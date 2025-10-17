Top 5 Side Hustles for Fall 2025

Picking up a side hustle in the fall can be a good way to boost your holiday savings account or prepare for the pricey months ahead. Special events throughout the season offer lots of opportunities to earn extra cash. Or you can strike out on your own and start a seasonal micro-business.

Keep in mind, you’ll have to pay taxes on any 1099 income received from seasonal gig work. It’s a good idea to speak with a tax expert so you don’t get blindsided by a large tax bill next April.

Yard Cleanup

Even people who don’t hire landscapers and instead mow their own lawns during the summer may want some help when it comes to fall yard cleanup. Professional landscapers charge between $150 and $400 for this service, which may include leaf removal, mowing, pruning and removing debris, according to HomeGuide.com. Professional leaf removal typically has a starting price of at least $75 per lawn, with prices often ranging from $125 to $255.

Hang Holiday Lights and Decorations

More than half (52%) of Americans said they decorate their home for Halloween, with nearly 60% decorating their front yard, according to a survey by LawnLove.com. That means your side gig hanging holiday lights and setting up decorations like inflatables can start as early as September and continue through the New Year, when people will need Christmas light displays taken down.

You can make anywhere from $500 to $1,000 or more per home hanging Christmas lights, according to Jobber.com. But if you don’t want to establish a micro-business, purchase inventory or learn how to manage accounting and marketing you can always find seasonal employment helping a professional lighting installation company. The Christmas Light Pros, for instance, pay an average of $21.43 per hour, with wages ranging from $15.10 up to $30.43, according to Indeed.com.

Work at a Haunted Attraction or Holiday Light Show

Theme parks that host special Halloween events, standalone haunted houses or haunted hay rides, and December holiday light shows typically need people to work evenings and weekends. If you like working with the public, these seasonal side gigs can be a great way to get in the holiday spirit.

Most “scare actor” positions in haunted houses and at theme parks pay between $7 and $15 per hour (typically, minimum wage for the state), based on figures from ZipRecruiter.com. After venues pack up their pumpkins, you may be able to continue your side gig helping out at a holiday light show. If you fit a specific demographic, you might even be able to make money as Santa Claus or one of his elves.

Work at the Election Polls

This side gig only lasts a few weeks, at most, but you can earn extra cash just in time for the holidays as an election poll worker. Rates vary by state and region, but ZipRecruiter.com reports the average hourly pay, nationwide, is $23.60. Most poll workers are paid per day and for training sessions as well. For instance, workers in Montgomery, Pennsylvania, earn between $225 and $350 per day. Poll workers can expect long days but rewarding work.

Write and Send Letters from Santa

Many parents are willing to pay creative individuals to write and mail a personalized letter from Santa to their child. You can advertise these letters on Etsy or Facebook Marketplace — just be sure not to place flyers in stores or hang signs where children might see them! One entrepreneur earned $6,000 in one month selling letters from Santa in her spare time, according to a Side Hustle School podcast episode.

