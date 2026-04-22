Top Analyst Reports for Exxon Mobil, IBM & Citigroup

Wednesday, April 22, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM), International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) and Citigroup Inc. (C), as well as two micro-cap stocks Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP) and Oil-Dri Corp. of America (ODC). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-Markets Up on Ceasefire, Mostly Solid Q1 Earnings



Today's Featured Research Reports



Exxon Mobil’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry over the past six months (+30.9% vs. +30.7%). The company’s high-value assets in the Permian Basin and Guyana drive robust production growth, doubling upstream earnings since 2019. Notably, in the Permian, XOM intends production to surpass 2.5 million oil-equivalent barrels per day beyond 2030.



On the other hand, in Guyana, the company’s efforts have turned a 2015 oil discovery into one of the fastest-growing projects in the world. With a lower exposure to debt capital, XOM supports steady cash flows, dividends, buybacks and investments in high-return projects. ExxonMobil has raised its dividend every year for the past 43 years, demonstrating its commitment to returning capital to shareholders.



Additionally, XOM is constructing the world’s largest low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia plant in Baytown, which is expected to position it as a frontrunner in clean energy initiatives.



(You can read the full research report on Exxon Mobil here >>>)



Shares of IBM have gained +7.3% over the past year against the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry’s gain of +150.4%. The company is poised to benefit from strong demand for hybrid cloud and AI, driving growth in Software and Consulting. IBM’s growth is likely to be driven primarily by analytics, cloud computing, and security in the long haul.



The company’s core technology platform for AI capabilities watsonx is gaining significant market traction. In collaboration with Adobe It introduced AI-driven Experience Orchestration to help companies turn customer data into real-time actions, improving responsiveness. Such innovative product launches bode well for sustainable growth.



However, frequent acquisitions have escalated integration risks. Buyouts have negatively impacted the company’s balance sheet in the form of high levels of goodwill and net intangible assets. Stiff competition in the hardware enterprise servers and storage markets is weighing on profits.



(You can read the full research report on IBM here >>>)



Citigroup’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry over the past six months (+37.7% vs. +8.7%). The company’s earnings topped estimates in the last four consecutive quarters. First-quarter 2026 results benefited from higher year-over-year net interest income (NII).



Ongoing transformation initiatives, including consumer business exits, cost cuts and operational streamlining, will likely support revenue growth as stranded costs and transformation spend begin to moderate. Management expects revenues to see a 4-5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2026. Its expansion into private credit boosts diversification, with a strong capital base supporting shareholder returns.



However, its rising expenses due to investments in business transformation efforts, technological advancement are worrisome. Volatility in fee income and deteriorating asset quality are concerning too.



(You can read the full research report on Citigroup here >>>)



Shares of Natural Resource Partners have outperformed the Zacks Coal industry over the past six months (+15.4% vs. +0.8%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $1.53 billion offers a differentiated, asset-light royalty model that provides exposure to energy and industrial demand while limiting operational risks.



Natural Resource Partners’ extensive land base supports diversified mineral income and long-term optionality from emerging uses such as carbon sequestration and renewables. The company’s stable cash flow is underpinned by contractual minimum payments and disciplined capital allocation, alongside a significantly improved balance sheet that enhances financial flexibility.



However, near-term performance remains pressured by weak commodity cycles, particularly in metallurgical coal and soda ash, with suspended JV distributions and potential capital requirements adding uncertainty. Concentration in key counterparties and logistics dependencies elevates risks, leaving cash flow resilience reliant on commodity recovery.



(You can read the full research report on Natural Resource Partners here >>>)



Shares of Oil-Dri Corporation of America have gained +20.1% over the past six months against the Zacks Chemical - Diversified industry’s gain of +37.3%. This microcap company with a market capitalization of $1.05 billion presents a mixed investment profile anchored by diversified end-market exposure and a resilient, vertically integrated operating model.



