Top Analyst Reports for AbbVie, Lockheed Martin & Dell

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 12 major stocks, including AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) and Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL), as well as a micro-cap stock Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. (HBB).



These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.







The daily 'Ahead of Wall Street' article is a must-read for all investors who would like to be ready for that day's trading action. The article comes out before the market opens and attempts to make sense of that morning's economic releases and how they will affect that day's market action.



Pre-Market Futures in the Green... for Now



AbbVie’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the year-to-date period (+20.1% vs. +5.3%). The company has successfully navigated Humira's loss of exclusivity (LOE) by launching two other successful new immunology medicines, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, which are performing extremely well, bolstered by approvals in new indications and should support top-line growth in the next few years.



AbbVie has several early/mid-stage candidates that have the potential to drive long-term growth. It expects to return to robust revenue growth in 2025 following the Humira LOE. AbbVie has been on an acquisition spree lately in its core space of immunology.



However, the company faces several near-term headwinds like Humira’s biosimilar erosion, increasing competitive pressure on Imbruvica and slow market growth trend for Juvederm fillers in the United States and China.



(You can read the full research report on AbbVie here >>>)



Shares of Lockheed Martin have outperformed the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry over the past year (+9.6% vs. -4.5%). The company remains the largest U.S. defense contractor with a steady order flow from its leveraged presence in the Army, Air Force, Navy and IT programs. The company’s products are also well-acclaimed in the international market.



The increased funding offered for its defense products by the U.S. government should boost its business. The F-35 combat jet program remains a major revenue contributor for Lockheed. The company holds a strong solvency position.



However, Lockheed is facing performance issues concerning some of its programs that may lead to notable losses. A shortage of skilled labor in the aerospace and defense industry may adversely impact Lockheed’s future operating results. The sanctions imposed by China on Lockheed might also affect its business.



(You can read the full research report on Lockheed Martin here >>>)



Dell’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Computer - Micro Computers industry over the past year (-9.7% vs. +20.8%). The company is suffering from a challenging macroeconomic environment. It suffers from stiff competition in the PC market from the likes of HP and Lenovo.



Nevertheless, Dell is benefiting from strong demand for AI servers driven by ongoing digital transformation and heightened interest in generative AI applications. Its PowerEdge XE9680L AI-optimized server is very much in demand. Strong enterprise demand for AI-optimized servers is aiding Dell. It is witnessing demand from a diversified customer base that includes the likes of higher education institutions, financial services, health care and life services and manufacturing.



An expanding partner base that includes the likes of NVIDIA, Microsoft, Meta Platforms and Imbue has been a major growth driver. Dell’s shareholder-friendly approach makes it an attractive investment.



(You can read the full research report on Dell here >>>)



Shares of Hamilton Beach have declined -7.2% over the past year against the Zacks Household Appliances industry’s decline of -8.3%. This microcap company with market capitalization of $268.27 million achieved a record gross margin of 26% in 2024, up 300 bps year over year, driven by lower costs, improved mix and pricing discipline. Operating profit rose 23.1% to $43.2 million.



A strong cash flow of $65.4 million enabled debt elimination, ending with a net cash position of $0.6 million. HBB expanded into high-margin healthcare with HealthBeacon, targeting more than 50% patient growth in 2025. Product innovation, including premium offerings and e-commerce expansion, is driving market share gains. U.S. consumer sales rose 3.6%, with strong growth in Mexico and commercial blender placements.



Proactive tariff mitigation and supply-chain diversification protect margins. The 2025 guidance includes mid-single-digit revenue growth, operating profit outpacing sales and $40-$50 million in free cash flow.



(You can read the full research report on Hamilton Beach here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM), Hess Corporation (HES) and Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT).



AbbVie's (ABBV) Skyrizi, Rinvoq Key to Top-Line Growth



Defense Orders Drive Lockheed Martin (LMT), Amid Labor Shortage



Solid Demand for AI Servers Aids Dell Technologies (DELL)



Growth Projects, Kirkland Buyout Aid Agnico Eagle (AEM)

Per the Zacks analyst, the company will benefit from investment in growth projects to expand output and its acquisition of Kirkland Gold amid headwinds from higher costs.

Haemonetics (HAE) Gains Ground on Growing Plasma Business

Per the Zacks analyst, high end-market demand for biopharmaceuticals should continue driving Haemonetics' plasma unit growth. The ongoing enhancement in the NexSys platform should complement growth.

Summit (SMMT) Rides on Upbeat Lung Cancer Study Data

The Zacks Analyst is encouraged by Summit's late-stage data which show that treatment with its experimental cancer drug bested Merck's blockbuster drug Keytruda in certain lung cancer patients.

Loan Growth Support Webster Financial Amid Rising Expenses

Per Zacks analyst, Webster Financial's organic strength is reflected by rising loans and deposits balances. Yet, elevated non-interest expenses remain a concern.

Glaukos' (GKOS) Strong Glaucoma Franchise Offset Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, Glaukos' key franchise, Glaucoma, along with Corneal Health continue on their growth trend due to strong demand which is likely help the company fight off stiff competition.

Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Progresses With Strategic Growth Plans

Per the Zacks analyst, Pilgrim's Pride is making strong progress in operational efficiency, Prepared Foods expansion, and cost management, driving higher margins and improved profitability.

Solid Subscription & Political Ad Revenues Aid TEGNA (TGNA)

Per the Zacks analyst, TEGNA is benefiting from continued spike in subscription revenues and strong spending on political advertisements.

Higher Costs, Weak Production Ail Barrick (GOLD)

Per the Zacks analyst, higher costs will exert pressure on the company's margins. Operational issues across certain mines will also affect its gold production.

Leveraged Balance Sheet & Rivalry Ails America Movil (AMX)

Per the Zacks analyst, America Movil's faces stiff competition from other telecom giants along with a highly leveraged balance sheet remains a concern.

