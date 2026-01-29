Top Analyst Reports for Applied Materials, Linde & Abbott

Thursday, January 29, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT), Linde plc (LIN) and Abbott Laboratories (ABT), as well as a micro-cap stock Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc. (BDL). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Jobless Claims, Productivity & Earnings: What More Do You Want?



Today's Featured Research Reports



Applied Materials’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the past six months (+80.2% vs. +19.5%). The company is benefiting from strength in the Semiconductor Systems, owing to a rebound in the semiconductor industry, particularly in the foundry and logic space.



Consistent progress in the services is aiding Applied Global Services’ performance. Solid momentum in the subscription and display businesses is a plus. Its strength in IoT, Communications, Auto, Power and Sensors (ICAPS) is likely to continue aiding its position in the semiconductor industry. Its diversified portfolio remains its key growth driver.



However, increasing U.S.-China tensions and export restrictions on semiconductor manufacturing equipment may undermine its near-term growth prospects. Slow memory market recovery and rising operating costs remain other major concerns.



(You can read the full research report on Applied Materials here >>>)



Shares of Linde have outperformed the Zacks Chemical - Specialty industry over the past year (+2.2% vs. -0.2%). The company is one of the top players in the industrial gas business, known for its steady profit growth, smart use of its money and industry-leading efficiency. Linde holds a record-high order book of $10 billion, with projects deemed highly reliable thanks to their fixed-fee contracts and the company’s strong track record of successful execution.



Linde has maintained industry-leading operating margins with further improvements expected from cost-control programs, automation, and AI-enabled process optimization. Yet, LIN is not very hopeful about Europe’s economy this year, expecting demand there to shrink, especially in the industrial sector.



Moreover, prices for helium and other rare gases are falling at a high single-digit pace due to an oversupply in the market, a trend affecting theglobal market Fluctuations in exchange rates also pose risks.



(You can read the full research report on Linde here >>>)



Abbott’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Medical - Products industry over the past year (-16.1% vs. -14.4%). The company’s nutrition business is in transition, with Adult Nutrition and innovation positioned to support a return to growth in the second half of 2026 following near-term volume and pricing woes. At the same time, macro uncertainty, tariffs and China pressures limit near-term visibility despite Abbott’s diversified portfolio.



Nevertheless, Abbott’s strong product pipeline continues to open new prospects and supports its growth outlook into 2026. The Medical Devices segment remains a key growth driver, led by the FreeStyle Libre CGM franchise and expansion across Diabetes Care.



In Diagnostics, underlying demand outside COVID continues to improve, with Core Laboratory and Point of Care gaining momentum outside China. Abbott also remains constructive on its biosimilar strategy, supporting sustained growth in the EPD across emerging markets.



(You can read the full research report on Abbott here >>>)



Shares of Flanigan's have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry over the past year (+35.4% vs. -5.1%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $62.45 million offers a differentiated, dual-format casual dining and liquor retail model that continues to deliver steady growth and strong cash generation.



Fiscal 2025 revenue rose 9.6%, driven by pricing discipline, package store strength and incremental unit contributions. Strategic menu and bar price increases preserved traffic and lifted restaurant gross margins to 66.6% despite labor and commodity inflation, underscoring pricing power and operational control. Capital-light liquor stores and franchise royalties provide diversified, recurring cash flows, while supporting balance sheet flexibility.



Risks center on structural cost pressures, labor inflation, muted same-store traffic growth, high fixed costs and underinvestment in digital capabilities, which may limit margin scalability and organic growth. Valuation reflects both operational resilience and investor skepticism.



(You can read the full research report on Flanigan's here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX), Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) and Vale S.A. (VALE).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Applied Materials (AMAT) Rides on Foundry and Logic Spending



Linde's (LIN) Long-Term Contracts with Minimum Volume Aids



Abbott (ABT) Leverages Medical Devices Amid Macro Challenges



Featured Reports

Vertex (VRTX) Cystic Fibrosis Sales Up; Focus on New Drugs

The Zacks analyst says Vertex's cystic franchise sales are up due to higher sales of Trikafta and contribution from new drug, Alyftrek. However, sales of new drugs, Journavx and Casgevy has been slow.

Seagate Gains From (STX) Increasing Data Center and AI Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, Seagate's cost-efficient, high-density, and reliable storage gives it a competitive edge in serving hyperscale cloud providers, social media and AI-driven enterprises.

Kinder Morgan's (KMI) $10B Backlog Fuels Long-Term Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, KMI's $10B backlog, 90% gas-focused, signals durable demand and long-term contracts that should lift KMI's cash flows and earnings through 2029.

SoFi's (SOFI) Galileo Growth Boosts Outlook, Liquidity a Concern

Rising digital finance demand and growing Galileo adoption enhance SoFi's appeal as a cost-effective platform. Liquidity remains pressured by elevated current liabilities.

Synchrony's (SYF) Strategic Buyouts and Collaborations Aid

Per the Zacks analyst, Synchrony's acquisitions will boost its digital capabilities while partnerships grow addressable market size. However, escalating expenses remain a concern.

Business Transformation, AUM, Global Presence Support Invesco (IVZ)

Per the Zacks analyst, Invesco's business transformation plan, robust AUM, diverse product offerings, strong balance sheet, strategic expansion efforts and global presence will keep aiding financials.

Reliable Assets, Customer Increase Aid Southwest Gas (SWX)

Per the Zacks analyst, Southwest Gas' investment in infrastructure is making its assets more reliable. Economic improvement and rising customer base is generating demand and boosting performance.

New Upgrades

Solid Growth Projects, Cost Control to Aid Vale (VALE)

Per the Zacks analyst, investment in growth projects across its portfolio, focus on improving quality and productivity, efforts to lower costs and reducing debt levels will fuel Vale's growth.

Organic Growth and Strong Liquidity Position Aids Bank of Hawaii (BOH)

Per the Zacks analyst, Bank of Hawaii's organic strength is reflected by steady loan and deposit growth. A strong liquidity level further supports its capital distribution activities.

Yelp (YELP) Benefits from Increasing Advertising Revenues

Per the Zacks analyst, an increase in the number of paying advertising locations and improved productivity from the advertising sales force are bolstering Yelp's ad revenues.

New Downgrades

Mobileye (MBLY) Pressured by High Costs and Margin Headwinds

The Zacks analyst is bearish on Mobileye as it is set to face rising cost headwinds from unfavorable mix, lower chip ASPs, EyeQ5 costs, higher R and D, wage inflation and infrastructure spending.

Post Holdings (POST) Faces Volume Declines and Margin Pressure

As per the Zacks analyst, Post Holdings remains under pressure from weak demand, volume declines, margin erosion and macro headwinds, constraining near-term recovery into fiscal 2026.

Ongoing Macro Challenges and High Costs Hurt AECOM's (ACM) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, AECOM is hurting from ongoing macro challenges, high costs and currency fluctuations. Also, overdependence on government projects is an additional concern.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

VALE S.A. (VALE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Linde PLC (LIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc. (BDL): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.