Oil-Dri Corporation of America’s Fluids Purification segment benefits from demand across edible oils, jet fuel, and renewable fuels, while innovation in premium and lightweight cat litter supports a gradual shift toward higher-value consumer products. Growth in agriculture and horticulture adds further diversification to the B2B portfolio. Strong liquidity and disciplined capital allocation enable continued reinvestment and shareholder returns.



However, earnings remain sensitive to customer concentration, channel volatility, and external disruptions such as policy shifts and weather events. Retail performance shows reliance on mix improvements rather than consistent organic growth, while B2B results highlight exposure to cyclical demand and customer-specific changes.



(You can read the full research report on Oil-Dri Corporation of America here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include General Dynamics Corp. (GD), Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MRSH) and Valero Energy Corp. (VLO).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

ExxonMobil's (XOM) Permian Basin and Guyana Assets Aid Growth



IBM Rides on Strength in Software Segment, Product Innovation



Focus on Core Operations, Rising NII Aid Citigroup (C) Growth



Featured Reports

Contract Inflows and Solid Backlog Aid General Dynamics (GD)

According to the Zacks analyst, General Dynamics ended fourth quarter 2025 with a strong backlog of $118.05 billion, driven by high order inflows and solid demand across its products and services.

Product Breadth and Acquisitions Support Marsh (MRSH), Leverage High

Per the Zacks analyst, Marsh's broad portfolio, global reach and acquisitions support resilience. However, high debt load remains a concern.

Pricing Drives Rockwell Automation (ROK), Lower Sales Volume Ail

Per the Zacks Analyst, lower sales in the Lifecycle Services segment are denting Rockwell Automation's margins. However, price increase actions will drive growth.

Transmission and Renewable Generation Assets Aid FirstEnergy (FE)

Per the Zacks analyst, FirstEnergy's ongoing transmission and distribution investments are expected to drive earnings growth. Its Energizing the Future initiative will boost its performance.

Build-To-Order Model Aid Toll Brothers (TOL), Macro Woes Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Toll Brothers is benefiting from its balanced built-to-order and spec approach. However, a soft housing market due to elevated mortgage rates are weighing on growth.

Doximity (DOCS) Growth, AI Push Offset Risks From Concentration

Per Zacks analyst, Doximity's scale, AI expansion, and new revenue streams support growth, even as client concentration and margin pressures pose near-term risks.

Nuplazid and Daybue Sales Drive Acadia (ACAD) Amid Competition

Acadia is witnessing robust growth in revenues, driven by Nuplazid and Daybue sales. However, the overdependence on Nuplazid and significant competition remain a woe.

New Upgrades

Valero's (VLO) Extensive Refinery Network Aids Profitability

Per the Zacks analyst, Valero's vast and strategically located refining network helps it tap different markets and support diverse customer needs, aided by its ability to process cost-effective crude.

Servicing Wins, Global Expansion Plan, Loans Aid State Street (STT)

Per the Zacks analyst, business servicing wins, rising custody and managed assets, synergies from expansion plans, a global footprint, and a strong balance sheet position will support State Street.

Strong Cloud ARR Growth and AI Innovation Aid Teradata (TDC) Prospects

Per the Zacks Analyst, TDC is benefiting from strong cloud ARR growth, expanding AI-driven solutions, and a rich partner base.

New Downgrades

Foreign Exchange Risks, Macro Uncertainty Dim LATAM's (LTM) Prospects

The Zacks analyst expects the elevated macro uncertainty due to the Middle East conflict to be a key headwind. Foreign exchange risks also represent a concern for this Latin American airline.

Universal Display (OLED) Plagued by Geopolitical and Macro Headwinds

Per the Zacks analyst, customers' constrained spending behavior stemming from global macroeconomic concerns and growing geopolitical volatility will likely hinder Universal Display's top line.

Tariff Costs and Promotions Weigh on Whirlpool Margins

Per the Zacks analyst, Whirlpool faces margin pressure from tariff costs and prolonged promotions, though its U.S.-centric manufacturing base may aid pricing recovery and support margins in 2026.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Citigroup Inc. (C) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Natural Resource Partners LP (NRP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (ODC): Free Stock Analysis Report

Marsh (MRSH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.