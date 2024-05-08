Top Analyst Reports for Salesforce, BP & Southern Co.

Wednesday, May 8, 2024



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Salesforce, Inc. (CRM), BP p.l.c. (BP) and The Southern Co. (SO). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Shares of Salesforce have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past year (+37.9% vs. +33.4%). The company is benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation. Its sustained focus on aligning products with customer needs is driving the top line.



Continued deal wins in the international market are another growth driver. The buyout of Slack has positioned the company as a leader in enterprise team collaboration and improved its competitive standing versus Microsoft Teams. Salesforce’s strategy of continuously expanding generative AI offerings will help it tap the growing opportunities in the space.



However, stiff competition and unfavorable currency fluctuations are concerns. Also, softening IT spending amid ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties could hurt its growth prospects.



BP’s shares have gained +6.4% over the past year against the Zacks Oil and Gas -- Integrated -- International industry’s gain of +11.2%. The company has a strong portfolio of upstream projects, supporting notable growth in production. The integrated energy company exhibits robust upstream growth with the start-up of major projects like Seagull, which boosts its production capacity.



Diversification into renewables through the Lightsource BP acquisition supports long-term sustainability amid energy transitions. The divestment strategy aims to reach $25 billion by 2025, enhancing the balance sheet and returning capital to shareholders.



However, a high debt-to-capitalization ratio raises financial flexibility and balance sheet concerns. Also, despite resolving significant litigation expenses from the 2010 oil spill, BP had to sell valuable assets. These divestitures could potentially limit future cash generation. Refining margins may face pressure due to narrower crude differentials.



Southern Company’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry over the past year (+7.2% vs. +1.7%). The company is leveraging the demographics of its operating territories, as in healthy population and job growth, it has gradually increased its customer base.



With good rate base growth, constructive regulation, and with the power supplier’s recent success in bringing the Vogtle nuclear project online, Southern is expected to generate steady earnings and dividend growth going forward.



However, the utility’s high leverage restricts financial flexibility, while an increased focus on nuclear energy could face opposition amidst growing environmental concerns. As it is, the utility sector remains sensitive to interest rate fluctuations and market sentiment. Therefore, Southern Company warrants a cautious stance from the investors.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL), Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) and Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Today's Must Read

Salesforce (CRM) Rides on Portfolio Strength and Buyouts



Key Upstream Projects Benefit BP, Refining Margins Weak



Southern Company (SO) Buoyed by Regulated Customer Growth



Featured Reports

PayPal (PYPL) Benefits From Increasing Total Payment Volume

Per the Zacks analyst, PayPal's total payment volume is rising owing to solid adoption of Venmo and merchant services. Further, growing momentum across PayPal Checkout experiences is positive.

Improving Fees and Commissions Aid Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG)

Per the Zacks analyst, Arthur J. Gallagher is poised to grow on improving fees and commissions that in turn is driving organic revenues growth. However, rising expenses weighing on margin concerns.

Edwards (EW) Rides on Solid TMTT Arm Growth Amid Forex Woes

The Zacks analyst is impressed with Edwards's TMTT segment growth in the first-quarter 2024 led by expanded adoption and new site activation of PASCAL system. Foreign exchange woes remain a concern.

Kimberly-Clark's (KMB) Cost-Cutting Aid Amid Rising Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, Kimberly-Clark has been taking robust steps to lower costs amid inflationary pressure. The company generated nearly $120 million in gross productivity in the first quarter.

Cost Actions and Project Investment Aid Dow (DOW)

Per the Zacks analyst, Dow will benefit from cost synergy savings and productivity initiatives and its investment in high-return growth projects amid headwinds from weaker demand in Europe.

Cummins (CMI) Rides on Meritor Acquisition Amid Cost Woes

While the buyout of Meritor has strengthened Cummins' Components business, the Zacks analyst is worried about the firm's high SG&A and R&D costs, which are likely to limit margins.

Solid Construction Demand & Buyout Plans Aid EMCOR (EME)

Per the Zacks analyst, EMCOR is benefiting from increased project flow under its Construction segments along with accretive acquisition strategies. This is reflected in its solid RPOs growth.

New Upgrades

United Therapeutics' (UTHR) PAH Portfolio Drives Growth

The Zacks Analyst believes that demand for United Therapeutics' PAH medicines is strong. Potential approvals for expanded use of Orenitram and Tyvaso and its pipeline can drive long-term growth

SkyWest's (SKYW) Fleet-Upgrade Initiatives Boost Prospects

SkyWest's fleet modernization program is praiseworthy. The Zacks analyst is also impressed by the company's shareholder-friendly approach.

Strategic Initiatives & Cash Collections Aid PRA Group (PRAA)

Per the Zacks Analyst, strategic initiatives like acquisitions and collaborations should enhance PRA Group's capabilities, positioning it well for growth. Improving cash collections also bode well.

New Downgrades

Labor Costs, Poor Financials Hurt Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

Per the Zacks analyst, labor and supply-chain cost growth on the B787 program as well as forward loss related to these might hurt Spirit AeroSystems. It also boasts a weak financial position

Qorvo (QRVO) Plagued by Margin Woes, Incessant Pricing Wars

Per the Zacks analyst, Qorvo is likely to be plagued by increased pricing pressure with low barriers to entry and soft demand trends for high-tech products owing to global macroeconomic uncertainty.

Bank of Hawaii (BOH) Hurt by High Costs & Low Fee Income

Per the Zacks analysts, Bank of Hawaii face challenges due to higher expenses and lower fee income. Additionally, lending portfolio concentration in the Hawaii region is another concern.

