demand for premier office spaces with class-apart amenities, with supply pressures easing and people returning to offices.

New Upgrades

Higher Game & Network Services & Music Sales Benefit SONY

Per the Zacks analyst, momentum in the Game & Network Services, Music and Imaging & Sensing Solutions units amid softness in the Pictures and ET&S is aiding Sony's performance.

Decent Comps Run to Fuel Grocery Outlet's (GO) Top Line

Per the Zacks analyst, Grocery Outlet's sharper focus on value, marketing efforts and targeted store initiatives support comparable-store sales growth. Second-quarter comps rose 1.1% year over year.

New Downgrades

Range Resources (RRC) Faces High Debt and Volatility Risks

Per the Zacks analyst, Range Resources grapples with high debt and exposure to volatile commodity prices, raising concerns over its financial flexibility and resilience in shifting market conditions.

Fewer Customers, Partnerships End, No Dividend Hurt Green Dot (GDOT)

Per the Zacks analyst, a decrease in customers, the end of partnerships, and no dividend plans make GDOT shares less attractive to investors.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ResMed Inc. (RMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (FEIM): Free Stock Analysis Report

United Bancorp, Inc. (UBCP): Free Stock Analysis Report

Sony Corporation (SONY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.