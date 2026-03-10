Top Analyst Reports for Amazon, Micron Technology & Bank of America

Tuesday, March 10, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) and Bank of America Corp. (BAC), as well as two micro-cap stocks Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF) and Crown Crafts, Inc. (CRWS). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



Today's Featured Research Reports



Amazon’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry over the past year (+8.6% vs. +1.4%). The company’s international expansion and diversification across e-commerce, AWS cloud services, advertising, and streaming create multiple revenue streams while reducing concentration risk. For Q1 2026, Amazon guided revenue of $173.5B-$178.5B and operating income of $16.5B-$21.5B, with a $1B YoY cost increase from Amazon LEO satellites.



AI integration across operations enhances personalization, logistics, and AWS offerings, strengthening competitive positioning. The Zacks analyst expects 2025 net sales to grow 10.6% from 2024.



However, substantial capital expenditure requirements for AI infrastructure and data centers strain financial resources and compress margins. The company's expanding debt burden reduces financial flexibility amid rising interest rates. Intensifying competition from Walmart, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud is an overhang.



(You can read the full research report on Amazon here >>>)



Shares of Micron Technology have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry over the past six months (+158.8% vs. +48%). The company is benefiting from the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence (AI)-driven memory and storage markets. The positive impacts of inventory improvement across multiple end markets are driving top-line growth.



The surging demand for HBM and robust DRAM pricing recovery will aid significant revenue and earnings growth in the coming quarters. Its solid financials, positive free cash flow and strong balance sheet provide the flexibility to invest in growth initiatives while enhancing shareholder value.



Micron Technology’s long-term customer agreements and expanding AI partnerships reduce volatility and enhance revenue visibility. Nonetheless, rising operating costs and a massive increase in capital expenditure pose a downside risk to Micron’s near-term profitability.



(You can read the full research report on Micron Technology here >>>)



Bank of America’s shares have gained +23.6% over the past year against the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry’s gain of +34.4%. The company's net interest income (NII) is expected to be supported by steady loan growth and lower funding costs despite interest rate cuts.

Bank of America’s expansion strategy by opening financial branches in new and existing markets is expected to boost revenue growth. This, along with continued investments in digital capabilities, is likely to enhance client engagement and cross-selling opportunities, which will likely drive fee income.



However, Bank of America’s elevated operating expenses due to ongoing investments in technology, personnel and franchise expansion are expected to weigh on near term bottom-line growth. The volatile nature of the capital markets business makes growth in trading revenues uncertain. Weak asset quality remains another near-term concern.



(You can read the full research report on Bank of America here >>>)



Shares of Waterstone Financial have outperformed the Zacks Financial - Savings and Loan industry over the past six months (+20.4% vs. +1.4%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $320.38 million has its investment case centers on a clear earnings recovery and improving core banking profitability. Net income rose to $26.4 million in 2025 from $9.4 million in 2023, supported by stronger net interest income as asset yields improved and funding costs began moderating.



Asset quality remains stable, with minimal charge-offs and modest nonperforming assets, while conservative underwriting supports its commercial and multifamily real estate lending franchise. The bank also maintains strong capital ratios and continues returning capital through dividends and share repurchases.



However, risks include weak mortgage banking profitability, a deposit mix heavily weighted toward higher-cost certificates of deposit, rate-sensitive securities losses, and a loan book concentrated in real estate. Despite these risks, the stock trades below peer valuation multiples, suggesting potential upside.



(You can read the full research report on Waterstone Financial here >>>)



Crown Crafts’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Textile - Home Furnishing industry over the past six months (+0.5% vs. -19.9%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $30.70 million has seen a "Baby Boom buyout" -- diversifying its revenue mix toward bibs, toys and disposables, partially offsetting declines in bedding and diaper bags driven by retailer program reductions and consumer trade-downs.



