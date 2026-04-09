Top Analyst Reports for Amazon, Walmart & Oracle

Thursday, April 9, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Walmart Inc. (WMT) and Oracle Corp. (ORCL), as well as two micro-cap stocks Spruce Power Holding Corp. (SPRU) and Sypris Solutions, Inc. (SYPR). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempts to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-Markets Down on Big Morning for Econ Data

Today's Featured Research Reports



Amazon’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry over the past year (+22.1% vs. +12.5%). The company’s international expansion and diversification across e-commerce, AWS cloud services, advertising, and streaming create multiple revenue streams while reducing concentration risk.



For 1Q’26, Amazon guided revenue of $173.5-$178.5 billion and operating income of $16.5-$21.5 billion, with a $1 billion year-over-year cost increase from Amazon LEO satellites. AI integration across operations enhances personalization, logistics, and AWS offerings, strengthening competitive positioning.



However, substantial capital expenditure requirements for AI infrastructure and data centers strain financial resources and compress margins. The company’s expanding debt burden reduces financial flexibility amid rising interest rates. Intensifying competition from Walmart, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud is an overhang.



(You can read the full research report on Amazon here >>>)



Shares of Walmart have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Supermarkets industry over the past year (+41.7% vs. +39.7%). The company continues to strengthen its position as a leading omnichannel retailer, supported by its scale, price leadership and expanding digital ecosystem. Walmart is benefiting from consistent traffic gains, resilient demand and increasing contributions from higher-margin businesses such as advertising and membership.



The company's integrated store and e-commerce model enables faster fulfillment, while ongoing investments in automation and technology are improving efficiency. Disciplined inventory management and a growing marketplace platform are also supporting better working capital and profitability.



While Walmart remains well placed to drive steady sales and earnings growth, margin expansion could remain gradual due to continued investments, mix shifts toward essentials and external factors such as tariffs and macroeconomic uncertainty.



(You can read the full research report on Walmart here >>>)



Oracle’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past year (+8.4% vs. -5.2%). The company’s cloud infrastructure business demonstrates accelerating revenue growth, supported by strategic partnerships and competitive pricing that attract enterprise workload migrations.



AI-optimized database capabilities provide technological differentiation, while robust free cash flow generation enables sustained infrastructure investments. The integrated solutions strategy strengthens customer retention and drives cross-selling opportunities.



However, competition from hyperscalers remains intense, potentially pressuring margins. The ongoing transition from license revenue to subscription models creates near-term earnings volatility. Fiscal 2026 guidance indicates continued cloud acceleration, but execution risks around data center capacity expansion warrant monitoring.



(You can read the full research report on Oracle here >>>)



Shares of Spruce Power have gained +90.1% over the past year against the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry’s gain of +98%. This microcap company with a market capitalization of $73.22 million is demonstrating a meaningful inflection in profitability and cash flow, supported by revenue growth, positive operating income, and improving cash generation as its solar asset base matures.



Margin expansion is being driven by structural cost reductions — particularly in O&M through vertical integration — and should continue as in-house servicing scales into larger markets. The company benefits from a highly visible, recurring revenue base (~84K systems, ~10-year remaining life), providing durable cash flows in a policy-supported residential solar market.



However, risks remain elevated due to near-term refinancing needs, high leverage, and significant interest burden relative to revenue. Persistent net losses, a thin equity cushion, regulatory overhang, and sensitivity to policy and power pricing also constrain upside. The stock trades at a discount to peers on EV/sales and EV/EBITDA.



(You can read the full research report on Spruce Power here >>>)



Sypris Solutions’ shares have gained +45.8% over the past six months against the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Services industry’s gain of +53.1%. This microcap company with a market capitalization of $72.54 million has seen its outlook improving, due to expected recovery in its Electronics segment, where backlog conversion and easing shipment delays should support higher volumes and margin expansion in 2026.



