Top Ag Tech & Food Innovation Stocks That Could Be in Your Portfolio

The agriculture industry is undergoing a rapid transformation fueled by cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions. With the global population on the rise and climate change intensifying pressure on food systems, the demand for sustainable, efficient, and resilient agricultural practices has never been greater. In response, agricultural technology (AgTech) and food innovation are emerging as critical drivers of change, offering powerful tools to meet these urgent global challenges.



AgTech is revolutionizing the way food is produced, processed and distributed. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI), biotechnology, and automation, modern farming is becoming more productive and sustainable. Techniques like precision agriculture, lab-grown meat, and plant-based alternatives are leading the charge in reshaping the food industry. Farmers and food producers are increasingly adopting AI, data analytics and robotics to enhance crop yields, reduce resource waste, and improve overall operational efficiency. These smart farming practices allow for more accurate planting, irrigation, and harvesting, ultimately maximizing output while minimizing environmental impact. Companies like Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ADM are embracing AgTech solutions to optimize supply chains and improve resource efficiency across their global operations.



Beyond the fields, the protein landscape is undergoing a significant transformation. Plant-based proteins, cultivated (lab-grown) meat, and fermented protein products are rapidly gaining traction as healthier, more sustainable alternatives to traditional animal protein. Companies like Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND are leading the way in this shift, offering innovative plant-based meat substitutes that appeal to both health-conscious and environmentally aware consumers. While challenges related to cost, taste, and scalability remain, continuous advancements in food science and technology are making these protein alternatives increasingly accessible and affordable



AgTech is also driving innovation across the food supply chain. Technologies like blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT) are enhancing traceability, improving food safety, and reducing waste by streamlining logistics and distribution. Meanwhile, automation in food processing and packaging is helping companies deliver fresher, higher-quality products while cutting operational costs.



Companies that embrace these technological innovations are positioning themselves for long-term success in a rapidly evolving market. For investors looking to capitalize on these transformative trends, several standout stocks from our Ag Tech & Food Innovation Screen are worth considering. Leaders like Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN, Hormel Foods Corporation HRL and Ingredion Incorporated INGR are at the forefront of this transformation, leveraging AgTech to drive growth.



3 Must-Have Ag Tech & Food Innovation Stocks

Tyson Foods is actively reshaping the future of food through bold investments in AgTech and food innovation. With a strong focus on sustainability and evolving consumer preferences, the company is prioritizing initiatives that promote sustainable protein production, digital transformation, and next-generation food solutions. These strategic efforts are positioning Tyson to thrive in an increasingly competitive market while addressing critical global challenges such as climate change and food security.



A key part of Tyson’s forward-thinking strategy is its investment in alternative protein innovation. The company has backed pioneers like Future Meat Technologies and Memphis Meats, advancing its role in the cultured and lab-grown meat space. These partnerships support Tyson’s long-term vision of reducing the environmental impact of traditional meat production. At the same time, Tyson’s plant-based product line, Raised & Rooted, offers popular options like nuggets and burgers to meet the rising demand for healthy, plant-based protein. These efforts demonstrate Tyson’s dual approach to protein diversification—investing in both plant-based and cellular agriculture solutions to cater to a broader consumer base.



Beyond protein innovation, Tyson is embracing digital tools and automation to improve efficiency across its supply chain. The company is transitioning to fully automated cold storage facilities, a move expected to deliver $200 million in annual savings by 2030 while reducing emissions and streamlining logistics. In its production plants, Tyson has implemented advanced performance-tracking systems, leading to significant gains in labor and line efficiency. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company continues to showcase its commitment to cutting-edge technology integration, reinforcing its leadership in sustainable, tech-driven food production. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Hormel Foods is harnessing digital technology and AgTech solutions to streamline operations and elevate food production standards. Through the integration of advanced data analytics and automation, the company is optimizing its supply chain from raw material sourcing to quality assurance and food safety. This digital-first approach not only enhances operational efficiency but also increases transparency, helping build consumer trust by offering greater visibility into how and where its products are made. One standout initiative is Hormel Foods’ $1.7 million investment in regenerative agriculture on 50,000 acres in Minnesota. This project promotes sustainable farming practices, such as minimal tillage, crop rotation and cover cropping, contributing to improved soil health, water conservation, and carbon sequestration — key pillars of the company’s environmental commitment.



In alignment with shifting consumer preferences toward plant-based and sustainable protein alternatives, Hormel Foods has expanded its innovation pipeline. A major highlight is its strategic partnership with The Better Meat Co., a leader in mycoprotein-based meat substitutes. This collaboration is focused on developing meat alternatives that deliver the taste and texture of traditional animal protein, but with a reduced environmental footprint. By diversifying its protein portfolio with plant-forward and alternative protein solutions, Hormel Foods is reinforcing its role as a forward-thinking food innovator.



The company is also accelerating ag-Tech-driven efficiencies across its nationwide infrastructure. The company's new optimized Memphis distribution center will enhance inventory flow and lower logistics costs, playing a crucial role in its broader Transform and Modernize (T&M) initiative. In addition, Hormel Foods is adopting smart automation and real-time data tools across its production facilities to boost performance, manage costs, and mitigate disruptions. These combined efforts reflect its strategic focus on innovation, sustainability and digital transformation — key traits that continue to keep this Zacks Rank #3 stock well-positioned for growth.



Ingredion is a global leader in providing ingredient solutions to the food and beverage manufacturing industry. The company is at the forefront of clean-label innovation, with a strong focus on plant-based proteins, natural sweeteners such as stevia, and functional ingredients for dairy alternatives, meat analogs, and better-for-you processed foods. These offerings cater to rising consumer demand for healthier, sustainable, and transparent food options, making Ingredion a key player in the evolving plant-based food ecosystem.



Ingredion has established itself as an innovator in agricultural technology, forging partnerships with emerging food-tech companies like InnovoPro, which specializes in chickpea protein, and Better Juice, a startup focused on reducing sugar content in fruit juices. These strategic collaborations align with Ingredion’s goal to enhance food systems through sustainable, tech-enabled solutions. The company demonstrates a clear commitment to investing in cutting-edge AgTech to support the future of food.



In addition, Ingredion is deeply involved in regenerative agriculture, working directly with farmers to improve crop resilience, soil health, and environmental outcomes. This initiative underscores the company’s dedication to responsible sourcing and agricultural sustainability. Supporting its innovation efforts, Ingredion Idea Labs serve as a collaborative platform for co-developing ingredient solutions with customers. These labs play a vital role in creating next-generation food ingredients that align with consumer trends toward wellness, functionality, and sustainability, further cementing this Zacks Rank #3 company’s leadership in the plant-based and AgTech space.

