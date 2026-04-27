Top Analyst Reports for Amazon, Intel & Applied Materials

Monday, April 27, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Intel Corp. (INTC) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT), as well as two micro-cap stocks Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (PPIH). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> Pre-Markets Sluggish Ahead of a Busy Week



Today's Featured Research Reports



Amazon’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry over the past six months (+15.2% vs. +4.1%). The company’s international expansion and diversification across e-commerce, AWS cloud services, advertising, and streaming create multiple revenue streams while reducing concentration risk.



For 1Q’26, Amazon guided revenue of $173.5-$178.5 billion and operating income of $16.5-$21.5 billion, with a $1 billion year-over-year cost increase from Amazon LEO satellites. AI integration across operations enhances personalization, logistics, and AWS offerings, strengthening competitive positioning.



However, substantial capital expenditure requirements for AI infrastructure and data centers strain financial resources and compress margins. The company’s expanding debt burden reduces financial flexibility amid rising interest rates. Intensifying competition from Walmart, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud is an overhang.



(You can read the full research report on Amazon here >>>)



Shares of Intel have outperformed the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry over the past six months (+102.7% vs. +9.1%). The company reported strong first-quarter 2026 results, with both adjusted earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Its AI solutions will benefit the semiconductor ecosystem by reducing costs, improving performance, and enabling a scalable, open AI environment. Intel Xeon 6 CPUs will power Google’s Cloud data centers for ML workloads and fast-response applications.



Intel is also expanding into the rapidly growing Edge AI landscape with Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, which offer significantly better large language model performance, video analytics, and higher throughput on vision language action models.



However, intensifying competition from AMD in the PC market is hindering growth. High debt levels remain a concern. Latent U.S.-China geopolitical tensions and the war in the Middle East are likely to impact prospects.



(You can read the full research report on Intel here >>>)



Applied Materials’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry over the past six months (+80.5% vs. +27.1%). The company is benefiting from strength in the Semiconductor Systems, owing to a rebound in the semiconductor industry, particularly in the foundry and logic space.



Consistent progress in the services is aiding Applied Global Services’ performance. Solid momentum in the subscription and display businesses is a plus. Its strength in IoT, Communications, Auto, Power and Sensors (ICAPS) is likely to continue aiding its position in the semiconductor industry. Its diversified portfolio remains its key growth driver.



However, increasing U.S.-China tensions and export restrictions on semiconductor manufacturing equipment may undermine its near-term growth prospects. Rising operating costs and intense competition remain other major concerns.



(You can read the full research report on Applied Materials here >>>)



Shares of Perma-Pipe International have outperformed the Zacks Steel - Pipe and Tube industry over the past year (+155.4% vs. +91.5%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $260.76 million delivered strong, volume-driven earnings growth in FY25, with revenue rising to $210.9 million and net income nearly doubling. Growth prospects are strengthening with increasing exposure to AI-driven data center infrastructure, adding a structurally growing and less cyclical end market alongside its core energy and district heating business.



Perma-Pipe International’s diversified global footprint (70%+ international revenues) continues to support project wins across the Middle East, North America, and Canada, enabling steady execution across multiple infrastructure cycles. Liquidity has improved, supported by higher cash, working capital expansion, and refinancing.



However, key risks include internal control weaknesses and reliance on cost-to-complete accounting, which may affect earnings quality. A backlog decline could indicate some moderation in future growth. Valuation remains attractive relative to peers.



(You can read the full research report on Perma-Pipe International here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Sanofi (SNY), Ciena Corp. (CIEN) and Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI).



Mark Vickery

Senior Edtior



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Amazon (AMZN) Rides on Prime and AWS Amid Rising Competition



Intel (INTC) Rides on Strong Demand in AI Data Center and PC Markets



Applied Materials (AMAT) Rides on Foundry and Logic Spending



Featured Reports

Dupixent to Remain Sanofi's (SNY) Key Top-Line Driver

The Zacks analyst expects Dupixent to remain Sanofi's key top-line driver as it enjoys strong demand. Competitive pressure on influenza vaccines and regular pipeline setbacks are key headwinds

Strong LNG Demand and Contracted Projects to Aid Kinder Morgan (KMI)

Per the Zacks analyst, Kinder Morgan to benefit from robust LNG demand and contracted projects. However, reliance on gas markets and approval risks may restrict future growth flexibility.

Accelerating Non-Trading Revenue Base Aids Nasdaq (NDAQ)

Per the Zacks analyst, Nasdaq is set to grow on its focus toward Market Technology and Information Services businesses. However, increasing expenses weighing on margin expansion is likely a concern.

Multi-year Contracts Aid Booz Allen (BAH), Competition High

Per the Zacks analyst, Booz Allen benefits from multi-year contracts that generate a steady revenue stream and lower the company's exposure to market volatility. Rising competition is an overhang.

Stable Assets, Strong Free Cash Flow Aid CNX Resources (CNX)

Per the Zacks analyst CNX Resources will benefit from strong production from Marcellus and Utica shales assets. Free cash flow generated in 24 consecutive quarters allowed it to reduce debt.

Partnership With PowerCo Aids QuantumScape (QS) Amid Rising Capex

Per the Zacks analyst, the collaboration with Volkswagen's PowerCo strengthens QuantumScape's commercialization outlook. However, rising capital requirements remain a concern.

Strength in the SMB-led Lending, Rising Revenue Aid Enova (ENVA)

Per the Zacks analyst, strength in the SMB-led lending and rising revenue base, given robust origination and the pending buyout of Grasshopper Bancorp, will continue to support Enova's financials.

New Upgrades

Ciena (CIEN) Rides on Momentum in Cloud and AI Solutions

Per the Zacks analyst, the rise of cloud and AI technologies has increased bandwidth requirements across global networks, thereby boosting demand for Ciena's solutions.

V.F. Corp (VFC) Benefits From Its Reinvent Transformation Program

Per Zacks analyst, V.F. Corp gains from Reinvent program, which focuses on operational discipline, brands and growth. Operational synergies position VFC to capitalize on consumers' growing emphasis.

Universal Insurance Set to Grow on Prudent Underwriting

Per the Zacks analyst, Universal Insurance is set to grow on strong retention, selective market positioning, and policy growth. Disciplined underwriting and early reinsurance placement add to upside.

New Downgrades

G-III Apparel (GIII) Hit by Tariffs, Weak Wholesale Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, higher tariffs are pressuring G-III's costs, contributing to a 250-bps year-over-year decline in Q4 gross margin, while softness in the wholesale segment remains a key concern.

Baxter (BAX) Faces Margin Pressure Despite Core Business Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Baxter is facing margin pressure in Pharma and Front Line Care segments amid rising costs and tariffs. However, core business continues to support top-line growth.

Weak Demand and High Costs Hurt Mohawk (MHK) Performance

Per the Zacks analyst, soft residential remodeling demand, low housing turnover and weaker consumer sentiment have been hurting Mohawk. Also, uncertain macro environment and high costs are a headwind.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

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Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intel Corporation (INTC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sanofi (SNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (PPIH): Free Stock Analysis Report

Autoscope Technologies Corporation (AATC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.