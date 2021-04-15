Top Analyst Reports for Disney, Texas Instruments & Cigna

Thursday, April 15, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Walt Disney Company (DIS), Texas Instruments (TXN), and Cigna (CI). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Disney shares have been standout performers lately (up +84.8% over the past year) on the back of growing popularity of Disney+, the company's streaming business that has quickly established itself as worthy rival to Netflix owing to a strong content portfolio and a cheap bundle offering.

Nevertheless, disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak are expected to hurt the top line in the near term. Cruise line business remains closed and its re-opened resorts are operating at a lower capacity, thereby negatively impacting top-line. Disney estimates that the coronavirus pandemic has hurt segmental operating income by $2.6 billion in first-quarter 2021.

Texas Instruments shares have gained +25.5% over the last six months against the Zacks General Semiconductor industry’s gain of +16.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company has been benefiting from growth in the personal electronics market owing to the coronavirus-led work-from-home trend.

Further, a rebound in the automotive market remains major positive. Additionally, solid momentum across Analog segment owing to robust signal chain and power product lines, is contributing well to the top line.

Notably, solid investments in new growth avenues and competitive advantages remain tailwinds. Also, continuous returns to shareholders are likely to help the stock in gaining investors optimism further.

Shares of Cigna have gained +15.4% in the past three months against the Zacks Multi-Line Insurance industry’s gain of +10.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company’s acquisition of Express Scripts bodes well for the long haul.

It divested its Group Life and Disability insurance business, which is likely to reduce its debt level and streamline operations. Cigna’s expanding international business provides diversification.

A strong capital position coupled with coupled with solid cash generation abilities leads to higher investment in business. However, higher leverage is a cause of concern for the company. Furthermore, rising operating expenses might dent the company’s margins.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Enbridge (ENB), American Electric Power Company (AEP) and TELUS (TU).

Today's Must Read

Disney (DIS) Banks on Disney+ Growth & Reopening of Parks

Growth in Personal Electronics Aids Texas Instruments (TXN)

Buyouts, Divestiture, Solid Balance Sheet Aid Cigna (CI)

Featured Reports

Enbridge (ENB) Banks on $17B Secured Growth Capital Projects

Enbridge expects $17 billion in midstream growth projects to be executed. However, significant debt exposure concerns the Zacks analyst.

Investment Aids American Electric (AEP), Rate Dependency Hurts

Per the Zacks analyst, it plans to invest $26.6 billion over the 2021-2024 period in regulated operations to boost earnings.

5G Network Expansion Aids TELUS (TU) Amid Huge Debt Level

Per the Zacks analyst, solid 5G and PureFibre network expansion initiatives, along with go-to-market opportunities, drive TELUS' margins.

Robust Marketplace Activities & Services Benefit Etsy (ETSY)

Per the Zacks analyst, Etsy is benefiting from solid momentum across buyers and sellers, and a robust ad program, which is driving growth in its marketplace and services revenues, respectively.

Rise in Consumer Loans, Expansion Aid Ally Financial (ALLY)

Per the Zacks analyst, Ally Financial's efforts to diversify revenues and a gradual rise in consumer loan demand will aid profitability.

Dividends Secure C.H. Robinson (CHRW), Capex Raises Concerns

The Zacks analyst appreciates the company's efforts to reward its shareholders. A better freight scenario also bodes well.

Digital Ramp Up Aids Advance Auto (AAP), High Costs Ail

Enhancements to the firm's online portal are driving traffic and revenues. However, the Zacks analyst is worried about rising SG&A costs, which are denting Advance Auto Parts' margins.

New Upgrades

Collaboration with Plus to Drive CNH Industrial (CNHI)

CNH Industrial's alliance with Plus will accelerate the deployment of automated technology in heavy-duty trucks and boost the firm's prospects, per the Zacks analyst.

LYFT Aided by Uptick in Ride Volumes & Cost-Control Efforts

The Zacks analyst is optimistic about the gradual recovery in Lyft's ride volumes from the coronavirus-induced slump. The company's cost-control measures add to the positivity.

Robust Demand For Barbie & Hot Wheels to Aid Mattel (MAT)

Per the Zacks analyst, an increase in worldwide gross sales for Dolls, Barbie, and Hot Wheels likely to drive growth. In the fourth quarter, the Barbie brand's worldwide gross billings rose 19%.

New Downgrades

Soft Visitation Likely to Hurt Penn National (PENN) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Penn National is likely to be hurt by reduced travel and casino gaming demand owing to the coronavirus pandemic. This along with restricted operations pose concerns.

Catastrophe Loss, Escalating Expenses Ail CNA Financial (CNA)

Per the Zacks analyst, CNA Financial's performance is weighed down by its exposure to catastrophes inducing volatility in underwriting profitability and rising expenses dragging down margins.

Pricing Woe, Weak Margins Hurt Intersect ENT's (XENT) Growth

The Zacks analyst is worried about Intersect ENT's continued pricing pressure due to cost sensitivities. The pandemic-led business disruptions putting pressure on the gross margin as well.

