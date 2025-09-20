Top 7 Subscriptions Boomers Should Sign Up for in Retirement — Even If It’s Begrudgingly

Retirement gives you the freedom you’ve been working toward for years, but some days, that wide-open calendar can feel a little too empty.

Read More: What to Do in Retirement: 15 Ideas To Stay Active, Happy and Financially Secure

Find Out: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

Without the built-in structure of work, it’s easy to fall into the same routines. Before you know it, you’re watching the same TV reruns, cooking the same meals and wondering what you can do to add something different.

That’s where the right subscriptions can help. From streaming new shows to learning a new hobby, getting fresh meal ideas, or finding your next travel deal, these services can add convenience, variety and a little extra excitement to your days.

Continue reading as we explore seven different subscriptions that boomers should consider in retirement.

Netflix, Hulu or Amazon Prime Video

Do you find yourself tired of watching the same episodes of your favorite TV shows? Even though streaming services seem to be continuing to increase in price, they can provide fresh new entertainment when all you want to do is unwind on the couch.

Platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and even Paramount+ are spending millions of dollars every year to develop new original shows and movies. That means a lot of new options to consider.

Discover Next: Extreme Frugality in Retirement: 15 Practical Ways To Cut Costs

Audible

If you’re an avid reader, you might want to consider an Audible subscription. Audiobooks can be a great way to take your favorite stories with you and listen while you’re in the car, doing yardwork or when you’re relaxing at home and want to give your eyes a break.

Peloton App or SilverSneakers On-Demand

Staying active is important in retirement. Peloton’s app offers low-impact classes, yoga and strength training that can be done without leaving your home. SilverSneakers often comes free with Medicare Advantage plans and includes exercise videos designed for seniors.

HelloFresh or Blue Apron

If you’re looking for some new meal ideas, a great option is a meal delivery kit from HelloFresh or Blue Apron. These are convenient for retirees because they include the ingredients needed for the meal, allowing you to avoid wasted food.

MasterClass

Many retirees love to occupy their free time in retirement by learning a new skill. Platforms like MasterClass give you the chance to learn new cooking skills or how to play music. With more than 200 different classes and sessions, there is something for everyone.

Going.com Membership

If you want to travel more during retirement, consider a Going.com membership. This subscription provides travel deals to help you save on airfare. You can choose your departure airport, and the Going team will send flight deals as they become available.

AARP Membership

Having an AARP membership can provide retirees with a lot of value. Some of the many benefits include saving money on travel by getting discounts on hotels, rental cars, cruises, and vacation packages. Additionally, it can reduce costs for eye exams, glasses, dental care, and hearing aids through AARP’s partner programs.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Top 7 Subscriptions Boomers Should Sign Up for in Retirement — Even If It’s Begrudgingly

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.