Liquidity remains stable, supported by steady operating cash flow, revolver availability and dividends, though leverage and variable-rate debt limit flexibility. Gross margins face tariff pressure due to heavy China sourcing, with mitigation efforts focused on price increases, sourcing diversification and product-mix shifts.



Investments in DTC, marketing and new product launches — including the Groovy Girls relaunch — aim to support brand engagement and multi-channel growth. Risks include retailer concentration, inventory levels above sales trends and margin volatility. Valuation appears discounted relative to peers, reflecting these challenges.



(You can read the full research report on Crown Crafts here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include MetLife, Inc. (MET), Teradyne, Inc. (TER) and HEICO Corp. (HEI).



Today's Must Read

Amazon (AMZN) Rides on Prime and AWS Amid Rising Competition



Rising AI Spending, Inventory Improvement Aid Micron (MU)



Loan Growth, Branch Opening Aid Bank of America (BAC), High Costs Ail



Featured Reports

MetLife's (MET) Cost-Cut Efforts and Strategic Buyouts Aid

Per the Zacks analyst, MetLife's cost-control measures are driving margins, while acquisitions are expanding its portfolio. However, volatile variable investment income is concerning.

Key Acquisitions and Increased Orders Aid HEICO Corporation (HEI)

Per the Zacks analyst, HEICO Corporation benefits from increased orders for its aftermarket replacement parts. Smart acquisition strategy further supports its growth.

Verisk (VRSK) Gains From Acquisitions Amid Rising Expenses

Per the Zacks analyst, buyouts are instrumental to Verisk's growth strategy, as the company buys global firms to improve data and analytical capabilities. Rising expenses pressure the bottom line.

Operating Model to Benefit THOR (THO) Amid Declining Backlog

Per the Zacks analyst, THOR's strategic evolution of its North American RV operating model by establishing two operating RV groups bodes well. However, declining backlog remains a concern.

Shake Shack (SHAK) Rides on Menu Innovation and Digital Strength

Per the Zacks analyst, Shake Shack is benefiting from enhanced operations, menu innovation, and unit expansion. Also, emphasis on digital initiatives and licensed business bodes well.

SM Energy (SM) to Benefit From Attractive Oil and Gas Investments

Per the Zacks analyst, SM Energy's attractive oil and gas investments support long-term value for shareholders. However, lower drilling momentum raises concerns over near-term production output.

West Pharmaceuticals' (WST) HVP Components to Drive Strong Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, strength in West Pharmaceuticals' proprietary products segment will drive prospects, with HVP components driving the majority of growth through rising capacity and price.

New Upgrades

AI Tailwinds and Cost Savings Aid Lumen (LUMN), Rivalry Ails

Per the Zacks analyst, opportunities arising from the proliferation of AI, which is fueling demand for its PCF solutions, bode well for Lumen. Stiff rivalry in AI and telecom hurt its prospects.

Business Expansion and Strong Balance Sheet Support Texas Capital

Per the Zacks analyst, Texas Capital's expansion across corporate banking, healthcare lending and investment banking drives growth. Rising loan and deposit balances further strengthen its financials.

AI-Powered Semiconductor Test Demand Aids Teradyne's (TER) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Teradyne benefits from strong semiconductor test demand as customers accelerates production of a wide range of AI accelerators, networking, memory and power devices.

New Downgrades

Rising Costs and Tariffs Weigh on McCormick's (MKC) Profitability

Per the Zacks analyst, higher commodity inflation, tariffs and increased investments pressured margins in FY25. The company expects around $50 million in additional tariff-related costs in FY26.

Pacira's (PCRX) Overdependence on Exparel for Growth is A Woe

Per the Zacks Analyst, heavy reliance on Exparel for growth is a concern for Pacira in the absence of a strong pipeline. Any setback for the drug will weigh heavily on the stock.

Macro Woes, Competition Cloud QIAGEN's (QGEN) Growth Outlook

The Zacks analyst is worried that macro headwinds in key markets, currency volatility and competitive pressure may limit QIAGEN's growth momentum in the near term.