A strong U.S. defense spending backdrop and recent program wins in aerospace, electronic warfare, and space systems enhance multi-year revenue visibility. Long-term, sole-source contracts further support pricing stability, customer stickiness, and predictable cash flows, while growing energy infrastructure products provide an additional diversification lever.



However, liquidity is constrained due to continued losses and reliance on external financing. Financial performance weakened sharply in 2025, reflecting cost inefficiencies and volume pressure, while the Technologies segment remains exposed to cyclical truck demand. Valuation remains discounted compared to peers.



(You can read the full research report on Sypris Solutions here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) and Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Amazon (AMZN) Rides on Prime and AWS Amid Rising Competition



Walmart (WMT) Gains From Advertising and Membership Businesses



Oracle (ORCL) Rides On Cloud Suite Adoption Amid Rising Competition



Featured Reports

Exploration Progress Aids Freeport (FCX), Weak Volumes Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Freeport will gain from its progress in exploration activities to expand production capacity amid headwinds from weaker volumes due to the Grasberg mine incident.

Lattice (LSCC) Rides on Strength in Key Verticals, Macro Tailwinds

Per the Zacks analyst, strong AI server demand and higher FPGA content per system will likely drive Lattice's top line. The easing of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East is a positive.

Diverse Growth Initiatives Aid Acuity (AYI) Amid Weak Lighting Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, Acuity is gaining from cost optimization efforts, innovation and acquisition contributions. However, weak lighting business and macro risks are concerning prospects.

Smart Investments and Consistent Customer Growth Aid IDACORP (IDA)

Per the Zacks analyst, IDACORP will benefit from its ongoing capital investments aimed at improving infrastructure and system reliability. Steady customer growth will further boost its performance.

Landstar (LSTR) Rides on Heavy Haul Services Amid Weak Freight Market

Per the Zacks Analyst, Landstar's efforts to develop its heavy haul services and cross-border transportation with Mexico and reward shareholders are commendable. Weak freight market conditions hurt.

10x Genomics' (TXG) Strength in Consumables Offsets Demand Weakness

Per the Zacks Analyst, 10x Genomics' consumables-driven model supports recurring revenue, partly offsetting weak instrument demand, though funding uncertainty and profitability pressures persist.

Cabometyx Fuels Exelixis (EXEL), Stiff Competition a Woe

Per the Zacks analyst, Exelixis rides Cabometyx dominance in RCC and NETs while zanzalintinib emerges as a key catalyst, though rising competition and heavy reliance on its lead drug remain key risks.

New Upgrades

Data Center Growth Aids Advanced Energy (AEIS) Prospects

Per the Zacks Analyst, Advanced Energy benefits from strong demand in the data center computing market and customer adoption of its advanced semiconductor technologies like eVoS and eVerest platforms.

Matador's (MTDR) High-Quality Inventory in the Delaware Basin Aids

Per the Zacks analyst, Matador Resources' high-quality inventory in the Delaware Basin is expected to support future drilling opportunities and expand its production potential.

Virtu Financial (VIRT) Gains from Market Making Segment

Per the Zacks Analyst, Virtu Financial's Market Making unit is well-poised for growth due to growing retail engagement. Higher commissions have been driving results at its Execution Services unit.

New Downgrades

Increasing Orders Aid Embraer (EMBJ) Amid Labor Shortage

Per the Zacks analyst, Embraer is likely to benefit from increasing orders for its commercial aircrafts. Yet labor shortage result in delays and likely impact operating results.

Low Commodity Prices and Input Price Inflation Ail Lindsay (LNN)

The Zacks analyst is concerned that input price inflation will hurt Lindsay's results in the near term. Low commodity prices will also act as a woe.

Rising SBC Expenses to Impede Robinhood Markets (HOOD) Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, significant share-based compensation will likely hinder Robinhood Markets bottom-line growth. Further, elevated regulatory expenses remain another concern.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (SYPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.