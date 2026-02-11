Top Analyst Reports for Eli Lilly, Marriott & Fortinet

Wednesday, February 11, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY), Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) and Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT), as well as two micro-cap stocks GSI Technology, Inc. (GSIT) and Kewaunee Scientific Corp. (KEQU). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Best Jobs Report in Months Sends Pre-Markets Higher



Today's Featured Research Reports



Eli Lilly’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past six months (+61.1% vs. +34%). The company’s Q4 earnings and sales beat estimates. Demand for its popular GLP-1 drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound, remains strong, making them the company’s key top-line drivers.



Robust growth trends in the U.S. incretin market and positive uptake trends in new international markets led to strong sales growth in 2025, with the positive trend expected to continue in 2026. Lilly’s other new drugs like Kisunla, Omvoh and Jaypirca are also contributing to top-line growth.



Eli Lilly is also making rapid pipeline progress in obesity and diabetes with oral GLP-1 obesity pill, orforglipron, expected to be launched this year. Declining sales of Trulicity, rising pricing pressure on some drugs and potential competition in the GLP-1 market are some top-line headwinds.



(You can read the full research report on Eli Lilly here >>>)



Shares of Marriott have outperformed the Zacks Hotels and Motels industry over the past six months (+38.3% vs. +26.9%). The company reported fourth-quarter 2025 results, with adjusted earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues beating the same. The top and bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis by 4.1% and 5.3%, respectively.



Marriott is benefiting from higher RevPAR, solid rooms growth and continued development momentum. Global revenue per available room improved 1.9% year over year, led by strength in international markets.



Also, luxury properties continued to outperform on the back of healthy demand and favorable rates. Strategic growth through conversions, new unit openings and an expanding development pipeline remains central to its long-term plan. However, challenging macroeconomic conditions and high debt levels are a concern.



(You can read the full research report on Marriott here >>>)



Fortinet’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Security industry over the past six months (+9.5% vs. -6.8%). The company delivered strong Q4 results wherein both earnings and revenues beat estimates. FTNT is benefiting from strength in demand from large enterprise customers and growth in the company's security subscriptions amid a slowdown in networking products, along with challenges in sales execution and marketing efficiency.



Fortinet’s dominant 50%+ firewall market share and extensive innovation portfolio of 1,400 global patents, including 500 AI-related innovations are expected to remain key growth drivers.



For Q1 2026, FTNT guided EPS of $0.59-$0.63 on revenue of $1.70-$1.76B. Full-year 2026 guidance calls for EPS of $2.94-$3.00 on revenue of $7.50-$7.70B. However, stiff competition from Cisco Systems and Check Point Software among others poses concerns.



(You can read the full research report on Fortinet here >>>)



Shares of GSI Technology have gained +89.3% over the past six months against the Zacks Computer- Storage Devices industry’s gain of +127.5%. This microcap company with a market capitalization of $223.99 million is driven by its strengthened capital base, strategic edge AI positioning, and government partnerships. With $70.7 million in cash and no debt, GSI is well-funded to scale R&D and product rollout, especially for its Gemini-II processor, which demonstrated superior power efficiency in edge AI benchmarks.



The company is targeting high-growth sectors like drones and mobile robotics with AI chips optimized for low-latency and low-power environments. Government contracts in defense and aerospace validate its technology, while the legacy SRAM business continues to generate stable cash flows.



However, rising R&D costs, widening operating losses and reliance on early-stage government projects present notable execution challenges. A structural decline in legacy segments poses transitional risk. Valuation appears stretched relative to peers.



(You can read the full research report on GSI Technology here >>>)



Kewaunee Scientific’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Instruments - Scientific industry over the past six months (-30.8% vs. +26.7%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $114.08 million benefits from the successful integration of Nu Aire, which has strengthened its domestic leadership and expanded its product portfolio, enabling effective cross-selling and deeper penetration of North American laboratory infrastructure markets.



