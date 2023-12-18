Top Analyst Reports for Netflix, Boeing & American Express

Monday, December 18, 2023



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Netflix, Inc. (NFLX), The Boeing Co. (BA) and American Express Co. (AXP).



Shares of Netflix have outperformed the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry over the year-to-date period (+77.0% vs. +46.8%). The company is benefiting from growing subscriber base thanks to a robust portfolio. Crackdown on password-sharing and the introduction of paid sharing in more than 100 countries, which represents more than 80% of Netflix’s revenue base, is also expected to aid growth.



Netflix’s diversified content portfolio, which is attributable to heavy investments in the production and distribution of localized, foreign-language content, has been driving its growth prospects.



However, stiff competition in the streaming space from the likes of Apple, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock and Paramount+ is a headwind. Netflix’s leveraged balance sheet and a higher streaming obligation are concerns. Additionally, unfavorable forex is expected to hurt operating income in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Boeing’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the year-to-date period (+77.0% vs. +46.8%). The company remains the largest aircraft manufacturer in the United States in terms of revenues, orders and deliveries. During the third quarter, the jet giant booked 398 net commercial airplane orders.



A strengthening U.S. defense budget should also boost Boeing’s Defense, Space & Security's segment growth. Boeing has ample liquidity to meet its debt obligations in the near term. Our model projects Boeing's total revenues to increase in 2023-2025 period.



However, Boeing expects supply-chain disruptions to continue to harm its operational results, at least in the near term. Its dispute with Embraer over termination of the earlier joint venture might cause it to incur some loss in the future. Rising jet fuel price also poses a threat to the stock’s future growth.



Shares of American Express have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry over the year-to-date period (+24.0% vs. +16.8%). The company’s several growth initiatives, such as launching new products, reaching new agreements and forging alliances, are boosting its revenues. Consumer spending on T&E, which carries higher margins for AmEx, is advancing well.



Its balance sheet looks strong with manageable debt and ample cash. Solid cash-generation abilities enable the pursuit of business investments and prudent deployment of capital via buybacks and dividends.



However, with higher utilization of the firm’s cards, expense in the form of card member services and card member rewards is likely to go up and strain the margins. Business development, data processing and equipment costs expected to rise. A high debt level induces a rise in interest expenses. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) and Shopify Inc. (SHOP).



Netflix (NFLX) Benefits from Paid Sharing & Robust Portfolio



Military Business Aids Boeing (BA), 787 Program Issue Woes



Robust Revenues & Cash Flows Aid American Express (AXP)



Buyouts, Solid AUM Aid BlackRock (BLK), Higher Costs Ails

Per the Zacks analyst, BlackRock is poised for growth, given its robust AUM balance and efforts to expand through acquisitions. Elevated expenses remain a headwind and will its bottom-line growth.

CVS Health (CVS) Digital Offerings Grows Amid Stiff Rivalry

The Zacks analyst is impressed with CVS Health's increasing digital base as it exceeded 55 million unique digital customers till third-quarter end. Yet stiff competition remains a concern.

CSX (CSX) Rides on Dividends & Buyback Amid Rising Expenses

The Zacks analyst likes the shareholder-friendly measures adopted by CSX. However, rising operating expenses are concerning as they are likely to keep the bottom line under pressure.

Strong Demand & Acquisitions Aid Fortive's (FTV) Performance

Per the Zacks analyst, strong demand trends and acquisitions is driving Fortive's performance. Softness in healthcare business coupled with uncertain economic recovery in China is concerning.

Build-To-Order Model Aid PulteGroup (PHM) Amid Project Delays

Per the Zacks analyst, PulteGroup's solid operating model, which strategically aligns the production of build-to-order and quick-move-in homes bode well. Yet, project delays are major concern.

Ayvakit Sales Boosts Blueprint (BPMC), High Dependence a Woe

Per the Zacks Analyst, BPMC has been witnessing increased growth in Ayvakit sales, following label expansion in the U.S. market. However, high dependency on Ayvakit for revenue generation is a woe.

Helen of Troy (HELE) Benefits From Strong Leadership Brands

Per the Zacks analyst, Helen of Troy is benefiting from solid investments in its Leadership Brands. Key Leadership brands like OXO, Osprey and Vicks performed well in fiscal second-quarter.

Amazon (AMZN) Banks on Prime Momentum & Growing AWS Adoption

Per the Zacks analyst, Amazon is benefiting from Prime enabled fast delivery services and robust content portfolio. Further, its strengthening cloud offerings are aiding the adoption rate of AWS.

Product Rollouts & Growing Merchant Base Aid Shopify (SHOP)

Per the Zacks analyst, Shopify is benefiting from products like Shopify Shipping, Shopify Payments and Shopify Capital solutions. New merchant friendly applications are also driving growth.

Solid Capital Position & Premium Growth Aid Assurant (AIZ)

The Zacks analyst is optimistic about solid Global Lifestyle segment of Assurant, which will drive improvement in earned premiums and fees. Solid capital position supports capital deployment.

Upstream Budget Tightness to Hurt NOV Inc. (NOV)

The Zacks analyst believes that the tightness in the upstream companies' investment budget is likely to continue through the near erm, which is expected to weigh on NOV's revenues.

Lower Production & High Costs to Hurt Southern Copper (SCCO)

The Zacks analyst is worried that lower production due to lower ore grades at Cuajone and high labor, production and operating costs will hurt the company's results.

Higher Input & Production Costs Hurt Kronos Worldwide (KRO)

Per the Zacks analyst, a spike in raw material costs will weigh on the company's bottom line. It also faces headwinds from higher production costs.

