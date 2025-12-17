Top Analyst Reports for Alphabet, Tesla & Sony

Wednesday, December 17, 2025



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) and Sony Group Corp. (SONY), as well as two micro-cap stocks Tredegar Corp. (TG) and CVD Equipment Corp. (CVV). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



A Quiet Day? WBD, Fed Chair Interviews, Earnings Reports



Today's Featured Research Reports



Alphabet’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Services industry over the past year (+63.8% vs. +59%). The company is benefiting from accelerated growth across AI infrastructure initiatives, Google Cloud and Search. Google Cloud ended the third quarter of 2025 with $155 billion in backlog, up 46% sequentially.



The number of new Google Cloud Platform customers increased by roughly 34% year over year, and 70% of Google Cloud customers now use Alphabet’s AI products. In Q3 2025, revenues from products built on Alphabet’s generative AI models (Gemini, Imagen, Veo, Chirp and Lyria) grew more than 200% year-over-year, reflecting accelerating adoption.



Search is benefiting from AI Overviews and AI Mode that has driven growth in overall queries. YouTube is benefiting from the growing demand for shorts. However, stiff competition in cloud computing has been concerning.



(You can read the full research report on Alphabet here >>>)



Shares of Tesla shares have gained +11.3% over the past year against the Zacks Automotive - Domestic industry’s gain of +13.9%. The company set a new delivery record in Q3, but much of it came from buyers rushing to claim the expiring $7,500 EV tax credit. With incentives withdrawn and competition from Chinese EV makers intensifying, Q4 deliveries are expected to drop.



Automotive margins are expected to be under pressure. Still, there are a few bright spots. The Energy Generation & Storage unit is thriving, and the Supercharger network continues to expand. Tesla’s robotaxi service, launched in June, is currently operational in Austin and San Francisco. Encouragingly, Tesla recently started driverless robotaxi tests.



That said, while the company’s big pivot into artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous driving and robotics bode well, these projects could take years to yield meaningful results. For now, the stock warrants a neutral stance.



(You can read the full research report on Tesla here >>>)



Sony’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Audio Video Production industry over the past year (+26.5% vs. +24.4%). The company’s performance is driven by continued strength in the Game & Network Services (G&NS), Music and Imaging & Sensing Solutions (I&SS) units amid softness in the Pictures and Entertainment, Technology & Services (ET&S).



Rising PS engagements buoy G&NS, while Music rides on higher streaming in Recorded Music and Publishing. I&SS is led by higher image sensor sales for mobiles and cameras. Stronger image sensor sales and tighter cost control by cutting low-profit areas and focusing resources on key priorities are driving profitability in fiscal 2025.



The sports business gained momentum with the STATSports buyout. Combining its data with Hawk-Eye and KinaTrax is likely to deliver top-tier sports analytics and drive overall growth. However, business volatility in the second half, along with a slowdown in the imaging market, remains a worry.



(You can read the full research report on Sony here >>>)



Shares of Tredegar have underperformed the Zacks Chemical - Plastic industry over the past year (-1.6% vs. +23.8%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $261.48 million is facing risks which include elevated corporate costs, high customer concentration in PE Films, rising working capital, and volatile earnings, historically marked by large impairments and restructuring charges.



Nevertheless, Tredegar posted a strong Q3 2025 rebound, with Aluminum Extrusions EBITDA surging 172% YoY on higher volumes, improved pricing and cost controls. Net income swung to $7.1 million vs. a $3.4 million loss in Q3 2024, supported by stronger operating cash flow and reduced interest burden.



Despite 50% aluminum tariffs, the company maintained its market position through pricing flexibility and posted 34% YoY volume growth in specialty products. PE Films remained a stable cash contributor, with cost initiatives underway for 2026. Net debt dropped from $54.8 million to $36.2 million, aided by divestiture proceeds, improving financial flexibility.



(You can read the full research report on Tredegar here >>>)



CVD Equipment’s shares have gained +9.3% over the past six months against the Zacks Manufacturing - General Industrial industry’s gain of +10.5%. This microcap company with a market capitalization of $21.30 million is positioned for long-term growth in advanced materials for aerospace, silicon carbide (SiC) power electronics and EV batteries, supported by differentiated CVD/CVI platforms.



