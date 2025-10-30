Top Analyst Reports for Broadcom, Johnson & Johnson and Palantir

Thursday, October 30, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), as well as two micro-cap stocks Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) and Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (MITQ). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-markets Down on Questions: Fed, Jobs & Q3 Earnings



Today's Featured Research Reports



Broadcom’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the year-to-date period (+67.7% vs. +53.6%). The company is experiencing strong momentum, fueled by growth in AI semiconductors and continued success with its VMware integration. Strong demand for its networking products and custom AI accelerators (XPUs) has been noteworthy.



Broadcom’s AI segment benefits from custom accelerators and advanced networking technology that supports large-scale AI deployments with improved performance and efficiency. Broadcom expects fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 AI revenues to jump 66% year over year to $6.2 billion.



The acquisition of VMware has benefited Infrastructure software solutions. As of the fiscal third quarter, roughly more than 90% of Broadcom’s largest 10,000 customers have adopted VCF. However, gross margins in the fiscal fourth quarter are expected to contract sequentially. High debt level is a headwind.



(You can read the full research report on Broadcom here >>>)



Shares of Johnson & Johnson have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the year-to-date period (+32.1% vs. +5.6%). The company beat Q3 estimates for earnings and sales. Despite Stelara LOE, its Innovative Medicine unit is showing a growth trend, driven by key products like Darzalex, Tremfya and Erleada and uptake of new launches, like Spravato, Carvykti, and Tecvayli.



The MedTech segment showed improved operational growth across several key businesses like Cardiovascular, and Surgery in the past two quarters. J&J expects sales growth in both segments to be higher in 2026. J&J has also rapidly advanced its pipeline this year that will help drive growth through the back half of the decade.



However, the Stelara patent cliff, the impact of Part D redesign and MedTech China issues are significant headwinds in 2025. The uncertainty around the unresolved legal issues lingers.



(You can read the full research report on Johnson & Johnson here >>>)



Palantir’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Software industry over the year-to-date period (+162.8% vs. +21.5%). The company’s AI strategy -- driven by its Foundry, Gotham, and AIP platforms -- targets government and commercial sectors, enabling real-time insights and operational efficiency.



Notable defense projects, like Open DAGIR and AIP boot camps for commercial clients, boost customer acquisition. With $5.4 billion in cash, no debt, and S&P 500 inclusion, Palantir enjoys strong liquidity, growing revenues, and increased investor visibility.



Meanwhile, PLTR's reluctance to pay dividends is a green flag for dividend-seeking investors. Intense competition from tech giants and rising costs amidst a rapidly evolving AI landscape and an elevated valuation challenge its appeal.



(You can read the full research report on Palantir here >>>)



Shares of Fossil have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry over the year-to-date period (+25.8% vs. -13%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $112.95 million has strengthened its balance sheet via a $150 million revolver due 2030 and debt exchange extending maturities to 2029, reducing refinancing risk and enhancing liquidity.



Despite a 16% sales decline in Q2 2025, gross margins rose to 57.5% and adjusted operating income reached $4 million, reflecting cost discipline, reduced promotions and channel optimization. Management guides for further margin gains as SG&A savings and licensing efficiencies take hold.



Digital-first strategies — including influencer-led campaigns and full-price e-commerce — are boosting traffic and profitability. The turnaround plan targets $30 million in FY25 savings through supply chain, pricing and vendor initiatives.



However, revenue contraction, weak demand in Europe/China, tariff headwinds and intense competition pose risks. Valuation remains compelling at 0.16X EV/sales and 0.84X P/B against industry/sector multiples.



(You can read the full research report on Fossil here >>>)



Moving iMage Technologies’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Technology Services industry over the year-to-date period (+61.6% vs. +40.3%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $9.08 million offers rare revenue visibility via a $9 million, three-year contract to install Barco laser projectors, affirming its tech capabilities and reducing near-term volatility.



