Top 5 Highest-Rated Dividend Stocks, According to MarketBeat

MarketBeat’s value-building tools include the MarketBeat Top-Rated Dividend Stocks screener, which identifies highly rated dividend stocks. The tool analyzes analyst data on dividend stocks and ranks them by rating, but investors need to be cautious when using it. A dividend stock with a score of 4.0 has 100% bullish analyst ratings, indicating dividend-affirming market support, but there may be only one analyst covering it. This article goes a step further, filtering out names with a score below 3.0 and a yield below 3.0%, focusing on small- and mid-cap companies worth investing in. The results are a quick look at some of the highest-yielding and most-loved small and mid-cap stocks on Wall Street.

Cenovus Energy Is Well-Positioned to Pay Dividends in 2026

Cenovus Energy (NYSE: CVE) is an integrated energy operator with assets in the U.S. and Canada.

Analysts like it because of its cost-effective assets, substantial free cash flow margin, and capital return, including an approximately 3.2% yield at the end of 2025.

There are some things to consider, such as the erratic nature of quarterly payments, but the trend is upward. While the size of payments may fluctuate on a quarter-to-quarter basis, the payment itself is reliable and has been trending higher on an annualized basis.

Cenovus is ranked 4th overall on MarketBeat’s screen, but it is the first to offer a return exceeding 3.0%. Its quality score is 3.15 and is based on a sufficient number of analysts to provide conviction.

MarketBeat tracks 13 with current coverage; they rate the stock as Buy and project it advancing by 40% in 2026. The tailwind they provide is strong, as coverage has increased significantly since early 2025, and sentiment is strengthening.

Heritage Commerce Corp: Yield Offsets Limited Upside

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ: HTBK) is 9th on MarketBeat’s screener and second on this list, with a score of 3.0 and a yield of 4.5%.

It is the holding company for Heritage Bank, a California operator with six analysts covering it.

The analyst data reveal that this market is strengthening, with coverage doubled over the last year, but the price target trend remains tepid.

The consensus estimate of $11.50 assumes the stock is fairly valued at the end of 2025, and the upside potential indicated at the high end is less than 10%.

The dividend is currently around 60% of the earnings forecast, a sustainable level, but there are no plans for an increase in the near future.



ACNB Corporation: Dividend Growth Is on the Table

ACNB (NASDAQ: ACNB) ranks 12th overall with a score of 3.0% and a similar yield.

The payment is reliable and safe, less than 40% of the earnings outlook, and expected to grow over time.

The distribution has been increasing for eight consecutive years, as of late 2025, and is growing at a modestly high single-digit compound annual growth rate (CAGR) that analysts like.

Only four cover this stock, but they rate it as a Buy, and their price targets have increased over the past year. The group points to $52 at the high-end, sufficient to break out of a long-term range and set a new all-time high.

Evergy Outlook Supported by AI Energy Needs

Evergy (NASDAQ: EVRG) is an electric utility operating in Missouri. It is well-regarded by analysts for its cash flow, payments, and AI position. Growing demand and projects awaiting approval suggest an explosive growth trajectory for the next few years. It is ranked 16th on the screener, scores a 3.0% for coverage, and yields approximately 3.8%.

The dividend payment is close to 80% of the earnings, but this isn’t a red flag. Utilities, which have visible revenue and earnings streams, tend to pay higher rates and can sustain them.

This small-cap company has raised its dividend payments for over 20 consecutive years and is projected to keep doing so in the near future. Eleven analysts rate this stock a Buy, the price target trend is upward, and there is potential for 25% upside at the high end.

Copa Holdings: Long-Time Favorite Is Still a Good Buy

Copa Holdings (NYSE: CPA) has long been ranked on MarketBeat’s list of highly-rated dividend stocks.

This Latin American air carrier and growth story is rated a consensus Buy by 10 analysts, who see it rising 35% over the next year.

There is conviction in the forecast, as price targets are rising and a move to the high-end range is likely, suitable for another 12.5% upside when reached. The dividend is also attractive, yielding more than 5.4% annualized, and is expected to grow.

The company pays about 40% of its earnings, and earnings are forecast to grow, suggesting a higher-than-market-average distribution CAGR can be sustained.

