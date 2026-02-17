Top Analyst Reports for AbbVie, RTX & IBM

Tuesday, February 17, 2026



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), RTX Corp. (RTX) and International Business Machines Corp. (IBM), as well as two micro-cap stocks EVI Industries, Inc. (EVI) and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (RMCF). The Zacks microcap research is unique as our research content on these small and under-the-radar companies is the only research of its type in the country.



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Ahead of Wall Street



Today's Featured Research Reports



Shares of AbbVie have gained +13.8% over the past six months against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s gain of +29.5%. The company beats fourth-quarter estimates for both earnings and sales. AbbVie has successfully navigated Humira's loss of exclusivity (LOE) by launching two other successful new immunology medicines, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, which are performing extremely well, bolstered by approvals in new indications, and should support top-line growth in the next few years.



AbbVie’s neuroscience portfolio is also contributing to top-line growth. AbbVie delivered robust net sales growth in 2025 which is just the second full year following the Humira LOE in the United States. It has been on an acquisition spree in the past couple of years to bolster its early-stage pipeline that should drive long-term growth.



However, the company faces several headwinds like Humira LOE impact, slowing oncology sales and continued macro headwinds for Aesthetics.



(You can read the full research report on AbbVie here >>>)



RTX’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the past six months (+29.2% vs. +11.7%). The company’s fourth-quarter 2025 earnings and revenues beat estimates. It continues to receive ample orders for its wide range of combat-proven defense products from the Pentagon and its foreign allies.



Steadily improving global commercial air traffic boosts the company's sales. Strong volumes and a favorable mix across large commercial engines and Pratt Canada operations are expected to support the company’s growth momentum in the commercial aerospace market. This resulted in RTX registering a backlog of $268 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025.



Yet, the uncertainties created by the recent imposition of U.S. government-issued import tariffs pose a risk for RTX. Supply-chain challenges continue to affect the aerospace sector, which may adversely impact RTX.



(You can read the full research report on RTX here >>>)



Shares of IBM have gained +10.8% over the past six months against the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry’s gain of +61.4%. The company reported strong fourth-quarter 2025 results, with adjusted earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Strength in hybrid cloud, AI-powered automation, and enterprise consulting is driving growth in the Software and Consulting segment.



IBM is gaining traction on the Watsonx platform, which is likely to be its core technology platform for AI capabilities. The company’s focus on quantum technology for solutions to complex problems beyond the reach of classical computing is a tailwind. Collaboration with Microsoft to expand consulting capabilities is a positive.



However, weakness in its traditional business and foreign exchange volatility remain concerns. Macroeconomic headwinds are worrisome. IBM’s acquisition spree has also escalated integration risks, while its high debt level is burdensome.



(You can read the full research report on IBM here >>>)



EVI’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Industrial Services industry over the past year (+24.4% vs. +4.9%). This microcap company with a market capitalization of $269.33 million delivered solid top-line momentum, with revenues rising 24% in the December quarter and 20% for the first six months of FY26, alongside gross margin expansion to ~31%. Improved mix, pricing discipline and operating leverage are enhancing earnings quality.



Fiscal 2025 acquisitions contributed $40 million in revenues and $2 million in net income year to date. Operating cash flow improved to $5.1 million despite a $12.6 million inventory build, while a growing installed base and $9.7 million in lease receivables provide recurring service visibility.



However, earnings conversion remains pressured: net income dipped to $4.2 million as SG&A rose 26%, outpacing revenue growth. Inventory increased to $78 million, elevating working capital and demand-risk exposure. Debt rose to $58 million under a variable-rate facility, increasing sensitivity to higher rates. Shares trade at 0.83X EV/Sales and 16.32X EV/EBITDA.



(You can read the full research report on EVI here >>>)



Shares of Rocky Mountain have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry over the past year (+51.1% vs. -6.0%). This microcap company with market capitalization of $25.76 million, is working on margin-first execution which is driving structural recovery — manufacturing gross margin rose to 21.4% from 10%, EBITDA turned positive, operating losses narrowed sharply and cash burn improved.



