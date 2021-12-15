Top Analyst Reports for Adobe, Raytheon & Anthem

Wednesday, December 15, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Adobe Inc. (ADBE), Raytheon Technologies Corp. (RTX), and Anthem, Inc. (ANTM). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Shares of Adobe have underperformed the Zacks Software industry over the past year (+25.5% vs. +41.1%), however, things seem to be improving for it. The Zacks analyst believes that Adobe has been benefiting from strong demand for its cloud products. The company’s Creative Cloud, Document Cloud and Adobe Experience Cloud products have also been driving top-line growth.

Rising subscription revenues and solid momentum across mobile apps are other major positives. Adobe’s market position, compelling product lines, persistent innovation and solid adoption of Creative Cloud and Adobe marketing cloud are likely to support its revenue growth in the quarters ahead.

(You can read the full research report on Adobe here >>> )

Raytheon shares have gained +19.7% in the year to date period against the Zacks Defense Equipment industry’s gain of +7.9%. The Zacks analyst believes that merger related synergies and solid order growth are likely to aid Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon’s management remains upbeat about the growth of both domestic and international programs in the quarters ahead. RTX’s SEAKR Engineering acquisition is expected to boost its space-based capabilities. Restrictions on air travel due to COVID-19, however, have been weighing on RTX’s operating results. The near-term outlook for commercial air traffic too remains bleak and is a major concern.

(You can read the full research report on Raytheon here >>> )

Shares of Anthem have gained +16.7% in the last three months against the Zacks Medical Insurance industry’s gain of +16%. The Zacks analyst believes that strategic buyouts and collaborations, and an expanding product portfolio is likely to drive Anthem’s long-term growth.

Anthem has recently witnessed a rise in usage of its virtual care services. Well-performing Medicare and Medicaid businesses coupled with several contract wins are expected to drive its membership further. It exited the third quarter with 44.3 million members. Escalating costs and a weak balance sheet, however, remain as major concerns.

(You can read the full research report on Anthem here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Blackstone Inc. (BX), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) and Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP).

Mark Vickery

Senior Editor

Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.