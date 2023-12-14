Top Analyst Reports for Adobe, AstraZeneca & Intel

Wednesday, December 13, 2023



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Adobe Inc. (ADBE), AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) and Intel Corporation (INTC). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Adobe’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the year-to-date period (+88.3% vs. +56.3%). The company is benefiting from strong demand for its creative products. The company’s Creative Cloud, Document Cloud and Adobe Experience Cloud products are driving the top-line growth.



Rising subscription revenues and solid momentum across the mobile apps are major positives. Additionally, growth in emerging markets and robust online video creation demand remain tailwinds. Additionally, solid demand for Adobe’s commerce offerings and growing adoption of Acrobat is a plus.



The Zacks analts remain optimistic about Adobe’s market position, compelling product lines and continued innovation. However, the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine remain headwinds for Digital Media segment. Also, high acquisition expenses do not bode well for its margin expansion.



(You can read the full research report on Adobe here >>>)



Shares of AstraZeneca have underperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (-7.3% vs. +5.6%). The company’s diabetes franchise faces stiff competition while pricing pressure hurts sales in the respiratory unit. Sales have slowed down in its key market, China.



Nevertheless, AstraZeneca has a diverse product portfolio and a global footprint. Its key drugs like Lynparza, Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Fasenra and Farxiga should keep driving revenues. AstraZeneca’s pipeline is strong, with important phase III data readouts lined up.



It has also been engaged in external acquisitions and strategic collaborations to boost its pipeline while investing in geographic areas of high growth like emerging markets. Backed by its new products and pipeline drugs, AstraZeneca believes it can post industry-leading top-line growth in the 2025-2030 period



(You can read the full research report on AstraZeneca here >>>)



Intel’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry over the past six months (+24.6% vs. +9.1%). The company is focusing on establishing an advanced semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem and has expanded global production capabilities under its IDM 2.0 (integrated device manufacturing) strategy.



It remains on track with its 5N4Y (five nodes in four years) program in order to regain transistor performance and power performance leadership by 2025. Market diversification and healthy momentum in data center business are tailwinds. The foundry services are gaining traction while the launch of glass substrates for advanced packaging of chips is a positive.



The buyout of Mobileye has helped the company to rapidly penetrate the autonomous car technology market. However, weak demand trends and sluggish recovery in China are hurting sales to some extent. Macroeconomic challenges, inventory adjustments and intense market volatility are straining margins.



(You can read the full research report on Intel here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Morgan Stanley (MS) and EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Adobe (ADBE) Rides on Growing Adoption of Cloud Applications



Key Drugs Aid AstraZeneca (AZN) Sales; Pipeline Strong



Intel (INTC) Rides on Production Focus, Data Center Traction



Featured Reports

Expansion Efforts Aid Morgan Stanley (MS), High Costs a Woe

Per the Zacks analyst, high rates, strategic alliances and Morgan Stanley's focus on less capital-markets dependent operations will aid financials amid tough operating backdrop and rising expenses.

Strength in Aerospace Unit Aids Honeywell (HON), Costs Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, Honeywell will benefit from strength in Aerospace segment, led by strong commercial aftermarket and commercial aviation demand. However, high costs remain concerning.

EOG Resources (EOG) Banks on Oil-Rich Permian Basin

EOG Resources holds substantial acreages in prolific oil-rich shale plays like the Permian & Eagle Ford, securing a solid production outlook. But rising lease & well expenses concern the Zacks analyst

Zscaler (ZS) Benefits From Acquisitions & Product Refreshes

Per the Zacks analyst, Zscaler is benefiting from its strategic acquisitions like Canonic Security and ShiftRight. Moreover, frequent product refreshes are helping it in gaining new customers.

Robust SaaS Portfolio Aids ResMed (RMD), Macro Woes Stay

The Zacks Analyst is impressed with ResMed's Software-as-a-Service business gaining from the MEDIFOX DAN acquisition, as well as the Brightree and MatrixCare portfolio. Yet, macro woes are a concern.

Solid Budget Aids Teledyne (TDY), Strengthening Dollar Hits

Per the Zacks Analyst, increased U.S. defense budget boost growth prospects for Teledyne. Yet, strengthening U.S. dollar is impacting airlines' performance that may hurt the stock.

Strategic Buyouts Aid, High Costs Hurt United Health (UHS)

Per the Zacks analyst, United Health's strategic acquisitions will help it expand its domestic and international presence. However, escalating expenses remain a concern for the company.

New Upgrades

Gartner (IT) Gains on Comprehensive Research Report Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, a large and diverse addressable market as well as the company's comprehensive analytical research reports are success factors for Gartner (IT).

Molson Coors' (TAP) Revitalization Plan to Boost Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Molson Coors is on track with its revitalization plan focused on achieving sustainable top-line growth by streamlining operations & reinvesting into its brands and capabilities

DocuSign (DOCU) Gains From eSignature Strength, Investments

The Zacks analyst is positive about DocuSign's top line as it is significantly benefiting from continued customer demand for eSignature. Investments in technical expertise are also reaping benefits.

New Downgrades

Rising Investments & High Leverage to Ail Adient (ADNT)

The Zacks analyst is worried about Adient's rising investments and capital spending in technology, which may mar near-term profits and cash flows. A high debt-to-capital ratio is also a concern.

Lowe's (LOW) Witnesses Higher Expenses For a While Now

Per the Zacks analyst, Lowe's has been witnessing higher expenses including SG&A. The company has also been investing in wage increases and bonuses. These expenses may flare up costs and hurt margins.

Soft Comps & High Costs Hurt Cracker Barrel's (CBRL) Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, softer comps on the back of lower guest traffic and weak consumer demand are hurting Cracker Barrel's growth prospects. Also, high costs are denting the margins.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Morgan Stanley (MS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Honeywell International Inc. (HON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.