The Top 5 Stocks to Double Up on Right Now

Key Points

Nvidia and Broadcom are slated to capitalize on a multiyear growth trend.

The Trade Desk trades at a huge discount.

MercadoLibre and Nebius look primed for a strong 2026.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Although the stock market is near all-time highs, there are plenty of stocks to double up on. These have massive potential to continue thriving over the next few years, and buying them now ensures you have the best potential to participate in their rises.

I've got five stocks that look like great buys right now, and I think investors should consider starting or adding to their positions this month.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

1. Nvidia

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been among the top-performing stocks in the market over the past few years, and it's far from done posting excellent results. There is still a ton of spending going on in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector, and the buildout of data centers needed is far from complete.

Wall Street analysts expect huge growth again in fiscal 2027 (which ends January 2027), with revenue expected to rise over 50% year over year. Combine that with the fact that Nvidia's stock trades for just 25 times full-year 2027 earnings, and it looks like a steal.

2. The Trade Desk

Speaking stocks that look like a steal, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) trades for just 15 times forward earnings. Despite that cheap valuation, the stock is growing at a healthy rate, and in in the third quarter of 2025, its revenue rose 18% year over year.

The market has grown pessimistic about the stock amid slowing growth and rising competition. The Trade Desk remains a best-in-class advertising platform and a top partner in the space. However, that price tag is just too good to ignore, and investors should take advantage of it while it's low.

3. MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) gives investors exposure to Latin America. This e-commerce and fintech giant has recorded stellar results for over a decade, including the most recent quarter.

Still, the stock is well off its all-time high, down around 13% from July 2025. It's not often that MercadoLibre's stock goes on sale, and with its near monopoly on two important segments in Latin America, it's a no-brainer buy right now.

4. Nebius Group

Switching back to AI, Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) is an exciting stock to watch. It provides full-stack AI computing solutions for clients to rent, enabling anyone to train AI models or develop AI applications. This is similar to a cloud computing approach already successfully deployed by many tech giants. Management expects significant growth this year, with its annual run rate expected to reach $7 billion to $9 billion by year-end.

For reference, at the end of the most recent quarter, Nebius's annual run rate was a mere $551 million. It appears 2026 will be a record year for revenue for Nebius, making the stock very appealing right now.

5. Broadcom

Circling back around to AI computing units, Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) is an excellent option. Nvidia's management has estimated that the market opportunity for AI will be $3 trillion to $4 trillion by 2030, but Broadcom's approach is distinctly different. Instead of making a broad-purpose graphics processing unit (GPU) like Nvidia, it's partnering directly with AI hyperscalers to design computing units specifically tailored for their process. This can yield superior results at a lower cost than a GPU, but it limits flexibility.

There is plenty of room for both Broadcom and Nvidia to excel in this space, and I think each warrants an investment. I don't know which will be the better performer over the next five years, but I believe that both will beat the market.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $450,256!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,171,666!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 942% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 2, 2026.

Keithen Drury has positions in Broadcom, MercadoLibre, Nebius Group, Nvidia, and The Trade Desk. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends MercadoLibre, Nvidia, and The Trade Desk. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.