Aerospace adoption of ceramic matrix composites (CMCs) is a key tailwind, with CVV’s systems embedded in propulsion programs and supported by repeat orders. In power electronics, CVV is aligned with the industry shift to 200mm SiC wafers driven by EV electrification, while PowderCoat systems expand exposure to silicon anodes.



Recent margin improvement and a restructuring plan targeting $2 million in annual cost savings from fiscal 2026 should enhance operating leverage. Risks include order volatility, customer concentration, billing delays, margin variability and outsourcing execution. Valuation reflects these risks but offers asymmetric upside if demand inflects.



(You can read the full research report on CVD Equipment here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD), Waste Management, Inc. (WM) and Aflac Inc. (AFL).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Today's Must Read

Alphabet's (GOOGL) Prospects Rides on Cloud and Search Initiatives



Tesla (TSLA) to Benefit from Energy Business Amid Weak EV Sales



Solid Momentum in Music and G and NS Segment Sales Benefits SONY



Featured Reports

Pricing and Cost Control Aids WM's Profit Amid Low Liquidity

Per the Zacks analyst, WM's prudent pricing and cost management strategy is a cornerstone to maintaining robust profit margins. Low liquidity is concerning.

Growing U.S. Segment Aid Aflac (AFL), Escalating Costs Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, Aflac's significant U.S. market share will drive sales growth, aided by a solid product suite. However, high expenses remain a concern.

Planned Investments, Permian Basin Focus Aid Occidental (OXY)

Per the Zacks analyst Occidental's investments to strengthen infrastructure and strong contribution from Permian Basin operation will drive its performance over the long run.

Robust Public Project Activity Aids EMCOR (EME) Amid Macro Headwinds

Per the Zacks analyst, EMCOR is gaining from strong network and communications sector demand and the Miller acquisition. However, tariff-related risks and macro pressures mar prospects.

Mirum's (MIRM) Livmarli Aids Sales but Overdependence Concerns

Per the Zacks analyst, Mirum's lead drug, Livmarli is driving the top line. The recent label expansion of the drug should drive sales further. However, overdependence on Livmarli for revenues is a woe

Strong Pipeline of Projects Across the Globe Aid Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

Per the Zacks analyst, Canadian Solar benefits from strong pipeline of solar and battery energy storage projects. Diverse customer base across the globe further supports its growth.

Neogen's (NEOG) Food Safety and Genomic Arms Grow Strong

The Zacks analyst is impressed with strong growth in Neogen's Food Safety arm, driven by long-term tailwinds. Genomics posted 4% core growth, supported by solid bovine market performance.

New Upgrades

Product Diversification Efforts Aid Robinhood (HOOD) Top Line

Per the Zacks analyst, Robinhood's efforts to diversify products to win new clients and gain market share will aid growth. Expansionary initiatives will likely deepen its global presence.

Rapid Project Execution and Volume Growth Aids Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Per the Zacks analyst, CVE's rapid project executions are expected to accelerate future cash flows. Its targeted upstream production growth through 2028 should further enhance profitability.

American Eagle (AEO) Eyes Growth with Digital and Supply Chain Gains

Per the Zacks analyst, American Eagle's focus on digital gains, automation, inventory management, and supply-chain diversity is aiding profitability and positioning AEO for strong Q4 and 2025 results.

New Downgrades

Lower Volumes and Elevated Costs Hurt Sonoco (SON)

Per the Zacks analyst, lower volumes in the industrial plastic business will hurt Sonoco's results. Elevated costs will also impact performance in the upcoming quarters.

Lower Rates, Weak Asset Quality, Rising Costs to Hurt Bank OZK (OZK)

Per the Zacks analyst, elevated expenses are expected to hurt Bank OZK's bottom-line growth. The company's huge exposure to real estate loans, worsening asset quality and NIM pressure are other woes.

A Rising Medical Expense Level Hurts Margins at Cigna (CI)

Per the Zacks analyst, the company's high costs due to rising pharmacy and other service costs can put margins under pressure. A debt-laden balance sheet induces a rise in interest expenses.

