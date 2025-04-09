Top Ag Tech & Food Innovation Stocks to Boost Your Portfolio

An updated edition of the February 18, 2025 article.

The agricultural industry is undergoing a rapid transformation driven by technological advancements and innovation. With the global population on the rise and climate change putting increasing pressure on food production, the need for sustainable, efficient and resilient food systems is more critical than ever. This growing demand has brought ag Tech (agricultural technology) and food innovation to the forefront, providing effective solutions to tackle these pressing challenges.



Ag Tech and food innovation are reshaping the future of food production by leveraging artificial intelligence, biotechnology and automation to increase productivity and support sustainability. Innovations such as precision farming, lab-grown meat, and plant-based alternatives are revolutionizing how food is produced, processed, and consumed. Leading food companies like Ingredion Incorporated INGR and General Mills GIS are actively adopting various agricultural technology and food innovation initiatives to boost sustainability and align with changing consumer demands.



Farmers and food producers are increasingly adopting AI, data analytics and robotics to enhance crop yields and optimize their operations. These technologies enable more precise farming methods, reduce resource waste and improve overall production efficiency. However, innovation in the food industry extends beyond traditional farming. The protein sector is undergoing a significant transformation, with plant-based proteins, lab-grown meat and fermented products gaining traction as viable alternatives to conventional meat. Although challenges related to cost and scalability remain, continuous advancements in food science are making these alternatives more affordable and accessible to consumers.



Ag Tech is also making progress in revolutionizing food supply chains. Technologies such as blockchain and IoT tracking systems are enhancing transparency, minimizing food waste and ensuring higher levels of food safety. These innovations are streamlining the food distribution process, making it more efficient and reliable for both producers and consumers. Moreover, automation in food processing and packaging is helping companies cut operational costs while delivering fresher and healthier products to the market.



As the agriculture and food industries evolve, companies that adopt these technological innovations are poised to gain a competitive advantage. For investors looking to capitalize on these transformative trends, several standout stocks from our Ag Tech & Food Innovation Screen are worth considering. Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND, Hormel Foods Corporation HRL and Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN are three companies well-positioned to succeed in this rapidly changing landscape.



3 Must-Have Ag Tech & Food Innovation Stocks

Beyond Meat is revolutionizing the food industry by combining cutting-edge technology with culinary expertise to develop plant-based meats that closely mimic the taste and texture of traditional animal products. This innovative approach not only meets evolving consumer preferences but also addresses global challenges such as climate change, resource conservation and human health.



A key example of Beyond Meat’s commitment to food innovation is its collaboration with PepsiCo through The PLANeT Partnership. This strategic joint venture is focused on creating, producing, and distributing plant-based protein snacks and beverages, allowing Beyond Meat to expand its product portfolio while benefiting from PepsiCo’s extensive global distribution network.



Beyond Meat has introduced a diverse range of plant-based chicken and beef alternatives, catering to the growing demand for sustainable protein options. The company is also expanding its global presence to reach new markets and support the increasing consumer shift toward plant-based diets. As a leading force in agricultural technology and food innovation, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company remains committed to delivering sustainable, health-conscious meat alternatives that drive the future of food. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Hormel Foods, a global branded food company, is actively integrating ag tech and food innovation into its operations to enhance sustainability and meet evolving consumer preferences. A notable initiative is their investment in regenerative agriculture, exemplified by a $1.7 million commitment to a 50,000-acre project in Minnesota. This project encourages farming practices like minimal soil tillage, crop rotation and cover cropping to improve soil health, water quality, and carbon sequestration, which align with Hormel's environmental goals.



In addition to its regenerative agriculture initiatives, Hormel has expanded its food innovation efforts through investments in plant-based and alternative protein options. A notable example is Hormel’s partnership with The Better Meat Co., a company pioneering mycoprotein-based meat alternatives. Together, they are developing products that offer the taste and texture of traditional meat without the environmental impact. This collaboration showcases Hormel's recognition of the growing demand for plant-based products and its ability to diversify its protein portfolio to meet shifting consumer preferences for more sustainable and plant-forward options.



Hormel Foods has also embraced digital technologies to streamline its food production processes and improve efficiency. By incorporating advanced data analytics and automation into its supply chain, the company optimizes everything from raw material sourcing to food safety. This tech-driven approach not only enhances operational efficiency but also builds consumer trust by providing more insight into how products are made and where they come from. By blending innovation, sustainability, and technological advancements, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company continues to lead the charge in the evolving food landscape.



Tyson Foods is dedicated to advancing ag-tech and food innovation. Its primary focus is on sustainability and meeting the changing needs of modern consumers. The company’s diverse initiatives include sustainable protein development, digital transformation, and the creation of new products, all of which are aimed at securing its position for future growth in a competitive market.



A key example of Tyson Food’s forward-thinking approach is its investment in Future Meat Technologies, a pioneering ag-tech company focused on cultured meat production. This investment allows it to explore alternative protein sources, thereby reducing the environmental impact of traditional meat production. By incorporating cellular agriculture into its portfolio, Tyson Foods is paving the way for a new generation of sustainable meat alternatives. In addition, its plant-based offerings, such as the Raised & Rooted nuggets and burgers, cater to the growing consumer interest in healthier, plant-based protein options, aligning with the broader trend toward plant-based eating.



Beyond these initiatives, Tyson Foods has also invested in innovative companies like Memphis Meats to develop lab-grown meat products. These lab-grown alternatives replicate traditional meat without the environmental and ethical concerns linked to conventional farming. Furthermore, it is leveraging data-driven solutions through precision agriculture, utilizing sensors, drones and satellite imagery to monitor crop health, livestock conditions and environmental factors. This collaboration with tech firms enhances farm production efficiency, further showcasing this Zacks Rank #3 company’s commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology in agriculture and food production.

