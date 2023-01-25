Top Analyst Reports for Comcast, Aon & Trane Technologies

Wednesday, January 25, 2023



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Comcast Corporation (CMCSA), Aon plc (AON) and Trane Technologies plc (TT). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Shares of Comcast have declined -17.4% over the past year against the Zacks Cable Television industry’s decline of -23.1% and the S&P 500 index's -8.9% pullback. The company persistently suffers from video-subscriber attrition due to cord cutting. Moreover, broadband prospects are suffering from increased competition from fixed wireless as well as fiber. Additionally, a leveraged balance sheet is a major concern.



On the positive side, Comcast should continue to benefit from a growing wireless subscriber base as witnessed in the third quarter. Broadband user base increased in the last reported quarter on October 27th (the company is scheduled to report Q4 results on Thursday, January 26th). Comcast’s plan to transition to DOCSIS 4.0 is noteworthy. The technology will help it in expanding much faster and at a lower cost compared to competitors.



Recovery in park and movie business bodes well for Comcast’s profitability. Its streaming service Peacock is a key catalyst in driving broadband sales. Strong free cash flow generation ability is noteworthy.



Aon shares have outperformed the Zacks Insurance - Brokerage industry over the past year (+21.2% vs. +14.4%). The company’s top line has been growing on buyouts and alliances, which have enhanced its capabilities and made it one of the largest insurance brokers. Solid Reinsurance Solutions and Commercial Risk Solutions segments continue to drive the top line.



Aon has been divesting non-core operations to streamline its business. It expects that focusing on more profitable operations will generate a higher return on equity. Its pooled employer plan has reached the milestone of $1 billion in U.S. assets and commitments.



The company engages in prudent capital deployment. It had around $6.7 billion fund left under its share buyback program as of Sep 30, 2022. Yet, elevated operating costs can put pressure on margins. A debt-laden balance sheet compared with a lower cash balance raises a concern.



Trane Technologies shares have outperformed the Zacks Technology Services industry over the past year (+1.3% vs. -30.4%). The company remains focused on improving the quality of its products and services and operating efficiencies to achieve sustained improvement in earnings and cash flow. It prioritizes improving its business operating system and innovation through business transformation initiatives and prudent investments.



Trane has a track record of repurchasing shares and paying dividends consistently. Such moves instil investor confidence and positively impact the company's bottom line.



However, product and service diversity put's Trane in the face of fierce competition in terms of price, quantity, delivery, service, support, technology and innovation. The company’s business experiences seasonal fluctuations in revenues. Lower liquidity remains a concern. Partly due to these headwinds, the stock has declined in the past year.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN), Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) and Teleflex Incorporated (TFX).



Today's Must Read

Wireless Subscriber Gain Drives Comcast's (CMCSA) Prospects



Aon's (AON) Strategic Acquisitions Aid, Debt Woes Linger



Transformation Initiatives Aid Trane (TT), Low Liquidity Ail



Featured Reports

Huntington (HBAN) Benefits From Higher NII & Lower Expenses

Per the Zacks analyst, Huntington Bancshares is benefiting from notable increases in net interest income (NII) and a decline in expenses.

Expanding Customer Base, Steady Investment Aid Atmos (ATO)

Per the Zacks analyst Atmos Energy is gaining from demand from increasing customer base. Long-term investments will fortify infrastructure enabling it to serve more customer and boosts profits.

Strong Vascular Access Product Demand Boosts Teleflex (TFX)

The Zacks analyst is impressed with Teleflex seeing high demand for its vascular access products. Its category leadership in central venous catheters and PICC portfolio position it for durable growth.

Apellis' (APLS) Empaveli Sales to Bost Prospects

Per the Zacks analystr, encouraging sales for Empaveli boosts Apellis' prospects of going forward. However, pipeline setbacks remain a concern.

Growing Revenues Aid Euronet (EEFT), Escalating Costs Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, its rising topline driven by well-performing segments and diversity across products and geographies will pave way for growth. However, high costs might strain margins.

New Products to Aid Wix.com (WIX) Amid Stiff Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, Wix's performance is gaining from robust uptake of Wix Payments and other new e-commerce applications. However, stiff competition is a headwind.

Signet's (SIG) Inspiring Brilliance Strategy Bodes Well

Signet's Inspiring Brilliance strategy focuses on expanding big banners, boosting services, broadening the Accessible Luxury and Value segments, as well as accelerating digital commerce initiatives.

New Upgrades

Acquisitions & HBI Facility Aid Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

Per the Zacks analyst, Cleveland-Cliffs will benefit from synergies of AK Steel and ArcelorMittal USA acquisitions. The hot briquetted iron (HBI) plant has also enhanced its competitive strength.

Strong Demand, Acquisitions to Drive Commercial Metals (CMC)

The Zacks analyst believes that Commercial Metals will gain on the strong demand in North America. Efforts to increase its capabilities through construction of new mills and acquisitions bode well.

Business Restructuring, Higher Rates Support Bank OZK (OZK)

Per the Zacks analyst, higher rates, Bank OZK's branch consolidation and organic growth efforts, decent loan demand and a solid liquidity and balance sheet position will keep supporting financials.

New Downgrades

Higher Input Costs, Ore Constraints Ail Chemours (CC)

Per the Zacks analyst, higher raw material and energy costs will weigh on the company's margins. Its Titanium Technologies unit also faces challenges from ore logistics constraints.

Higher Costs & Supply Chain Issues Hurt PPG Industries (PPG)

The Zacks analyst is concerned that pandemic-led supply-chain challenges could hurt the company's performance. Higher raw material and logistics costs might also impact its results.

Supply Chain Issues to Mar Whirlpool's (WHR) Performance

Per the Zacks analyst, Whirlpool has been witnessing high raw material costs and supply chain issues, which have resulted in higher freight costs. This is likely to persist in the first half of 2023.

