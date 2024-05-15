Top 5 ASX Dividend Stocks in 2024

Even in times of economic uncertainty, Australia’s economy has remained resilient given its prime location in close proximity to Asia, as well as its abundant wealth of mineral resources.

Heading into 2024, the International Monetary Fund sees that trend continuing, even though it projects that Australia's economic growth may slow this year to 1.25 percent from the 1.5 percent growth it experienced in the year prior. Currently, Australia is the world’s 13th largest economy with a GDP of around US$1.693 trillion.

Investors interested in earning passive income while growing their holdings may want to consider ASX dividend stocks.

“Australian stocks have some of the highest dividend yields in the world,” according to Global X ETFs. “Why do Aussies love dividends so much? And why are our yields so high? It’s partly due to franking credits, an Australian tax peculiarity which allows dividends to be excluded from taxable income.”

Dividend stocks reward investors with regular payouts, allowing them to share in company revenues. Although they tend to offer stability, as with most investments, dividend stocks are not without risk.

Investors can mitigate risk by choosing long-term dividend stocks called "dividend aristocrats," which often offer the best value. Their reputation for delivering healthy returns and consistent dividend payments gives them a safer investment profile over the rest of the dividend stocks on the market. Companies that can consistently pay out dividends to shareholders are often the same companies that continue pumping out profits, even with increasing market volatility.

Stake’s list of the top 10 long-term dividend stocks on the ASX mainly features companies in the resource sector, particularly iron ore, coal and oil and gas. Other prominent sectors include banking, retail and insurance.

Here the Investing News Network offers investors a list of the five top ASX dividend stocks on Stake’s list based on dividend yield. Investors consider dividend yield a key metric for appraising a stock’s value. The ASX stocks on the list below have strong dividend yields of greater than 7 percent, with data current as of May 2, 2024.

1. Yancoal Australia (ASX:YAL)

Market cap: AU$6.91 billion; dividend yield: 13.26 percent

As Australia’s largest pure-play coal producer, Yancoal Australia operates five mines and manages five other projects across the states of New South Wales, Queensland and Western Australia. The company is coming off a strong year in 2023 with a 19 percent increase in its run-of-mine coal production amounting to annual revenues of AU$7.8 billion.

Yancoal pays out dividends to shareholders twice a year, with a total of AU$918 million in dividend payments for 2023. The company’s latest dividend was paid on April 30, 2024, at AU$0.32 per share.

2. New Hope (ASX:NHC)

Market cap: AU$3.93 billion; dividend yield: 10.97 percent

ASX-listed dividend stock New Hope is involved in all stages of the coal industry, from exploration and development to production and processing. The company owns interests in two open-cut coal mines in Queensland and New South Wales, and is also involved in the agriculture and oil and gas sectors.

Russia’s war in Ukraine has pushed many European nations to turn the dial up on coal usage to meet rising energy needs. This has translated into greater revenues for New Hope as coal prices rise.

In its 2023 financial report, the company highlights that net cash from operating activities came to AU$1,524,800 for the period, up 34 percent from the previous year. “Exceptional performance across the business throughout FY23 enabled our team to capitalise on the market conditions, finishing the year with $730.7 million cash at bank, no debt following the convertible note repurchase and a net asset position of $2,525.3 million,” said New Hope CEO Rob Bishop. “This outstanding result has enabled the Company to reward shareholders with a final fully franked dividend of 21 cents per ordinary share, and a special fully franked dividend of 9 cents per ordinary share.

New Hope paid out a dividend of AU$0.17 per share on April 30, 2024.

3. Fortescue (ASX:FMG)

Market cap: AU$79.12 billion; dividend yield: 8.09 percent

Western Australia’s Fortescue is one of the world's biggest iron ore producers. The mining giant has multiple operations in the Pilbara region and its products are sold globally, but mainly to China.

Chairman Andrew Forrest has committed the company to reaching zero carbon emissions by 2030. As part of this green initiative, in early 2022 the company bought Williams Advanced Engineering and announced the world’s first zero-emissions infinity train, which will be able to use electric power to bring ore to port.

More recently, the company partnered with phosphate-based fertiliser firm OCP Group to supply green hydrogen, ammonia and fertilisers to Morocco, Europe and international markets.

Fortescue's dividend payments are made to shareholders twice a year. Its most recent dividend was paid out on March 27, 2024, at AU$1.08 per share.

4. Helia Group (ASX:HLI)

Market cap: AU$1.15 billion; dividend yield: 7.42 percent

Helia Group provides lenders mortgage insurance (LMI) in Australia for residential mortgages, with a focus on high loan-to-value ratio residential mortgage loans. In September 2023, Helia entered a partnership with Great Southern Bank to become an exclusive partner for LMI solutions for the bank’s mortgage customers.

In 2023, the company’s insurance revenue came to AU$427.3 million, while its capital return to investors totalled AU$342.9 million. “We have a very strong capital position and continue to return surplus capital, enhancing returns to shareholders,” noted Pauline Blight-Johnston, CEO and managing director of Helia, in the company’s annual report.

Helia’s shareholders enjoyed a AU$0.45 per share dividend payout on March 22, 2024.

5. Woodside Energy Group (ASX:WDS)

Market cap: AU$57.91 billion; dividend yield: 7.08 percent

Woodside Energy Group is focused on oil and gas, as well as what it calls new energy. Its operating assets are located in Australia and internationally, including the Gulf of Mexico and Senegal, as well as Trinidad and Tobago.

The company’s Q1 production totalled 44.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe). “Significant progress was made in the period on our three major growth projects,” said CEO Meg O’Neill. “Commissioning activities are now underway at the Sangomar project in Senegal, on track for first oil in the middle of this year. Nineteen of the 23 production wells at Sangomar have now been completed.” Guidance for the full year is set at 185 million boe to 195 million boe.

Woodside Energy issues dividends with its full-year and half-year results. Its latest payout to shareholders came in at US$0.60 (about AU$0.92) per share on April 4, 2024.

