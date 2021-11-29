Top Analyst Reports for Accenture, Raytheon & Becton, Dickinson

Monday, November 29, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Accenture plc (ACN), Raytheon Technologies Corp. (RTX), and Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BDX). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Accenture have outperformed the Zacks Consulting industry over the past year (+48.1% vs. +47.8%). The Zacks analyst believes that Accenture has been steadily gaining traction in its outsourcing as well as consulting businesses backed by high demand for services that can improve operating efficiencies and save costs.

Considering the growing need for cloud-based applications and software, Accenture’s investments in this space are likely to propel long-term growth. Stiff competition and pricing pressure, however, remain as the major headwinds. Higher talent costs due to a competitive talent market has also been hurting Accenture’s prospects.

Raytheon shares have gained +18.7% in the year to date period against the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry’s gain of +7.3%. The Zacks analyst believes that merger related synergies and solid order growth are likely to continue aiding Raytheon Technologies.

RTN’s management continues to expect both domestic and international program growth to remain robust for its defense business in the quarters ahead. The SEAKR Engineering acquisition is expected to boost this missile-maker’s space-based capabilities. Continued air travel restrictions due to the ongoing pandemic, however, continues to weigh on the operating results of RTN’s Aerospace business.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson have gained +1.6% in the past six months against the Zacks Dental Supplies industry’s gain of +2.4%, however, things seem to be improving for it. The Zacks analyst is encouraged by regulatory approvals, a plethora of launches as well as a slew of strategic acquisitions that the company has inked.

The FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization for Becton, Dickinson’s Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Test and the 510(k) clearance for expanded indications for Rotarex Rotational Excisional Atherectomy System, bode well for the long term. Stiff competition and persistent forex woes, however, remain as the major headwinds.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include The Boeing Company (BA), Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) and Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD).

Mark Vickery

Senior Editor

