Top Analyst Reports for Alphabet, Comcast & NextEra Energy

Thursday, December 21, 2023



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) and NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Shares of Alphabet have gained +56.8% over the year-to-date period against the Zacks Internet - Services industry’s gain of +57.5%. The company’s strong cloud division is aiding substantial revenue growth. Moreover, expanding data centers will continue to bolster its presence in the cloud space.



Further, major updates in its search segment are enhancing results in that space. Also, a strong focus on innovation of AI techniques and the home automation space should aid business growth in the long term. Further, its deepening focus on wearables category remains a tailwind.



Alphabet’s expanding presence in the autonomous driving space is contributing well. Its growing efforts to gain foothold in the healthcare industry are other positives. However, sluggishness in the company’s Network advertisement business remains a headwind. Additionally, its growing litigation issues and increasing expenses are concerns.



Comcast’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Cable Television industry over the year-to-date period (+30.1% vs. +16.1%). The company is benefiting from a growing wireless subscriber base as witnessed in the third quarter. Broadband user base increased in the reported quarter.



Comcast’s plan to transition to DOCSIS 4.0 is noteworthy. The technology will help the company expand much faster and at a lower cost compared with competitors. Recovery in the park and movie business bodes well for the company’s profitability. Its streaming service,



Peacock, is a key catalyst in driving broadband sales. Strong free cash flow generation ability is noteworthy. However, the company persistently suffers from video-subscriber attrition due to cord-cutting. Moreover, broadband prospects are suffering from increasing competition from fixed wireless as well as fiber. Additionally, a leveraged balance sheet is a major concern.



Shares of NextEra Energy have underperformed the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry over the year-to-date period (-26.4% vs. -8.9%). Due to the nature of its business, the company is subject to complex regulations. Risks in operating nuclear units, unfavorable weather conditions and increasing supply costs adversely impact earnings.



Nevertheless, NextEra Energy continues to expand its operations through organic projects and acquisitions. The company has many renewable projects in its backlog and continues to enhance its renewable energy generation capacity. NextEra’s subsidiary FPL’s customer base is expanding as Florida’s economy improves.



The company has ample liquidity to meet its near-term debt obligations. It is expanding its operations in the water space through acquisitions. NextEra Energy decided to sell its gas assets in Florida to focus on its core business.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Sanofi (SNY), Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) and Eni S.p.A. (E).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Today's Must Read

Solid Momentum in Cloud Business Benefits Alphabet (GOOGL)



Wireless Subscriber Gain Drives Comcast's (CMCSA) Prospects



NextEra (NEE) Gains from Steady Investment, Renewable Focus



Featured Reports

Sanofi (SNY) Relies on Dupixent and Vaccines to Drive Growth

Dupixent has become the key top-line driver for Sanofi as it enjoys strong demand trends. The Zacks analyst believes Sanofi has a leading vaccine portfolio, which is a primary top-line driver.

Vertex (VRTX) Enjoys a Strong Non-Cystic Fibrosis Pipeline

The Zacks analyst says that Vertex (VRTX) has a broad clinical non-cystic fibrosis pipeline which is progressing rapidly. Multiple late-stage projects have established proof of concept

Eni's (E) Focus on NatGas to Achieve Net Zero Emission Aids

Eni is well-positioned to capitalize on substantial growth prospects as the demand for natural gas is anticipated to increase. Yet, its significant debt exposure concerns the Zacks analyst.

Expanding Lineup of EVs Aids Honda (HMC), High Expenses Ail

The Zacks analyst is optimistic about Honda's vision of launching more than 10 electric motorcycle models globally by 2025. However, high research and development expenses remain a concern.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) Gains From Pricing & Brand Strength

Per the Zacks analyst, Keurig Dr Pepper is gaining from continued brand strength and significant pricing. The company has been experiencing momentum in its Refreshment Beverages segment for a while.

Solid Adoption of ESG Solution Aids MSCI's (MSCI) Progress

Per the Zacks analyst, MSCI is benefiting from strong demand for custom and factor index modules and the increasing adoption of the ESG and Climate solutions into the investment process.

BCE To Benefit From Growing Demand for PureFibre and 5G

Per the Zacks analyst, BCE will benefit from increased demand for its PureFibre and 5G wireless network. Intense competition and high-debt burden remain concerns.

New Upgrades

Everest Group (EG) Poised to Grow on Solid Insurance Segment

Per the Zacks analyst, Everest Group is set to grow in the solid Insurance segment due to product diversification, insurance expansion, and new business opportunities, which drive premium growth.

Solid Segment Contributions & Project Wins Aid Fluor (FLR)

Per the Zacks analyst, Fluor is benefiting from increased demand for its engineering and construction solutions resulting in new project wins and strong contributions from all its reportable segments.

Strong Medical Sales, Focus on R&D Aid Integer Holdings (ITGR)

The Zacks analyst is upbeat about Integer Holdings' Medical segment's strength over the past few months. Its focus on developing new products and improving existing products is also impressive.

New Downgrades

Regulations & Rising Input Costs Ail Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

Per the Zacks analyst, adherence to stringent regulation and rising input costs due to inflation could adversely impact bookings and performance of Canadian Solar.

Werner (WERN) Continues to Grapple with Rising Expenses

The Zacks analyst is worried about the rising operating expenses as they are likely to keep the bottom line under pressure.

High Costs, Subdued IB Business Hurt Moelis & Company (MC)

Per the Zacks analyst, a tough operating backdrop due to macroeconomic uncertainty is a headwind for Moelis & Company's IB business. Also, mounting expenses will hurt its profitability to an extent.

