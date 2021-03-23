Top Analyst Reports for Abbott, AstraZeneca & Booking Holdings

Tuesday, March 23, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Abbott Laboratories (ABT), AstraZeneca (AZN), and Booking Holdings (BKNG). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Abbott shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical Products industry over the past year (+74.5% vs. +47.1%). The Zacks analyst believes that the branded generics and international diabetes businesses should drive growth in the coming quarters. New product launches and acquisitions should boost sales further.

Moreover, its consumer-facing businesses like diabetes care, nutrition and established pharmaceuticals (EPD), are catching up pace. In Adult Nutrition, the company reported strong double-digit growth on robust sales of Ensure and Glucerna in the fourth quarter of 2020. Diabetes Care sales were strong on solid worldwide adoption of FreeStyle Libre.

In 2020, the company received U.S. approval of Freestyle Libre 2 and CE Mark for Libre 3 and Libre Sense Glucose Sport. Yet, the company’s performance was disappointing particularly in Pediatric Nutrition, Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation.

(You can read the full research report on Abbott here >>> )

AstraZeneca shares have lost -8.1% over the last six months against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s gain of +4.8%. The Zacks analyst believes that products like Nexium and Seroquel have been facing generic competition, which in turn is hurting sales.

The diabetes franchise also faces stiff competition while pricing pressure is hurting sales in the respiratory unit. Nonetheless, AstraZeneca’s newer drugs like Lynparza, Tagrisso and Imfinzi should keep driving revenues.

Its pipeline is strong with several phase III data readouts lined up for 2021. AstraZeneca has also engaged in external acquisitions and strategic collaborations to boost its pipeline while investing in geographic areas of high growth like China.

(You can read the full research report on AstraZeneca here >>> )

Shares of Booking Holdings have gained +2.5% in the past three months against the Zacks Internet Commerce industry’s gain of +1.9%. The Zacks analyst believes that Booking Holdings has been benefiting from improving bookings. The re-opening of economy is contributing well to the company's bookings.

Additionally, its expanding payment platform is acting as a tailwind. The company remains optimistic about its highly variable cost structure and strong liquidity position, which are expected to help it in navigating through the current crisis scenario.

Moreover, growing alternative accommodation business and strengthening flight capabilities are other positives. However, disruptions in the travel industry caused by coronavirus remain major headwinds. Furthermore, continued sluggishness in the company's agency business remains an overhang.

(You can read the full research report on Booking Holdings here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Duke Energy (DUK), Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) and Yum China Holdings (YUMC).

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research

Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Abbott (ABT) Thrives on Rapid Antigen Test Sales and CGM Scope

Cancer Drugs Push AstraZeneca's (AZN) Sales, Pipeline Solid

Improving Bookings Aid Booking Holdings (BKNG) Amid Risks

Featured Reports

Investments Aid Duke Energy (DUK), COVID-19 Costs Pose Risk

Per the Zacks analyst, solid investments in infrastructure and expansion projects boost Duke Energy's growth.

Vertex (VRTX) Cystic Fibrosis Drugs Up Sales, Pipeline Solid

The Zacks analyst says Vertex's non-CF pipeline is also progressing rapidly multiple data-readouts expected in 2021.

Unit Expansion Aid Yum China (YUMC), Traffic Woes Stay

Per the Zacks analyst, Yum China's focus on unit expansion, menu innovation and digitalization efforts bode well. However, traffic continues to be negatively impacted by the social distancing trend.

FLEETCOR (FLT) Rides on Buyouts Amid Higher Interest Expense

The Zacks analyst likes FLEETCOR's buyout strategy to expand customer base and diversify its service offerings across industries.

Kellogg's (K) Organic Sales Gain From Coronavirus-Led Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, Kellogg's organic sales have been benefiting from coronavirus-led stockpiling. Notably, during fourth-quarter organic sales rose 2.5% year over year.

Hess (HES) Banks on Guyana Oil Discoveries, Debts High

World-class oil discoveries in offshore Guyana resources have brightened Hess' production outlook. However, significant reliance on debt capital concerns the Zacks analyst.

Robust Sales of COVID-19-Support Products Aid QIAGEN (QGEN)

The Zacks analyst is upbeat about QIAGEN's strong sales of product groups used in the COVID-19 pandemic response. Launch of the QIAcuity OneStep Viral RT-PCR kit also buoys optimism.

New Upgrades

Robust Marketplace Activities & Services Benefit Etsy (ETSY)

Per the Zacks analyst, Etsy is gaining from solid momentum across buyers and sellers, and robust ad program, which are driving growth in its marketplace and services revenues, respectively.

Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Rides on Robust E-Commerce Business

Per the Zacks analyst, Williams-Sonoma is benefiting from continuous enhancement of the e-commerce channel, optimization of supply chain and higher penetration of the e-commerce business.

G-III Apparel's (GIII) Digital Business Appears Encouraging

Per the Zacks analyst, G-III Apparel's digital business exhibits strength. The company's own websites generated solid results for DKNY and Karl Lagerfeld Paris, with comparable sales growth of 40%.

New Downgrades

Urban Market Struggles to Hurt Equity Residential (EQR)

Per the Zacks analyst, Equity Residential's urban market portfolio struggles might continue amid the pandemic, prevailing flexible work scenario, low mortgage rates and concessionary environment.

Logitech (LOGI) Rides on Remote Working Tools Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, Logitech is benefiting from the increased demand for products that aid remote working and operation continuity plans amid the coronavirus crisis.

Low Paper Demand & High Costs to Weigh on Domtar (UFS)

The Zacks analyst remains concerned that lower demand in paper business due to pandemic induced lockdown of schools and offices and high raw material and freight costs will hurt Domtar's results.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Duke Energy Corporation (DUK): Free Stock Analysis Report



Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG): Free Stock Analysis Report



AstraZeneca PLC (AZN): Get Free Report



Abbott Laboratories (ABT): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.