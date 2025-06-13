Top Analyst Reports for Eli Lilly, Home Depot & SAP

Friday, June 13, 2025

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today’s Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY), The Home Depot, Inc. (HD), and SAP SE (SAP), as well as one micro-cap stock, Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP). The Zacks microcap research is unique, as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.

These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Co. have fallen -6.5% over the past year against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s decline of -12.4%. Declining sales of Trulicity, rising pricing pressure on some drugs, and potential competition in the GLP-1 diabetes/obesity market are some top-line headwinds for Eli Lilly.

However, demand for Eli Lilly’s popular GLP-1 drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound, remains strong, making them the company’s key top-line drivers. Though their sales were below expectations in the second half of 2024, they picked up in the first quarter, driven by launches of the drugs in new international markets and improved supply from ramped-up production.

Home Depot’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Home Furnishings industry over the past year (+4.4% vs. +0.3%). The company continues to benefit from its progress in building an interconnected shopping experience, synergies from the SRS acquisition, expansion of its Pro ecosystem, strategic digital investments, and new store openings. These factors contributed to robust top-line growth in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, driven by increased engagement in Spring-related purchases and smaller-scale home improvement projects.

However, HD faces softer demand in big-ticket discretionary categories, reflecting consumer caution amid high interest rates. Margin pressure, currency headwinds, and macroeconomic uncertainty also remain key risks.

Shares of SAP have outperformed the Zacks Computer – Software industry over the past year (+57.2% vs. +13.3%). SAP is gaining momentum in the cloud business, especially the Cloud ERP Suite and the rising adoption of its Rise with SAP and Grow with SAP solutions. Steady growth in the Cloud backlog also bodes well. SAP remains confident in its growth trajectory and has reaffirmed its outlook, expecting cloud revenues of €21.6-€21.9 billion for 2025, up 26–28% at constant currency from €17.14 billion in 2024.

However, ongoing softness in the software license and services business continues to weigh on performance. In the first quarter, software license revenues declined 10% year over year, while services revenue fell 1%.

Shares of Natural Resource Partners have declined -11.3% year to date against the Zacks Coal industry’s decline of -11.8%. Natural Resource Partners faces significant headwinds from declining coal and soda ash prices. Metallurgical and thermal coal prices fell 50% year over year in 2024, pressuring royalties, while lower thermal coal demand adds risks. Soda ash distributions from Sisecam Wyoming dropped $43 million to $39 million due to a 60% price collapse, with management expecting prolonged weakness.

NRP’s 2024 free cash flow was $251 million, which is expected to decline sharply in 2025, limiting distributions and debt repayment. Dependence on a concentrated customer base, weak carbon sequestration prospects, regulatory pressures and declining U.S. coal exports threaten earnings.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL), Oracle Corp. (ORCL), and Danaher Corp. (DHR).

Domino's (DPZ) Banks on Digital Initiatives, Macro Woes Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Domino's is likely to benefit from digital enhancements, menu innovation, and DoorDash partnership. However, macroeconomic uncertainty and elevated costs remain concerns.

Edwards (EW) Gains on SAPIEN 3 Ultra RESILIA, FX Woes Stay

The Zacks analyst is impressed with Edwards Lifesciences benefitting from ongoing expansion of SAPIEN 3 Ultra RESILIA in Europe, boosting its revenues. Yet, adverse currency impacts may hurt growth.

Two-Sided Platform & Rich Partner Base to Aid Paypal (PYPL)

Per the Zacks analyst, Paypal is likely to gain from its two-sided platform, rich partner base and expanding efforts. However, a challenging macroeconomic and competitive environment remains a woe.

Revenue Growth Aid Molina Healthcare (MOH), Elevated Expenses Hurts

Per the Zacks analyst, Molina Healthcare's rising revenues can be attributed to strong premium revenues and solid membership growth. However, escalating expenses remain a concern for the company.

Oracle (ORCL) Gains from Cloud Suite Adoption & Partnerships

Per the Zacks analyst, Oracle is benefiting from solid adoption of its cloud solutions. Partnerships Amazon for Oracle Database@AWS and Google for Oracle Database@Google holds promise.

Technological Prowess Aids Rollins (ROL), Rising Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Rollins has transformed through targeted investments in digital tools such as BOSS, VRM, Orkin 2.0, BizSuite, and InSite. Rising expenses remain a concern.

Strong Biotechnology Unit Aids Danaher (DHR), High Debt Ails

Per the Zacks analyst, Danaher is witnessing solid momentum in the Biotechnology segment, fueled by strength in bioprocessing business. However, high debt obligation remains a concern for the company.

New Upgrades

APA Corporation (APA) to Gain from New Exploration in Alaska

The Zacks analyst believes that APA's successful exploratory well in Alaska to open up new upside potential but its significantly high long-term debt raises concern.

Focus on Regulated Energy Delivery Aids MDU Resources (MDU)

Per the Zacks analyst, MDU Resources gains from its focus on regulated energy delivery business. Its strategic investment of $3.06 billion through 2029 should improve the reliability of its services.

Acquisitions and AI Implementation Aids CyberArk (CYBR)

Per the Zacks analyst, CyberArk is gaining market share and capabilities through acquisitions and AI implementation across its product portfolio, hence experiencing explosive ARR growth.

New Downgrades

Lower U.S. Rig Count and Higher Costs to Hurt Cactus (WHD)

Per the Zacks analyst, Cactus braces for margin pressure as falling U.S. rig counts and rising tariffs and steel costs are poised to cloud its near-term profitability.

Sony Hurt by Macroeconomic & Geopolitical Woes in Key Units

Per the Zacks analyst, Sony's performance is likely to be plagued by the ongoing macro and geopolitical headwinds, notably in G&NS, ET&S & I&SS units. Stiff rivalry and FX volatility are concerns.

The J. M. Smucker (SJM) Remains Troubled by Cost Inflation

Per the Zacks analyst, The J. M. Smucker is seeing high costs. Management expects fiscal 2026 adjusted gross profit margin to be hurt by higher commodity and manufacturing costs and negative volume.

