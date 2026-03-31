Top Analyst Reports for Exxon Mobil, Coca-Cola & Uber

Tuesday, March 31, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM), The Coca-Cola Co. (KO) and Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-Markets Buy Back In Ahead of JOLTS, NIKE Earnings



Today's Featured Research Reports



Exxon Mobil’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry over the past six months (+56.4% vs. +47.9%). The company’s high-value assets in the Permian Basin and Guyana drive robust production growth, doubling upstream earnings since 2019. Exxon Mobil continues to achieve record production in both key oil-producing regions.



With a lower exposure to debt capital, XOM supports steady cash flows, dividends, buybacks and investments in high-return projects. Expansion in low-carbon tech, including Baytown's hydrogen facility, positions it for future growth. ExxonMobil reported strong fourth-quarter earnings driven by higher oil equivalent production volumes.



However, crude prices are expected to remain under pressure this year, affecting upstream earnings. Furthermore, its newer businesses, including lithium and low-carbon ventures, are in very early stages of development with considerable uncertainty around meaningful earnings contributions.



(You can read the full research report on Exxon Mobil here >>>)



Shares of Coca-Cola have outperformed the Zacks Beverages - Soft drinks industry over the past six months (+15.4% vs. +12.9%). The company’s share prices reflect the strength of its portfolio breadth, consistent share gains and improving margins driven by pricing and productivity. Innovation, marketing and digital initiatives are enhancing engagement and execution, while diversified categories reduce risk.



Coca-Cola projects steady organic revenue and EPS growth, backed by a durable global distribution moat. Robust cash generation supports reinvestment and sustainable shareholder returns, including continued dividend growth.



However, KO faces headwinds from uneven demand and unfavorable mix as consumers shift toward smaller packs and value options, diluting revenue quality and limiting margin expansion. Currency volatility, mainly in emerging markets, and a rising tax burden continue to pressure earnings visibility.



(You can read the full research report on Coca-Cola here >>>)



Uber’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Internet - Services industry over the past six months (-26.7% vs. +7.5%). The company fears of gross bookings slowdown and elimination of intermediary services weigh on UBER shares. A debt load above industry levels and currency-related woes represent further headwinds.



Considering all these factors, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point. For those who already own the stock, it will be prudent to stay invested. Our thesis is supported by the Neutral recommendation on UBER stock.



Nevertheless, Uber, which dominates the North American ride-sharing market, is likely to increase its focus on suburban markets to drive growth. We remain confident about its ability to combat the challenges with the help of a strong operating model and successful diversification strategy. In the autonomous vehicle space, Uber is pursuing a partnership-driven strategy.



(You can read the full research report on Uber here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include TotalEnergies SE (TTE), BP p.l.c. (BP) and AMETEK, Inc. (AME).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

ExxonMobil (XOM) Leads Guyana Oil Boom Despite Chevron Deal



Coca-Cola Innovation and Marketing Fuel All-Weather Growth Strategy



AV-Related Ambitions Bode Well for Uber (UBER) Amid High Debt



Featured Reports

AMETEK (AME) Rides on Acquisition Benefits and Organic Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, LKC Technologies, Faro Technologies and Kern Microtechnik buyouts are aiding AMETEK's Electronic Instruments unit. Strong organic growth continues to drive the top-line.

AI-Powered Semiconductor Test Demand Aids Teradyne's (TER) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Teradyne benefits from strong semiconductor test demand as customers accelerates production of a wide range of AI accelerators, networking, memory and power devices.

Fomento Economico's (FMX) Forward Strategy Appears Encouraging

Per Zacks analyst, FEMSA Forward Strategy looks to streamline operations and boost core businesses. It is ramping up digital push with Spin and OXXO Premia, building a fintech and loyalty ecosystem.

Carnival (CCL) Gains on Strong Bookings Amid Cost Pressures

Per the Zacks analyst, Carnival is benefiting from robust booking trends, solid execution and its PROPEL strategy. However, elevated costs, fuel volatility and macro uncertainty remain key concerns.

Globus Medical (GMED) Banks on Product Launches, Cost Woes Stay

The Zacks analyst is impressed with Globus Medical's steady product launches after NuVasive integration, including the ANTHEM Elbow Fracture System, Yet, macroeconomic issues may raise its costs.

Strong Briumvi Sales Aid TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Amid Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, TG Therapeutics' sole drug, Briumvi, approved for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, is driving the top line. However, sole dependence on Briumvi for revenues is a concern.

Acquisitions, Loan Growth to Aid Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) Top Line

Per the Zacks analyst, Associated Banc-Corp is expected to continue to witness solid top-line expansion supported by its inorganic growth efforts along with an increase in lending activities.

New Upgrades

Expanding LNG and Clean Energy Assets Aid TotalEnergies (TTE)

Per the Zacks analyst TotalEnergies' presence in entire LNG value chain and expansion of clean energy generation through joint venture and acquisition will boost its performance.

Strong Focus on Upstream Portfolio To Boost BP's Production Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, BP continues to strengthen its upstream portfolio through new project startups and exploration discoveries, supporting a robust production outlook.

Stable Assets, Strong Free Cash Flow Aid CNX Resources (CNX)

Per the Zacks analyst CNX Resources will benefit from strong production from Marcellus and Utica shale assets. Free cash flow generated in 24 consecutive quarters allowed it to reduce debt.

New Downgrades

FMC Braces for Earnings Decline Amid Pricing Weakness and Cost Pressur

Per the Zacks Analyst, FMC's results are expected to be impacted by declining Rynaxypyr prices, rising costs, coupled with tariff headwinds and the India business exit.

Rising Expenses and Stiff Competition Hurt Badger Meter (BMI)

Per the Zacks analyst, Badger Meter faces higher costs mainly due to the SmartCover acquisition, including amortization of intangible assets that may drag margins. Stiff competition remains a concern.

High Expenses, Leverage Concern Brighthouse Financial (BHF)

Per the Zacks analyst, Brighthouse Financial's increase in policyholder benefits and claims induces higher expenses that weigh on margin expansion. High leverage induces rise in interest expense.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BP p.l.c. (BP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AMETEK, Inc. (AME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.