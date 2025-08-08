Top 5 Subscription Services You Need To Cancel in Summer 2025

Summer often means spending more time outdoors. It also tends to be one of the most expensive seasons with travel, dining out, and plenty of outdoor activities.

One of the easiest ways to free up money for these experiences without stretching your budget is by canceling subscription services you don’t use. You don’t want to keep paying for services that sounded good months ago but won’t be using this season.

Here are the top five subscription services you need to cancel this summer.

Streaming Services

Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Apple TV+, and other streaming subscriptions can quickly add up to more than $70 a month. But during summer, your streaming usage naturally drops as you spend more time outdoors.

Take a look at the services you use now, and cancel the ones you haven’t used in weeks. Even canceling two streaming services could save you $20 to $30 a month, which is enough to cover a nice dinner out during your vacation.

Meal Kit Delivery Services

Meal kits like Blue Apron, Home Chef, and HelloFresh can save time but can be expensive in the long run. And during summer, you’re likely going to be grilling more, having more cookouts and likely cooking fresher meals with seasonal produce. If you find yourself skipping deliveries or letting ingredients go to waste, cancel your meal kit services.

Gym Memberships

Gym membership attendance typically drops by 15% in the summer as more people go out to hike, swim, run, or bike, according to a report from Mirrors Delivered. Most of these activities are much like working out.

So, if you’re planning on engaging in more outdoor activities that align with your fitness goals, canceling your $40-a-month gym membership can free up money for things like outdoor gear.

Premium Cloud Storage

Those iCloud, Google Drive and Dropbox premium plans often become unnecessary during summer. If you’re spending more time away from work, you’re probably paying for storage you don’t need and should pause or cancel.

Subscription Boxes

Your consumption pattern shifts dramatically in the summer. That monthly beauty box becomes irrelevant when you’re sweating off makeup on beach days. The snack subscription loses appeal when you’re grilling more fresh food.

Cancel the subscription boxes that don’t make sense and redirect that money toward experiences that align with your summer lifestyle.

