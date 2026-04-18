Top 5 AI Stocks Under $200

Key Points

Several artificial intelligence (AI) stocks are expected to see incredible growth over the next few years.

The market isn't pricing in some of the incredible growth expected from this group.

10 stocks we like better than Nebius Group ›

While fractional shares are becoming more common, removing the barrier to entry to many leading stocks, not every investor has access to them. As a result, looking at reasonably priced stocks becomes part of the artificial intelligence (AI) investing strategy.

If you've only got $200 to spend on a stock and have to buy a full share, I've got five companies that look like they would be excellent picks. These stocks range from established winners to up-and-coming businesses that could catch fire and deliver impressive returns, but I think all of them are worthy buys right now.

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1. Nvidia

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) currently trades for about $201 per share. However, with the recent rally in AI-related stocks, it could easily soar much higher than $200 soon. Nvidia makes GPUs, which have been the go-to computing unit since the AI arms race began in 2023. Nvidia is experiencing incredible growth, and Wall Street analysts project 79% revenue growth in Q1 and 85% in Q2.

With AI hyperscalers planning on spending billions of dollars on AI infrastructure this year, it bodes well for Nvidia's future, and I think it's one of the best buys in the stock market right now.

2. Nebius

Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS) has been on fire this year, and its stock has nearly doubled. But that could just be the start for this neocloud player. Nebius is focusing on providing AI-focused computing hardware to its clients, and this is leading to impressive growth.

Wall Street analysts project 522% revenue growth this year and 195% next year, making it the fastest-growing stock on this list. If these expectations come true, I could see the stock easily doubling over the next few years, if not this year again.

3. CoreWeave

CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) operates in a similar environment to Nebius and focuses on GPU-based cloud computing infrastructure. While its growth rate isn't as impressive as Nebius's, it's also significantly larger. At the end of 2027, Wall Street expects $23.3 billion in revenue versus Nebius's $9.7 billion. CoreWeave's 142% 2026 growth rate projection and 2027's 87% increase showcase that Wall Street is also bullish on CoreWeave's products.

Time will tell who the winner between Nebius and CoreWeave is, but they both look like rock-solid investment picks right now.

4. Applied Digital

Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) is a different way to play the AI buildout. It's not operating a cloud computing service like Nebius or CoreWeave. Instead, it's building the data centers and equipping them with the proper infrastructure needed so a company like Nebius or CoreWeave can come in and operate their services. (CoreWeave is a significant client of Applied Digital.)

Just like CoreWeave and Nebius, Applied Digital is a Wall Street analyst darling, with projected 2026 growth of 94% and 2027 growth of 49%. This makes Applied Digital a worthy add and is attractive too at around $30 per share.

5. SoundHound AI

Last is SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN), the cheapest stock on this list. It has fallen to these lows after having a ton of hype surrounding the stock no less than a year ago.

SoundHound AI is combining audio recognition with generative AI -- a field that could be huge. SoundHound AI is delivering solid growth, with its latest results occurring at 59% growth. Wall Street isn't as bullish on this stock as the others, and they expect 38% revenue growth in 2026 and 20% in 2027.

However, if SoundHound AI can make inroads with major companies in the insurance, healthcare, and financial spaces, it could deliver incredible growth and easily be the best performer on this list. Time will tell if that pans out, but with the stock trading at about $7 per share, it's cheap enough to take a bet on.

Should you buy stock in Nebius Group right now?

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Keithen Drury has positions in Nebius Group, Nvidia, and SoundHound AI. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and SoundHound AI. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.