Expansion into premium venues like Metro Private Cinema and Alamo Drafthouse showcases its next-gen solutions and boosts brand equity. Gross margin improvements (25.2% in FY25 vs. 23.3% prior) stem from a growing mix of proprietary products. A $7.5 million backlog signals forward demand strength, while a $5.7 million cash balance and SG&A cuts reflect strong cost control.



However, project delays due to customer capex deferrals and industry softness have led to a 9.9% revenue decline and margin compression. MiT’s reliance on cinema makes it vulnerable to cyclicality and secular streaming shifts. Recurring revenue remains modest, with limited growth visibility.



(You can read the full research report on Moving iMage Technologies here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA), Reddit, Inc. (RDDT) and Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Strong Demand for Networking Products Aids Broadcom (AVGO)



J&J's (JNJ) Innovative Medicine Strong, MedTech Improves



Modular Sales Tactic Aids Palantir (PLTR), Competition High



Featured Reports

Seagate (STX) Gains From Increasing Data Center & AI Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, Seagate's cost-efficient, high-density, and reliable storage gives it a competitive edge in serving hyperscale cloud providers, social media and AI-driven enterprises.

Improving Premiums Aid Arch Capital (ACGL), Cat Loss Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Arch Capital gains from its diverse product and service portfolio, which in turn has been fueling premiums. However, exposure to cat loss inducing underwriting volatility ails.

Solid Bookings Aid Dover (DOV) Despite Low Vehicle Services Volumes

Per the Zacks analyst, Dover will gain from strong bookings and acquisitions while grappling with vehicle services volumes and margin pressure from supply chain issues.

Labcorp (LH) Thrives on Solid Strategic Execution, Macro Woes Stay

Per the Zacks analyst, Labcorp's strategic relationships with health systems and regional labs should continue to help expand its presence in key markets. Yet, macroeconomic issues can raise costs.

Systematic Investments Aid Edison International (EIX)

Per the Zacks analyst, Edison International makes systematic investments to maintain and upgrade the reliability of its infrastructure.

Gentex (GNTX) Rides FDM Growth Amid China Market Weakness

Gentex's Full Display Mirror (FDM) momentum remains strong across ICE and hybrid models, but weakness in the China market due to tariffs may limit near-term growth, per the Zacks analyst

Vista Energy's (VIST) Strong Vaca Muerta Presence Aids Growth

Vista Energy's increasing output from Vaca Muerta and high reserve replacement ratio should support long-term growth. However, its high capital spending requirements concern the Zacks analyst.

New Upgrades

HCA Healthcare (HCA) Rides on Rising Admissions & Inpatient Surgeries

Per the Zacks analyst, HCA Healthcare's increasing admissions are expected to boost patient volumes and the bottom line, while rising inpatient surgery cases continue to support the top line.

Reddit (RDDT) Rides on Growing User Engagement, AI Features

Per the Zacks analyst, Reddit is benefiting from strong growth in user engagement driven by AI-powered features, including Reddit Answers.

Five Below (FIVE) Gains on Higher Traffic, Strong Q2 Comps Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Five Below's strong Q2 comps were fueled by higher transactions, improved conversion, and increased customer traffic. The company expects fiscal 2025 comps growth of 5-7%.

New Downgrades

Landstar (LSTR) Continues to Grapple With Weak Freight Market

Per the Zacks analyst, weakness in overall volumes due to headwinds like weak freight demand, supply-chain woes and slower network velocity continues to act as concerns for Landstar.

High Costs & Weak Liquidity Hurt Starwood Property (STWD)

Per the Zacks analyst, Starwood Property's rising non-interest expenses will weigh on margins. Its weak liquidity position amid high debt levels may strain financial stability.

Weak Housing Demand & Macro Risks Hurt Watsco's (WSO) Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Watsco's prospects are hurting from the ongoing housing demand softness and increased expenses, alongside current market pressures from the A2L transition.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fossil Group, Inc. (FOSL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (MITQ): Free Stock Analysis Report

Reddit Inc. (RDDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.