Franchise royalties are growing, tech upgrades enhance efficiency and cocoa tailwinds support margins. Current valuation reflects skepticism around liquidity and execution risk, but offers meaningful upside potential if margin recovery, deleveraging and sustained profitability gains are achieved.



However, Rocky Mountain faces near-term liquidity and covenant risk, with $0.6 million cash, continued operating losses, high-cost 12% debt and reliance on external funding. Elevated leverage and $3.4 million corporate overhead offset segment profit, while manufacturing revenue declines and franchise rationalization pressure scale. Retail expansion adds capital intensity.



(You can read the full research report on Rocky Mountain here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include GE Aerospace (GE), The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor



Today's Must Read

AbbVie's (ABBV) Skyrizi, Rinvoq Key to Top-Line Growth



Solid Order Growth Supports RTX Amid Supply Chain Disruptions



IBM Rides on Solid Demand for Hybrid Cloud and AI Solutions



Featured Reports

Commercial Engines and Services Unit to Aid GE Aerospace (GE)

Per the Zacks analyst, GE Aerospace's Commercial Engines and Services business is driven by solid demand for LEAP GEnx and GE9X engines and services supported by fleet renewal and expansion activities

Strong Contracted Power Projects Aids Williams Companies (WMB)

The Zacks analyst believes that Williams Companies' $7.3 billion in fully contracted power projects creates predictable cash flows but is worried over its high debt burden.

Revenue Growth Supports Deutsche Bank (DB) Amid High Expenses

Per the Zacks analyst, Deutsche Bank's Global Hausbank model and focus on capital-light businesses support revenue growth. However, rising non-interest expenses may weigh on bottom-line growth.

Check Point (CHKP) Rides on Product Portfolio Strength

Per the Zacks analyst, Check Point is gaining from solid contributions of its growth-oriented products, primarily CloudGuard, Sandblast Zero-day threat prevention and Infinity solutions.

Affirm (AFRM) Rides on Active Merchant Numbers, Higher Expenses Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, growth in Affirm's active merchant numbers and improvement in Gross Merchandise Value will fuel its top-line. However, rising expenses remain a concern for the company.

Penske Automotive (PAG) Service Momentum Offsets Weak BEV Sales

Per the Zacks analyst, strong service and parts growth support Penske's earnings, though declining BEV units and softer premium demand may limit near-term results.

Spectrum Brands' (SPB) Brand and Innovation Efforts Remain Encouraging

Per the Zacks analyst, Spectrum Brands is focused on driving growth through brand-building, innovation and operating efficiency. It also makes investments in commercial capabilities to boost sales.

New Upgrades

Focus on Premium Traffic Boosts LATAM Airlines' (LTM) Prospects

The Zacks analyst is impressed with the carrier's focus on premium traffic and an efficient cost structure. Efforts to reward its shareholders are also commendable.

Patient-Centric Care Model, Clinical Innovation Aid DaVita (DVA)

The Zacks analyst is upbeat about DaVita's patient-centric care model that leverages its platform. Continued execution of targeted initiatives to improve treatment adherence is an added plus.

Innovative Laser Portfolio Boosts IPG Photonics (IPGP) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, IPG Photonics is benefiting from innovations such as the CROSSBOW laser counter-UAV system and growth in medical applications, particularly urology.

New Downgrades

Corcept's (CORT) Korlym Dependence for Sales Raises Concerns

Per the Zacks analyst, Corcept's sole dependence on Cushing's syndrome drug, Korlym, for revenues is concerning. Recent pipeline setbacks weigh heavily on the stock.

Slow Housing Starts and High Costs are Hurting Boise Cascade (BCC)

Per the Zacks analyst, Boise Cascade is hurting due to slow single-family housing starts, resulting in low volumes and unfavorable commodity pricing. Also, elevated costs are additional risks.

Easing Consumer Demand and Cost Pressures Hurt Shake Shack (SHAK)

Per the Zacks analyst, easing demand momentum amid persistent headwinds hurts Shake Shack. Limited traffic growth, inflation pressures and weather disruptions remain a concern for the company.

