Top Ag Tech & Food Innovation Stocks in Focus Right Now

The agricultural landscape is undergoing a major transformation driven by technology and innovation. With the global population expected to reach nearly 10 billion by 2050 and climate change putting immense pressure on food production, the need for sustainable, efficient and resilient food production has never been greater.



This is where Ag Tech (agricultural technology) and food innovation come in, leveraging advancements in artificial intelligence, biotechnology and automation to enhance productivity and sustainability. From precision farming to lab-grown meat, these innovations are reshaping how food is produced, distributed and consumed. Food giants like General Mills GIS and Conagra Brands CAG have implemented a range of initiatives in agricultural technology and food innovation to enhance sustainability and meet evolving consumer preferences.



Farmers and food producers are increasingly using AI, data analytics and robotics to improve crop yields and streamline operations. But innovation isn’t just happening in the fields — it’s also transforming protein production. Plant-based, fermented and lab-grown proteins are gaining momentum as viable alternatives to traditional meat. The global plant-based meat market is expected to increase at a roughly 19.4% CAGR from 2024 to 2030. While challenges like cost and scalability remain, improvements in food science are making these alternatives more accessible to consumers.



AgTech is also transforming food supply chains. Blockchain and IoT tracking systems are improving transparency, reducing waste and ensuring food safety. Meanwhile, automation in food processing and packaging is helping companies cut costs and deliver fresher, healthier products to consumers.



As the industry evolves, companies embracing technology are likely to gain a competitive edge. To that end, we have identified three standout stocks from our Ag Tech & Food Innovation Screen that are well-positioned to capitalize on these transformative trends. These include Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN, Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND and Ingredion Incorporated INGR.



Explore 30 cutting-edge investment themes with Zacks Thematic Screens and discover your next big opportunity.

3 Ag Tech & Food Innovation Stocks to Watch

Tyson Foods has been at the forefront of innovation in both ag tech and food innovation, focusing on sustainability and the evolving needs of consumers. The company's initiatives span from sustainable protein sources and digital transformation to product development and sustainability efforts, all designed to position it for future growth in an increasingly competitive market.



TSN’s investment in Future Meat Technologies (an ag-tech company specializing in cultured meat production) aims to explore alternative protein sources and reduce the environmental footprint of meat production. By integrating cellular agriculture into its portfolio, Tyson Foods is positioning itself to lead the charge in sustainable meat alternatives. The company's investment in plant-based meats, such as the Raised & Rooted nuggets and burgers, allows it to cater to consumers looking for healthier alternatives to animal-based protein, contributing to broader market trends toward plant-based eating.



Apart from this, Tyson Foods has invested in companies like Memphis Meats and has formed alliances to develop lab-grown meat products that aim to replicate traditional meat without the environmental and ethical concerns associated with conventional animal farming. Tyson foods is also applying data-driven approaches through precision agriculture to optimize farm production. The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company collaborates with technology firms to use sensors, drones and satellite imagery to monitor crop health, livestock well-being and environmental conditions. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Beyond Meat has developed proprietary technologies to produce plant-based meats that closely resemble the sensory experience of consuming animal-derived products. These innovations involve the use of plant proteins, fats and other ingredients to replicate the taste, texture and appearance of meat. The company's flagship products, such as the Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage, showcase the effectiveness of these technologies in delivering satisfying meat alternatives.



To enhance its technological capabilities, Beyond Meat has engaged in several strategic partnerships. Its collaboration with McDonald's to develop the "McPlant" burger and the joint venture with PepsiCo to develop and market plant-based snacks and beverages underscore its commitment to growing its reach and offering plant-based options to a broader audience.



BYND regularly introduces new plant-based products to cater to diverse consumer preferences. For example, the company has expanded its product line to include plant-based chicken and beef alternatives, providing consumers with a variety of options. Beyond Meat is also actively expanding its presence in international markets to meet the increasing global demand for plant-based meat alternatives. Through these efforts, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company is at the forefront of ag tech and food innovation, striving to create a more sustainable and health-conscious food system.



Ingredion Incorporated is a major player in providing plant-based ingredients for a variety of applications. The company invests heavily in plant-based proteins, natural sweeteners (like stevia) and clean-label ingredients. It also offers functional ingredients for dairy alternatives, plant-based meat analogs and healthier processed foods.



Ingredion has been highly active in ag tech, partnering with startups like InnovoPro (plant-based chickpea protein) and Better Juice (reducing sugar in fruit juices). These investments reflect the Zacks Rank #3 company’s strong focus on improving food systems through technology and sustainable agricultural practices.



Ingredion’s commitment to regenerative agriculture, where it works directly with farmers to improve crop yields and minimize environmental impact, highlights its dedication to advancing ag tech solutions. Apart from this, its Ingredion Idea Labs help develop front-line food innovations by working closely with customers. This platform helps with the creation of new ingredients and solutions to meet the growing consumer demand for healthier, more sustainable food options.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Conagra Brands (CAG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.