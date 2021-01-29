Top Analyst Reports for Apple, Microsoft & Tesla

Friday, January 29, 2021



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Tesla, Inc. (TSLA). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Apple shares have outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year (+69.3% vs. +17.3%), as the company benefitted from continued momentum in the Services segment, driven by a robust performance of App Store, Apple Music, video and cloud services. Moreover, demand remains healthy for other Apple devices including iPad, Mac and Wearables.



Apple’s near-term prospects are bright, driven by new iPhones that support 5G, revamped iPad and Mac line-up of devices, health-focused Apple Watch 6 and robust growth in the Services business. Moreover, a solid balance sheet and strong cash flow generating ability are key catalysts. However, increasing scrutiny and legal woes over App Store are headwinds.



Microsoft shares have gained +38.2% over the past year against the Zacks Computer – Software industry’s rise of +31.8%. The Zacks analyst believes that Microsoft is benefiting from momentum in Azure, impressive Teams user growth triggered by coronavirus-led digital transformation, work-from-home, online learning wave and tele healthcare trends. Solid uptake of Surface devices and Xbox Game Pass is expected to boost growth. Further, the company is gaining from growing user base of its different applications including Microsoft 365 suite, and Dynamics.



However, macroeconomic weakness in job market and lower spend on advertising due to coronavirus pandemic are likely to put pressure on LinkedIn and Search revenues. Further, delays in consulting business are anticipated to limit growth. Increasing spend on Azure enhancements amid stiff competition from Amazon Web Services and other cloud rivals, is likely to impede margin expansion.



Tesla shares have outperformed the Zacks Automotive - Domestic industry over the past year (+551.9% vs. +274.7%). The Zacks analyst believes that Tesla has a first-mover advantage in the e-mobility space with high range vehicles, superior technology, and software edge. With Model 3 sedan being its flagship vehicle, Tesla has established itself as a leader in the EV segment. Ramp up of Model Y production is further boosting its top line growth.



Ramp up of Model Y production is further boosting its top line growth. Robust production levels from the Shanghai Gigafactory bode well for its future growth. Tesla delivered 499,550 vehicles in 2020, up around 36% y/y. Along with increasing automotive revenues, energy generation and storage revenues are also boosting Tesla’s prospects. Amazing line-up of upcoming products and aggressive expansion efforts bode well for the firm.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Chevron Corporation (CVX) and Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT).



Sheraz Mian



Director of Research



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

J&J's (JNJ) Pharma Segment Resilient Amid Generic Headwinds

The Zacks analyst says that despite generic headwinds, J&J's Pharma unit is performing above-market levels, helped by new drugs and label expansion of blockbuster drugs, Imbruvica, Darzalex & Stelara.

Order Growth Boosts Lockheed (LMT), Tiff With Turkey Ails

Per the Zacks analyst, steady order flow continues to boost Lockheed's revenue growth. Yet, the U.S. government's tiff with Turkey over its involvement in Russia's S-400 may hurt F-35 program.

AIG Rides on Business Restructuring, Cost Control Efforts

Per the Zacks analyst, numerous divestitures and acquisitions have streamlined the company's business operations, by focusing on core growth areas.

Innovation, Digitalization Benefits Yum China (YUMC), Cost Hurts

Per the Zacks analyst, increased focus on menu innovation and digitalization efforts are benefiting Yum China.

Maxim (MXIM) Draws Strength from Auto & Industrial Segments

The Zacks analyst believes that strong growth across all end markets, namely, auto and industrial will continue to aid growth.

Innovation and Demand to Aid Graco (GGG) Amid Market Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, Graco is poised to benefit from solid product demand in the Contractor segment and heavy investment in product innovation.

Rollins (ROL) Gains From Balanced Organic & Inorganic Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, while strong technician and customer retention drive Rollin's organic revenue growth, acquisitions expand its global brand recognition and geographical footprint.

New Upgrades

Chevron (CVX) Boosts Permian Position with Noble Buy

The Zacks analyst believes Chevron's Noble buyout will expand its position in the lucrative Permian Basin and will enable the company to grow its output.

Strength in Credit Card Business Supports Capital One (COF)

Per the Zacks analyst, Capital One's solid card and online banking business, along with its inorganic growth efforts will aid revenues. Its efficient capital deployments reflect a solid balance sheet.

Strategic Acquisitions, Global Reach Aid Raymond James (RJF)

Per the Zacks analyst, Raymond James' efforts to expand through strategic buyouts and global diversification will aid financials. Its enhanced capital deployments reflect robust liquidity position.

New Downgrades

Weak Demand, High Debt Level Ail Valmont (VMI)

Per the Zacks analyst, the company faces headwinds from weak demand in Irrigation and Coatings businesses which will hurt its volumes. Its high debt level is another matter of concern.

Hormel Foods (HRL) Foodservice Business Soft Amid Pandemic

Per the Zacks analyst, Hormel Foods' foodservice business has been seeing soft demand due to the pandemic-led social distancing. In fourth-quarter fiscal 2020, U.S. foodservice channel sales fell 23%.

Contraction in Margins Continues to Hurt Intuitive (ISRG)

Per the Zacks analyst, lower average selling prices of systems and a higher mix of newer products continue to weigh on Intuitive Surgical's gross and operating margins.

