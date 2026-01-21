Top Analyst Reports for Agnico Eagle, Monster & General Motors

Wednesday, January 21, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM), Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST) and General Motors Co. (GM), as well as two micro-cap stocks Kewaunee Scientific Corp. (KEQU) and CSP Inc. (CSPI). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens, attempting to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action. You can read this article for free on our home page and can actually sign up there to get an email notification as this article comes out each morning.



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of Agnico Eagle have gained +63.4% over the past six months against the Zacks Mining - Gold industry’s gain of +85.9%. The company’s earnings estimate for the fourth quarter of 2025 have been going up over the past month. The company is focused on executing projects that are expected to provide additional production growth.



The Kittila expansion promises cost savings, while acquisitions like Hope Bay and the merger with Kirkland Lake Gold strengthen its market position. Merger with Kirkland Lake Gold established the new Agnico Eagle as the industry's highest-quality senior gold producer.



The integrated entity now has an extensive pipeline of development and exploration projects to drive sustainable growth. Higher gold prices are also expected to drive the company's margins. Strategic diversification mitigates risks, supported by prudent debt management and maintaining financial flexibility.



Monster’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Beverages - Soft drinks industry over the past six months (+36.7% vs. +5.8%). The company continues to benefit from the expansion of the energy drinks market and product launches, reinforcing its category strength.



MNST continues to benefit from constant growth in the global energy drink market, backed by strong demand across convenience stores and other key retail channels. In third-quarter 2025, the Monster Energy Drinks segment's sales grew 16% on a currency-adjusted basis. Improving margins, supported by easing supply-chain pressures and lower costs, have contributed to its financial stability.



However, MNST has been witnessing sluggishness in its Alcohol Brands segment, as sales plunged 17% in third-quarter 2025 due to lower volumes and the segment’s struggle to scale compared with the company’s core energy drink portfolio.



Shares of General Motors have outperformed the Zacks Automotive - Domestic industry over the past six months (+59.9% vs. +27.3%). The company remains the top-selling U.S. automaker with a 17% market share, driven by strong demand for its Chevrolet, GMC, Buick, and Cadillac brands. Its U.S. manufacturing expansion and China restructuring—where sales rose 10% year over year in Q3—support long-term growth.



GM’s software and services arm is becoming a key profit engine, with $2 billion in revenue year to date and 11 million OnStar subscribers. Strong liquidity of $35.7 billion robust buybacks enhance investor confidence.



Additionally, the Auto Tariff Offset Process will boost domestic cost competitiveness. Backed by strong brands, operational recovery in China, and software-led diversification, GM appears well-positioned for sustained earnings growth and shareholder value creation.



Kewaunee Scientific’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Instruments - Scientific industry over the past six months (-33.6% vs. +26.9%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $110.93 million, benefits from the successful integration of Nu Aire, which has strengthened its domestic leadership and expanded its product portfolio, enabling effective cross-selling and deeper penetration of North American laboratory infrastructure markets.



A consistently strong backlog provides revenue visibility and resilience, reflecting customer confidence, long-cycle project continuity, and disciplined execution amid macro uncertainty. Diversified exposure across life sciences, healthcare, education, and government markets, alongside renewed international momentum, reduces cyclicality and dependence on any single region.



Finally, the company’s expanding turnkey solutions offering strengthens customer relationships, captures greater project value, and reinforces its position as a comprehensive global laboratory infrastructure provider.



Shares of CSP have underperformed the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry over the past six months (-3.1% vs. +64.4%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $111.82 million, provides exposure to an underserved industrial cybersecurity market through its AZT PROTECT platform, which is gaining adoption across critical infrastructure.



A channel-led strategy with major automation distributors is improving scalability, accelerating sales cycles, and enabling capital-efficient growth. Expanding use in complex, low-resource environments and repeat deployments suggest rising platform relevance and early stickiness. At the same time, a higher mix of services is strengthening margins, cash flow stability, and internal funding for growth.



Offsetting these positives are balance sheet risks tied to customer financing, ongoing weakness in legacy products, revenue volatility from deal-driven sales, and limited operating synergy between segments, which together temper the overall investment appeal despite improving momentum.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY), American International Group, Inc. (AIG) and Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Nubeqa, Kerendia and New Drug Approvals Propel Bayer (BAYRY)

Per the Zacks analyst, new drug approvals and label expansion of drugs fuel Bayer's growth. The pipeline progress is encouraging and positive updates on the Roundup litigation case is positive.

AIG Benefits From Divestitures Amid High Combined Ratio

Per the Zacks Analyst, AIG streamlines business by selling low returning units and focusing on high growth areas, boosting operational capacity. Yet, a deteriorating combined ratio remains a concern.

Ryanair Rides on Improved Traffic, Fleet Growth Amid Rising Expenses

The Zacks Analyst likes Ryanair's measures to expand its fleet to cater to the rising travel demand. Escalated operating expenses due to high staff costs and air traffic control fees act as headwinds.

Investments Aid PG and E Corporation (PCG) Amid Poor Solvency

Per the Zacks analyst, PG and E Corporation makes systematic investments to maintain and upgrade the reliability of its infrastructure. Yet its poor financial ratios indicate weak solvency position.

Demand for Upscale Assets Aid Host Hotel (HST) Amid High Competition

Per the Zacks Analyst, Host Hotels gains from solid demand for its portfolio of luxury and upper-upscale hotels in top U.S. Markets and the Sunbelt region. Yet, peer competition hurt its growth tempo.

Watts Water (WTS) Rides on Buyout Synergies and Solid Cash Position

Per the Zacks analyst, Watts Water is gaining from synergies from acquisitions, notably contributions from I-CON and EasyWater. Aggressive cost-reductions and a strong balance sheet bode well.

Science Applications (SAIC) Rides on Contract Wins, Acquisitions

Per the Zacks analyst, Science Applications is benefiting from SilverEdge and Koverse acquisitions and new contracts supporting IT modernization.

Lam Research (LRCX) Gains From Strength in Etch and Deposition

Per the Zacks analyst, growing etch and deposition intensity, owing to increasing technology inflections in 3D architectures, is benefiting Lam Research's prospects.

Development Projects, Rallying Prices Aid Kinross (KGC)

Per the Zacks analyst, Kinross will benefit from the progress of its key development projects, which will boost production and cash flows. Surging gold prices will also drive its margins.

Robust New Store Growth and Industry Trend Aid National Vision (EYE)

The Zacks analyst is impressed with National Vision's store count growth for America's Best and Eyeglass World brands. Also, it operates in $68.3B U.S. optical retail, demonstrating stable growth.

Weakness in Renewable Diesel Market to Hurt PBF Energy (PBF)

Per the Zacks analyst, PBF Energy faces near-term pressure due to ongoing challenges in the renewable diesel market, with shifts in the regulatory environment adding further uncertainty.

Marriott Vacations (VAC) Hit by Lower Sales and Rising Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, Marriott Vacations' performance is being pressured by weaker contract sales driven by lower VPG and fewer tours, along with rising marketing and administrative expenses.

Baxter (BAX) Faces Margin Pressure Despite Core Business Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Baxter is facing margin pressure in Pharma and Front Line Care segments amid rising costs and tariffs. However, core business continues to support top-line growth.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.