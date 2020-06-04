Top Analyst Reports for JPMorgan, Exxon Mobil & Oracle

Thursday, June 4, 2020

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Oracle (ORCL). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

JPMorgan shares have outperformed the Zacks Major Banks industry over the past year (-1.9% vs. -12.4%), but this Finance sector bellwether has lagged the broad market (-1.9% vs. +13.6%) in the same time period. The Zacks analyst cites the Fed’s accommodative policy of near-zero interest rates that is hurting the bank’s interest income and margins as a big reason for the underperformance. Also, coronavirus-induced concerns will likely continue to hamper business activities.

The bank surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters. Its first-quarter 2020 results were adversely impacted by a huge reserve build, which was done to combat coronavirus-induced economic slowdown. The acquisition of InstaMed, branch openings and focus on credit card business will continue aiding its financials.

However, loan growth will likely be muted in the near term. Challenges in expanding mortgage operations and significant dependence on capital market revenues will hurt fee income growth to an extent.

Exxon Mobil shares have lagged the broader market lately on the back of a very tough commodity-price environment that has hobbled this super major as well as all other operators in this space. Outlook for ExxonMobil’s chemical business is also gloomy since demand for petrochemicals remains weak.

ExxonMobil’s bellwether status in the energy space, optimal integrated capital structure that has historically produced industry-leading returns and management’s track record of capex discipline across the commodity price cycle makes it a relatively lower-risk energy sector play.

Notably, the company estimates gross recoverable resource of more than 8 billion oil-equivalent barrels from offshore Guyana discoveries. The integrated firm also has a strong balance sheet with significant low debt exposure. This will help the firm weather the low commodity pricing environment.

Oracle’s shares have gained +11.5% over the past three months against the Zacks Computer Software industry’s rise of +11.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that Oracle is benefiting from strong adoption of cloud-based solutions, comprising NetSuite ERP, Fusion ERP and Fusion HCM.

Recently, 8x8 and Zoom Video Communications selected Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services to address business needs, which is a testament to the strength of its cloud offerings. Strong demand for the latest autonomous database supported by ML is anticipated to drive top line and provide the company a competitive edge against Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) in the Database-as-a-Service market.

Although the company’s shares have underperformed in the past year, these factors are expected to help it grow in the rest of 2020. However, increasing expenses on product enhancements amid stiff competition in the cloud market from dominant players are anticipated to weigh on profitability.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Chevron (CVX), Tesla (TSLA) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A).

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research

Chevron (CVX) Buoyed by Improving Permian Well Economics

The Zacks analyst likes Chevron's improving well economics in the Permian Basin, where it has substantial holdings.

Strong Model 3 Demand Aids Tesla (TSLA), High R&D Costs Ail

While record deliveries of Model 3 are boosting Tesla's revenues, the Zacks analyst remains concerned of high R&D and SG&A costs, which may in turn dent the firm's profits.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) to Gain from Growing LNG Demand

The Zacks analyst believes that Shell's position as a major supplier of LNG should help the company to improve cash flow even further.

Broadcom (AVGO) Banks on Wireless Products & Acquisitions

Per the Zacks analyst, strong demand of Broadcom's wireless solutions, and synergies from acquisitions of CA and Symantec's infrastructure software business, are expected to boost top-line growth.

Decline in Expenses to Aid American Express' (AXP) Margins

Per the Zacks analyst, halt in advertising and slowdown in product launches will lower marketing costs and aid margins.

Applied Materials (AMAT) Rides on Logic Spending, Risk Remain

Per the Zacks analyst, strength in semiconductor equipment and strong customer spending in foundry and logic remain growth drivers.

Strong Cash Flow, Systematic Investments Aid Exelon (EXC)

Per the Zacks analyst Exelon's $26 billion long-term investment plan to strengthen its infrastructure, its cash flow generation capability will assist to lower debts and fund growth projects.

New Upgrades

Product Differentiation & LoRa business Aids Semtech (SMTC)

Per the Zacks analyst, Semtech is riding on the momentum in IoT, data center and mobile markets driven by its product differentiation strategy. Also, well-performing LoRa business is a major positive.

Big Lots' (BIG) Transformation Efforts Bode Well For Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Big Lots' is gaining from its transformation initiative, including Operation North Star plan. This focuses on driving sales, cost containment and enhancement in infrastructure.

Strong Backlog & Cost Reductions to Drive Apogee (APOG)

Per the Zacks Analyst, Apogee will likely gain from its strong backlog across segments, introduction of new products as well as focus on cost controls and performance improvement actions.

New Downgrades

Elevated Expenses to Hurt HSBC Holdings' (HSBC) Profits

Per the Zacks analyst, HSBC Holdings' efforts to grow market share in the U.K. and China, and strengthen digital capabilities globally will likely lead to higher costs, which might hurt bottom line.

Weak Interconnect Technologies Segment Hurts Carlisle (CSL)

Per the Zacks analyst, Carlisle is struggling with the poor performance of the Interconnect Technologies segment on account of softness in commercial aerospace markets amid the coronavirus outbreak.

GATX Takes a Hit From Dismal Rail International Segment

The Zacks analyst is worried about the softness in GATX's Rail International unit, which is a significant contributor to its top line. Downturn in the railcar leasing market is also a headwind.

