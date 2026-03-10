Top 5 Unstoppable AI Stocks to Buy for 2026

Key Points

Nvidia, AMD, and Broadcom are the top chipmakers behind the AI chip boom.

Micron is benefiting from a surge in HBM demand related to the AI infrastructure buildout.

As the main manufacturer of AI chips, TSMC is poised to see continued strong growth in the coming years.

Artificial intelligence (AI) continues to be the name of the game in the stock market for 2026. Investors are trying to sort out which companies and industries will be long-term winners and losers, and not every stock tied to AI is currently benefiting.

The one thing that is for certain, though, is that there is going to be a lot of spending on AI infrastructure this year. The five largest hyperscalers (owners of massive data centers) alone have said they will spend a massive $700 billion on AI data centers this year. That will undoubtedly help several companies in the semiconductor industry.

With that in mind, let's look at five unstoppable AI stocks to buy for 2026.

1. Nvidia

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the king of AI infrastructure, and the 73% year-over-year revenue growth it reported for the recently completed Q4 shows why it remains one of the top dogs in the space. Demand for its graphics processing units (GPUs) has been unrelenting, as these are the main chips used to power AI workloads.

Meanwhile, its CUDA software platform, which is where most foundational AI code was written on and optimized for its chips, helps provide it with a wide moat going forward, particularly in training.

2. Advanced Micro Devices

While a distant No. 2 player to Nvidia in the GPU space, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has found a nice niche in the inference market, which is eventually expected to become larger than training. Meanwhile, the company has received large GPU commitments from both OpenAI and Meta Platforms. Perhaps the most exciting part of the AMD story, though, is that data center central processing units (CPUs) could see a huge surge in demand from the rise of agentic AI. The company is the leader in data center CPUs, so this would be a big growth driver.

3. Broadcom

As hyperscalers look to reduce computing costs, they have been increasingly turning to Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) to aid them in designing custom AI ASICs (application-specific integrated circuits). The company helped Alphabet develop its highly regarded tensor processing units (TPUs), which continue to be a big growth driver. Meanwhile, other customers have turned to Broadcom to assist them in developing their own custom AI ASICs. It now sees custom AI chips alone contributing more than $100 million in revenue in fiscal 2027. At the same time, its data center networking portfolio is also growing rapidly. Between these two businesses, Broadcom has some of the best growth opportunities in the space over the next couple of years.

4. Micron Technology

For GPUs and other AI chips to perform optimally, they need to be packaged with a special form of DRAM (dynamic random-access memory) called high-bandwidth memory (HBM). That, by itself, is causing a surge in demand, but HBM also requires upwards of three times the wafer capacity of ordinary DRAM, which is keeping supplies tight and prices increasing. As a result, as one of the big three DRAM makers, along with Korean companies Samsung and SK Hynix, Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is seeing its revenue soar and gross margins balloon. With Micron predicting that HBM demand will increase at a 40% annual pace over the next few years and starting to lock in longer-term commitments, the company is well-positioned for continued strong growth.

5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

As demand for GPUs, AI ASICs, and CPUs skyrockets, it benefits Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), as it is the main foundry that manufactures these logic chips for its chip-designing clients. It's also the primary company that packages HBM (which it buys from DRAM makers) with these chips through a process called CoWoS (Chip-on-Wafer-on-Substrate). The company has a big technological edge in the manufacturing and packaging of these chips, which has led it to become a virtual monopoly for advanced logic chip manufacturing. That has also given TSMC strong pricing power, which, together with increased capacity, sets the company up to see strong growth in the coming years.

Geoffrey Seiler has positions in Alphabet, Broadcom, and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Micron Technology, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

