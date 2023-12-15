Top 5 Websites and Resources for Agricultural Commodity Research

Understanding the dynamics of agricultural commodity markets is crucial for investors, traders, and businesses involved in the food industry. Here's a curated list of the top 5 websites for traders who are interested in research and data relating to soft commodities and grains:

Agricultural Commodities Focus: Launched by Doug Christie, an agribusiness executive and commodity trader, Agricultural Commodities Focus is a publication offering insightful commentary on the agricultural markets. With a background as a former executive at the commodity trading giant Cargill, the author delivers in-depth analysis from fundamental, technical, and macroeconomic viewpoints. His analysis covers a variety of commodities including cotton, soybean, corn, and more. This newsletter proves to be a valuable resource for anyone who is interested in commodities trading, or seeking a concise guide to navigating the agricultural markets.

WASDE Report: Published by the USDA, WASDE monthly report provides detailed forecasts on global agricultural production, consumption, and trade, influencing commodity prices and market trends. By featuring insights into the supply and demand dynamics of various commodities, WASDE serves as an indispensable tool for farmers, traders, policymakers, and industry enthusiasts alike.

Commitments of Traders (COT) Reports: Issued by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), COT reports stand as a critical source of information for futures traders, offering a glimpse into the positions held by different market participants. Released weekly, these reports break down the open interest in various futures markets, categorizing traders into commercial hedgers, non-commercial speculators, and non-reportable positions. Analyzing the COT Reports allows futures traders to discern the market sentiment and gauge potential price movements.

USDA Economic Research Service (ERS): ERS is a leading source of agricultural market data, analysis, and forecasts, providing comprehensive insights into production, consumption, trade, and prices of various agricultural commodities. Their data product is especially useful, containing a range of statistics across all major crops.

International Grains Council (IGC): IGC is an important global organization with the primary mandate of monitoring and analyzing trends within the international grain markets. This influential body operates on a global scale, delivering valuable insights through regular reports that cover crucial aspects of the grain sector. The IGC's reports encompass detailed assessments of production, consumption, trade dynamics, and price movements across a spectrum of essential grains, including but not limited to wheat, maize, rice, and coarse grains.

