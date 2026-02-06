Top Analyst Reports for AMD, Constellation Energy & Freeport-McMoRan

Friday, February 6, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), Constellation Energy Corp. (CEG) and Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), as well as a micro-cap stock iPower Inc. (IPW). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-Markets Rebounding Ahead of Super Bowl Sunday



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of AMD have gained +18.1% over the past six months against the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry’s gain of +63.5%. The company’s prospects are benefiting from strong demand for EPYC processors that power cloud and enterprise workloads.



Emerging AI use cases and rapid adoption of agentic AI are generating demand for general-purpose compute infrastructure, benefiting EPYC demand. Adoption of EPYC by the largest cloud hyperscalers is increasing significantly. Apart from EPYC, AMD’s prospects are driven by strong demand for Instinct accelerators. The launch of the Instinct MI350 series that supports deployments powered by AMD CPUs, GPUs and NICs has strengthened AMD’s system-level capabilities.



A rich partner base that includes the likes of OpenAI, HPE, Dell, Lenovo, Super Micro, AWS, Oracle, Cisco, IBM, Cohere, Vultr, DigitalOcean and others is driving AMD’s prospects. However, stiff competition from NVIDIA and Intel doesn’t bode well for AMD.



(You can read the full research report on AMD here >>>)



Constellation Energy’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Alternative Energy - Other industry over the past six months (-26.8% vs. +4.1%). The company is subject to risks related to non-performance by its suppliers and fluctuations in weather conditions. In addition, the supply markets for nuclear fuel, natural gas and oil are subject to price fluctuations, which can negatively impact the company’s overall performance.



Nevertheless, Constellation Energy benefits from the rising demand from data centers and its nuclear fleet can provide reliable, clean electricity without interruption. The company will gain from infrastructure development and initiatives for generating more clean electricity.



The completion of the Calpine acquisition further strengthens CEG’s growth prospects by expanding its presence in the competitive power market. It pays dividends and buys back shares to raise shareholders' value.



(You can read the full research report on Constellation Energy here >>>)



Shares of Freeport-McMoRan have gained +49.5% over the past six months against the Zacks Mining - Non Ferrous industry’s gain of +81.2%. The company’s adjusted earnings and sales for the fourth quarter beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Freeport-McMoRan is conducting exploration activities near existing mines to expand reserves. It is expected to gain from progress in exploration activities that will boost production capacity.



Freeport is executing several smelter projects in Indonesia. It is also well-positioned to benefit from automotive electrification, which is positive for copper, as electric vehicles are copper-intensive. The company's efforts to reduce debt are also encouraging. A solid financial health also bodes well.



However, weak copper volumes and higher unit costs may hurt its performance. Sizable capital spending is also likely to impact free cash flow generation. Copper prices also remain volatile amid trade uncertainties.



(You can read the full research report on Freeport-McMoRan here >>>)



iPower’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Consumer Products - Discretionary industry over the past six months (-79.7% vs. +9.9%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $4.47 million has reset its cost structure amid revenue pressure, driving a sharp year-over-year decline in operating expenses in first-quarter fiscal 2026 and narrowing net losses, signaling improved operating leverage.



Subsequent restructuring reduced fixed costs while monetizing a non-core asset. Although revenue fell 36.8% due to Amazon channel weakness and supply disruptions, the mix is shifting toward higher-margin services, with service revenues up 109.1%. Balance-sheet risk has eased through secured-debt repayment, while a $30 million convertible note facility improves liquidity, albeit with dilution risk.



Strategic initiatives include domestic sourcing and a governed digital asset treasury. Offsetting these positives are revenue concentration, limited cash, SuperSuite execution risk, digital-asset volatility and governance overhangs. Valuation remains depressed.



(You can read the full research report on iPower here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO), Celestica Inc. (CLS) and Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC).



Director of Research



Sheraz Mian



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Strong Product Portfolio and Rich Partner Base Aid AMD's Prospects



Strong Nuclear Fleet, Investments Aid Constellation (CEG)



Exploration Progress Aids Freeport (FCX), Weak Volumes Ail



Featured Reports

Strong Portfolio Aids Take Two (TTWO) Amid Stiff Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, Take-Two's popular franchises including NBA 2K26 and Grand Theft Auto V is helping it to counter stiff competition from the likes of EA and Activision Blizzard.

Yum China (YUMC) Banks on Expansion and Delivery Amid Cost Pressures

Per the Zacks analyst, Yum China is benefiting from system sales growth, delivery momentum and aggressive unit expansion plans. However, macro uncertainty and elevated labor costs remain key concerns.

Jacobs (J) Leverages Infrastructure Demand Amid Margin Constraints

Per the Zacks analyst, infrastructure, advanced manufacturing and digital consulting support Jacobs' revenue visibility. Cost inflation, staffing demands and rising execution complexity are risks.

Solid IB Momentum Supports Jefferies (JEF), Higher Expenses a Woe

Per the Zacks analyst, improving IB momentum, Jefferies' strategic partnerships and a strong balance sheet support growth potential, while rising costs and market volatility weigh on the near-term.

Solid American Income Aids Globe Life (GL), Expenses Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, Globe Life is set to grow on solid American Income distribution channel, which drives the premium income and underwriting margin. However, high costs remain a concern.

Chemed (CHE) Banks on Roto-Rooter Prospects, Macro Woes Stay

The Zacks analyst is impressed with Chemed's Roto-Rooter unit gaining from its multipronged campaign targeting select high-revenue plumbing services. Yet, macroeconomic impacts could hurt sales.

MARA Holdings (MARA) Faces Asset Growth with Bitcoin Risk

Per Zacks, MARA Holdings effectively blends short-term Bitcoin income with long-term asset growth. Still, MARA is risky due to its heavy exposure to Bitcoinj's volatility.

New Upgrades

Celestica (CLS) Benefits from Healthy Demand, AI Integration

Per the Zacks analyst, solid demand in the Connectivity and Cloud Solutions segment is expected to drive Celestica's top line. Strong focus on AI integration is a positive.

Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Gains From Solid International Business

Per the Zacks analyst, Columbia Sportswear has been witnessing steady traction in international markets. In 2025, strong growth across Europe and Asia-Pacific helped offset softer demand in the U.S.

Cabometyx, Positive Pipeline Progress Fuels Exelixis (EXEL)

Per the Zacks analyst, Exelixis' lead drug Cabometyx maintains momentum on strong demand along with continued label expansions. The recent pipeline development is encouraging as well.

New Downgrades

Pfizer (PFE) Hit by COVID Decline, LOE Risks and Soft 2026 View

Pfizer faces several headwinds like declining sales of COVID products, U.S. Medicare Part D headwinds and the upcoming LOE cliff. The Zacks analyst points out that its 2026 guidance was lukewarm

Third-Party Assets Use, Competition Ail CNX Resources (CNX)

Per the Zacks analyst, CNX Resources natural gas business can get impacted if facilities owned by third-parties fails to perform as expected. Intensely competitive natural gas business is a headwind.

Oil Price Volatility and Concentration Risk to Hurt Chord Energy(CHRD)

Per the Zacks analyst, Chord Energy's high sensitivity to oil prices and its concentration in the Williston Basin leave earnings and cash flows extremely vulnerable and unpredictable.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celestica, Inc. (CLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

iPower Inc. (IPW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Yum China (YUMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.