A consistently strong backlog provides revenue visibility and resilience, reflecting customer confidence, long-cycle project continuity, and disciplined execution amid macro uncertainty. Diversified exposure across life sciences, healthcare, education, and government markets, alongside renewed international momentum, reduces cyclicality and dependence on any single region.



Finally, the company’s expanding turnkey solutions offering strengthens customer relationships, captures greater project value, and reinforces its position as a comprehensive global laboratory infrastructure provider.



(You can read the full research report on Kewaunee Scientific here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR), Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) and Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Lilly's (LLY) GLP-1 Drugs, Mounjaro, Zepbound Key to 2026 Sales Growth



Solid RevPAR and Expansion Efforts Aid Marriott (MAR), High Debt Ail



Fortinet (FTNT) Rides on Product Strength, Marketing Efforts



Featured Reports

Old Dominion (ODFL) Rides on Dividends and Buyback, Costs Ail

The Zacks analyst likes the shareholder-friendly measures adopted by Old Dominion. However, high capital expenditures are concerning as they are likely to keep the bottom line under pressure.

Solid Retirement Business Aids Principal Financial (PFG)

Per the Zacks analyst, Principal is set to grow on solid retirement business in Latin America and Asia as well as group benefits and protection in the US. However, higher expenses hurt its margins.

Broadridge (BR) Gains From Itiviti Buyout, Liquidity Low

Per the Zacks analyst, the Itiviti acquisition has boosted Broadridge's global technology and operations segment. Low liquidity is concerning.

Higher Jet Engine Product Demand, Transformation Aid ATI

Per the Zacks analyst, higher demand for jet engine products will drive results in ATI's HPMC segment. It will also gain from actions to improve cost structure through transformation efforts.

Improving Air Traffic Aid Hexcel Corporation (HXL) Amid Labor Shortage

Per the Zacks analyst, Hexcel Corporation is likely to benefit from the improving air traffic. Yet labor shortage result in delays and likely impact operating results.

Dolby (DLB) Strengthens OEM Base Amid Stiff Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, Dolby continues to see strong engagement across its ecosystem of creators, distributors and device OEMs. However, macroeconomic weakness and stiff competition remain a concern.

Goodyear Forward Transformation Plan Aids Goodyear (GT) Amid High Debt

Per the Zacks analyst, Goodyear Forward, the company's transformative initiative is expected to deliver significant benefits in 2026. However, its high debt-to-capital ratio remains a concern.

New Upgrades

Monolithic (MPWR) Rides on Healthy Demand, Robust Liquidity

Per the Zacks analyst, solid traction in the Automotive, Enterprise Data Storage and Computing segment will likely drive Monolithic's top line. Strong Liquidity allows investment in growth initiatives

Growing Roku Channel, TV Program Popularity Aids Roku (ROKU)

Per the Zacks analyst, Roku benefits from increased user engagement on The Roku Channel and the popularity of the Roku TV program.

AngioDynamics (ANGO) Gains Strength From NanoKnife Market Expansion

Per the Zacks Analyst, AngioDynamics' NanoKnife traction and a robust product portfolio fuel optimism, though macroeconomic uncertainty may temper near-term demand.

New Downgrades

Increasing Costs and Oil Price Volatility to Hurt EOG Resources (EOG)

Per the Zacks analyst, a projected increase in EOG's operating costs and soft crude prices are expected to impact the company's profit margins and cash flows in the near term.

Conagra (CAG) Organic Sales Dragged by Volume Decline

Per the Zacks analyst, Conagra has been facing pressure from soft volume trends and unfavorable shipment timing. Volume declined 3% in the second-quarter fiscal 2026, weighing on organic sales.

Diversified Business and SMBs Expansions Aid BILL Holdings (BILL)

Per the Zacks Analyst, BILL Holdings is likely to gain from its diversified business model, expansions into the SMB ecosystem and the adoption of its AI-powered platform despite competition.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GSI Technology, Inc. (GSIT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (KEQU): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.