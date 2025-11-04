Top Analyst Reports for GE Aerospace, Cisco & HSBC

Tuesday, November 4, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including GE Aerospace (GE), Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) and HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-markets Sell Off on No New Economic News



Today's Featured Research Reports



GE Aerospace’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the year-to-date period (+85% vs. +36%). The company has been witnessing strength in its businesses, driven by robust demand for commercial engines, propulsion and additive technologies. Rising U.S. & international defense budgets, geopolitical tensions, positive airline & airframer dynamics and robust demand for commercial air travel augur well for the company.



GE’s portfolio-reshaping actions are likely to unlock values for its shareholders. The company raised its dividend by 28.6% to 36 cents per share in February 2025. However, GE Aerospace has been dealing with high costs and expenses related to certain projects and restructuring activities, which are likely to affect its margins and profitability.



Supply-chain disruptions may also result in delays and increased costs. Given GE Aerospace’s international presence, foreign exchange headwinds might be worrying for it.



(You can read the full research report on GE Aerospace here >>>)



Shares of Cisco have gained +27.3% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Computer - Networking industry’s gain of +28.5%. The company’s business model has evolved with subscription revenues, accounting for more than half of its total revenues. Increase in recurring revenue base bodes well for investors.



Its Splunk acquisition enhances its recurring revenue base. The buyout significantly expands Cisco’s portfolio of software-based solutions, contributing more than $4 billion in ARR and makes it one of the largest software companies in the world. The launch of AI-powered Hypershield, which combines security and networking, strengthened Cisco’s security portfolio.



However, it has been suffering from sluggish networking sales, primarily due to lackluster demand from telecommunication and cable services providers, as well as stiff competition. Cisco’s prospects are further challenged in the AI-driven networking space due to stiffening competition.



(You can read the full research report on Cisco here >>>)



HSBC’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Foreign industry over the year-to-date period (+48.6% vs. +44.9%). The company’s stock reflects strong shareholder returns and the success of its Asia pivot strategy despite several macroeconomic headwinds. A robust capital position and an expansive global footprint will support the company’s financials.



As part of its focus on optimizing returns, HSBC is divesting operations in underperforming regions and has exited retail banking across multiple markets. Though these moves position it for improved operating efficiency, they are likely to temporarily weigh on revenue growth. This, along with subdued loan demand, presents a near-term woe.



HSBC’s third-quarter 2025 results were hurt by higher expenses. Elevated costs tied to efforts to expand market share will likely hurt profits. Yet, business simplification and restructuring initiatives are expected to fuel long-term growth.



(You can read the full research report on HSBC here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) and Baker Hughes Co. (BKR).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Commercial Engines Unit to Aid GE Aerospace (GE), Costs Ail



Cisco (CSCO) Benefits From Strong Security Products Adoption



Expansion Efforts, Restructuring to Support HSBC Holdings (HSBC)



Featured Reports

New Buyouts, Endoscopy Growth Aid Boston Scientific (BSX)

The Zacks analyst is impressed with Boston Scientific's solid acquisition synergies from Bolt, SoniVie and Intera, as well as new Elutia buyout. Growth in endoluminal surgery is driving expansion.

L3Harris (LHX) Gains From Acquisitions Amid Labor Shortage

Per the Zacks analyst, L3Harris Technologies is likely to benefit from increasing strategic acquisitions. Yet labor shortage result in delays and likely impact operating results.

Increasing LNG Demand to Aid Baker Hughes' (BKR) Growth

Baker Hughes should gain from the strengthening demand outlook for LNG, supported by the rapid growth in data centers. However, declining North American upstream spending concerns the Zacks analyst.

Accretive Land Acquisitions Aid D.R. Horton (DHI), Macro Woes Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, D.R. Horton benefits from its lot acquisition strategy and sales incentives. However, ongoing affordability concerns in the housing market and high mortgage rates are a concern.

Deckers' (DECK) Omni-Channel Efforts Likely to Fuel Top Line

Per the Zacks analyst, Deckers' focus on introducing more innovative line of products, marketing and optimizing omni-channel distribution are likely to propel top line. Net sales increased 9.1% in Q2.

Loan Growth Support Webster Financial (WBS) Amid Rising Expenses

Per Zacks analyst, Webster Financial's organic strength is reflected by rising loans and deposits balances. Elevated non-interest expenses remain a concern.

Lear (LEA) Rides on IDEA Initiatives Amid Weakness in E-Systems Unit

Lear's IDEA initiative is boosting efficiency and margins through automation, yet ongoing E-Systems weakness and program roll-offs continue to pressure near-term margins, per the Zacks analyst.

New Upgrades

Higher Advertising Revenues & Affiliate Fees Aids Fox (FOXA)

Per the Zacks analyst, continued growth in advertising revenues driven by strong demand for live programming and higher affiliate fees is benefiting Fox's overall growth.

Robust Pipeline Activity & Deal Wins Benefit Guidewire (GWRE)

Per the Zacks analyst, 19 deal wins by the Guidewire cloud platform, coupled with increasing migration activities and a robust business pipeline, are cushioning Guidewire's performance.

Blackbaud (BLKB) Gains on Strong Portfolio & Share Buyback

Per the Zacks analyst, Blackbaud is gaining from a robust product portfolio, a steady share repurchases strategy, and margin expansion, which is contributing to growth momentum.

New Downgrades

Forex Rate Risk and Competition Hurt Clean Harbors (CLH)

Per the Zacks analyst, fluctuations in exchange rates between the U.S. dollar and the Canadian dollar hurt Clean Harbors' financial performance. Rising competition is an overhang.

Rising Benefits and Expenses Hurt Cigna Group's (CI) Margins

Per the Zacks analyst, rising pharmacy and other service costs are likely to keep pressuring Cigna Group's margins. Moreover, the company's deteriorating MCR is concerning.

A High Expense Level Hurts Margins at Elevance Health (ELV)

Per the Zacks analyst, the company's elevated costs due to higher medical benefit expenses can put margins under pressure. A debt-laden balance sheet induces an increase in interest expenses.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

GE Aerospace (GE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.