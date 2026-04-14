Top Analyst Reports for Alphabet, Meta Platforms & Shell

Tuesday, April 14, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) and Shell plc (SHEL). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



You can read today's AWS here >>> PPI Wholesale Inflation Highest in 3 Years



Today's Featured Research Reports



Alphabet’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Services industry over the past year (+106.3% vs. +93.8%). The company is benefiting from accelerated growth across AI infrastructure, Google Cloud, and Search. Google Cloud ended the fourth quarter of 2025 with $240 billion in backlog, up 55% sequentially.



GOOGL has more than 325 million paid subscriptions across consumer services with strong adoption for Google One and YouTube Premium. Gemini app now has over 750 million monthly active users and the company sold more than 8 million paid seats of Gemini enterprise in Q4. Search is benefiting from AI Overviews and AI Mode that has driven growth in overall queries.



Launching personal intelligence in AI Mode in search and the Gemini app bodes well for Alphabet’s prospects. YouTube is benefiting from the growing demand for shorts. However, stiff competition in cloud computing has been concerning.



(You can read the full research report on Alphabet here >>>)



Shares of Meta Platforms have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Software industry over the past year (+22.1% vs. +1.1%). The company is benefiting from increasing AI-infusion across its services which currently reach more than 3.58 billion people daily. META’s improved recommendation system is driving up user engagement. Instagram Reels had a strong fourth-quarter, with watch time up more than 30% year-over-year in the United States.



Facebook video time continued to grow double-digits year-over-year in the United States. Recommendation improvement drove 20% lift in time spent on Threads. AI usage is making META a popular name among advertisers.



Meta Platforms now expects to invest significantly more over the next few years in developing more advanced models and the largest AI services in the world. However, monetization of these AI services will take considerable time, which is a concern. Increasing regulatory challenges is a headwind for investors.



(You can read the full research report on Meta Platforms here >>>)



Shell’s shares have gained +53.4% over the past year against the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry’s gain of +61.8%. The company being a London based oil supermajor, looks fairly balanced at the moment. Shell demonstrated resilient cash generation in 2025, delivering robust operating and free cash flows, supporting shareholder returns.



Its LNG franchise remains a long-term strength, with solid sales growth and clear demand visibility. Structural cost reductions achieved ahead of schedule and portfolio simplification have improved efficiency and balance-sheet flexibility.



However, earnings and revenue declined year over year, highlighting exposure to commodity price cycles. Net debt increased, while Chemicals and Renewables continue to weigh on returns amid weak margins. Potential LNG oversupply and geopolitical volatility add uncertainty. Overall, strengths are offset by cyclical and segment-specific risks, justifying a neutral stance.



(You can read the full research report on Shell here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET), Ecolab Inc. (ECL) and Block, Inc. (XYZ).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Alphabet's (GOOGL) Prospects Rides on Cloud and Search Initiatives



Expanding AI Usage Drives Meta Platforms' (META) Prospects



Shell (SHEL) Buoyed by Strong Structural Cost Savings



Featured Reports

Ecolab R and D Product Strengths Aid Growth Amid Market Challenges

Per the Zacks Analyst, Ecolab's solid product suite and R and D focus support its long-term growth, though competition, cost swings and macro uncertainties pose challenges.

New Product Launches Aid Textron (TXT) Amid Labor Shortage

Per the Zacks analyst, Textron is innovating products to capture more shares in the diverse markets it serves. Yet labor shortage result in delays and likely impact operating results.

Reinsurance Group (RGA) Rides on Solid In-force Business

Per the Zacks analyst, Reinsurance Group is set to gain from better pricing and expanding business in the pension risk transfer market. Solid in-force business ensures predictable long-term earnings.

BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ) Gains on Membership, Omnichannel

Per the Zacks analyst, BJ's Wholesale Club is benefiting from membership growth, strong renewals, higher-tier mix and omnichannel gains, which should continue lifting fee income in fiscal 2026.

Solid Spec Strategy Aids Meritage Homes (MTH), Macro Woes Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Meritage Homes benefits from its solid spec strategy. However, ongoing affordability concerns in the housing market and elevated mortgage rates remain a concern.

Kodiak Sciences' Pipeline Advances, No Marketed Drug Remains a Concern

Per the Zacks Analyst, Kodiak is progressing in eye disease therapies with promising retinal treatments, but lack of a marketed drug continues to weigh on its near-term outlook and revenue visibility.

EMEA Strength to Drive Under Armour's (UAA) Global Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Under Armour's strong revenue gains in EMEA and solid momentum in Latin America highlight strong demand across channels, supporting its multi-year international growth strategy.

New Upgrades

Arista (ANET) Rides on Solid Traction in AI Data Center Vertical

Per the Zacks analyst, growing demand for datacenter and campus Gigabit Ethernet switches in AI data centers is expected to boost Arista's top line. Solid growth in cash flow is a positive.

Strong Square, Cash App Businesses and Partnerships Aid Block (XYZ)

Per the Zacks Analyst, Block is likely to gain from strong Square and Cash App businesses' user engagement, expansion of partner base and integration of new technologies and solutions.

ZTO Express (ZTO) Benefits From Increase in Parcel Volumes

The Zacks analyst is impressed with the fact that increase in parcel volumes aids ZTO Express' express delivery services unit.

New Downgrades

High Debt Load and Economic Uncertainty Hurt Lyft's (LYFT) Prospects

The Zacks analyst is worried about the company's elevated debt load. Tariff tensions and other geopolitical woes add to the list of concerns.

Elevated Costs, Housing Pressure Hurt Rocket's (RKT) Bottom Line

Per the Zacks analyst, Rocket will face pressure from rising costs, integration risk and weak housing demand, as high rates, low inventory and affordability issues constrain originations, and profits.

Weak Segment Performance and Elevated Costs Ail TriMas (TRS)

The Zacks analyst is concerned that persistent declines in Specialty Products segment, moderating growth in the Packaging segment as well as higher input costs will weigh on TriMas' results.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (SHEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Block, Inc. (XYZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.