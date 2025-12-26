Top Analyst Reports for Advanced Micro Devices, Goldman Sachs and Lam Research

Friday, December 26, 2025

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) and Lam Research Corp. (LRCX), as well as two micro-cap stocks, AstroNova, Inc. (ALOT) and Blue Dolphin Energy Co. (BDCO). These research reports have been hand-picked from roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street

Today's Featured Research Reports

Advanced Micro Devices’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer – Integrated Systems industry over the last six months (+49.5% vs. +47.0%). The Zacks analyst believes AMD is benefiting from rising demand for EPYC processors as cloud, enterprise and AI-driven workloads expand. Growing adoption by major hyperscalers, increased use of Instinct accelerators and the launch of the MI350 series have strengthened AMD’s system-level capabilities, supported by a broad ecosystem of cloud and AI partners.

However, the company faces intense competition from NVIDIA in AI accelerators and from Intel in CPUs, whose entrenched ecosystems and strong market positions continue to pressure its growth prospects.

Goldman Sachs’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Financial – Investment Bank industry over the past year (+58.1% vs. +39.2%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company has shown solid momentum, supported by strong execution in investment banking and trading. The firm is refocusing on its core businesses, scaling back consumer banking, and expanding through strategic acquisitions in private equity credit and global alternatives, which should strengthen its global presence and revenue mix.

Yet heavy reliance on overseas markets raises concerns amid geopolitical uncertainty. Rising expenses from ongoing technology investments and higher transaction-related costs during periods of strong client activity also remain key challenges.

Lam Research’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Electronics – Semiconductors industry over the past six months (+82.5% vs. +25.3%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company is benefiting from its strength in 3D DRAM and advanced packaging, with rising etch and deposition intensity driven by more complex 3D architectures. Improving memory spending, solid demand for high-bandwidth memory and continued investments in research and development position the company well to capitalize on higher wafer fab equipment demand.

However, spending on mature semiconductor nodes is likely to remain weak in the near term. Ongoing trade and tariff tensions between the United States and China also remain a key risk to its outlook.

AstroNova’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Technology Services industry over the past year (-34.2% vs. +22.0%). The Zacks analyst believes that execution challenges persist for the company, including margin pressure from inventory buildup, volatility in the Product ID segment, sluggish Aerospace OEM demand and weak cash conversion, despite the stock trading well below peer valuations.

Yet AstroNova is repositioning for margin expansion by shifting toward higher-margin ToughWriter 640 printers, supported by cost reductions, lower debt and proprietary printhead technology that enables vertical integration and recurring revenue.

Blue Dolphin Energy’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas – Exploration and Production – United States industry over the last six months (-24.0% vs. -12.5%). The Zacks analyst believes severe liquidity stress, weakening profitability, refinancing risk and governance concerns tied to affiliate dependence weigh heavily on the company. Exposure to demand softness, crude price volatility, inventory risks and limited capital access further threaten its long-term viability.

However, the company continues to operate its refining business with support from affiliated entities, which has helped sustain operations in a difficult industry environment.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG), Chubb Ltd. (CB) and Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Today's Must Read

Featured Reports

Better Pricing, New Business Growth Drive Chubb Limited (CB)

Per the Zacks analyst, Chubb is set to grow on better pricing, new business growth and high renewal rates. Yet, exposure to cat loss induces underwriting volatility while costs pressurize margin.

Halozyme's (HALO) ENHANZE Drug Delivery Technology Aid Growth

Per the Zacks Analyst, Halozyme's collaboration deals with large pharma companies related to ENHANZE technology, drives revenue growth. Over dependence on partners for revenues remains a woe.

Defense and Cybersecurity Strength Boosts Northrop Grumman (NOC)

According to the Zacks analyst, Northrop Grumman's strong positioning in high-priority defense, space, and cyber programs and its $91.45B backlog support steady growth and rising revenues.

Aerospace Unit Aids Parker-Hannifin (PH), High Debt Ails

Per the Zacks analyst, Parker-Hannifin will benefit from strength in Aerospace Systems segment, led by robust OEM and aftermarket demand. However, its high debt profile remains concerning.

Intuitive Surgical's (ISRG) da Vinci System Helps Offset Risks

Per the Zacks analyst, growing adoption of Intuitive Surgical's da Vinci system is driving its revenues as well as helping offsetting risks like supply-chain issues and rising costs.

CVS Health (CVS) Pharmacy Arm, Digital Capabilities Expand

The Zacks analyst is impressed with CVS Health's stronger-than-expected pharmacy growth and its $20 billion, decade-long tech investment to streamline operations and boost customer engagement.

Aon's (AON) Strategic Acquisitions Aid, Expenses Woes Linger

Per the Zacks analyst, several acquisitions and collaborations are helping AON enhance its capabilities and driving its profit growth. However, rising expenses remain a concern.

New Upgrades

Celestica (CLS) Rides on Healthy Demand for Networking Products

Per the Zacks analyst, strong demand for networking products, including 400G switches and 800G switches, will likely drive Celestica's top line. Its focus on AI integration is positive.

CommScope (COMM) Rides on Solid Demand in ANS Segment

Per the Zacks analyst, growing deployments of DOCSIS 4.0 amplifier and node products are expected to drive CommScope's top line. Strong focus on innovation is a tailwind.

Crocs (CROX) Stays on Track to Deliver Long-Term Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Crocs is advancing its long-term growth plan through iconic products, global expansion and portfolio diversification, driving revenue growth, margin gains and cash flow.

New Downgrades

Pembina (PBA) Debt Load Raises Concerns Over Financial Health

The Zacks analyst believes that Pembina Pipeline's significant C$12.6 billion debt and short-term asset challenges may hinder its ability to sustain growth and financial stability.

Rising Competition and Declining RPE Hurt Robert Half (RHI)

Per the Zacks analyst, heightened competition makes it difficult for Robert Half to balance growth and profitability. Declining revenues per employee (RPE) is a red flag for investors.

Dismal Comps and High Costs Hurt Jack in the Box's (JACK) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Jack in the Box's performance is being hurt by dismal comps stemming from negative traffic trends. Also, high debt levels and costs are a concern.

