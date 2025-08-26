Top 4 Cities for Retirees Under 40

Retiring before age 40 is a dream that most people will never realize. However, those who pull it will likely have to make their money last for more years than they’ve already been alive.

That’s a monumental lift even for the heftiest nest eggs, so those who walk away from their careers more than 22 years before they’re eligible for Social Security must do so with money on their minds.

The following cities are affordable, but forgiving living costs aren’t everything, so the list includes only inexpensive cities that also offer attractive lifestyle amenities, healthy economies, strong communities and plenty to do.

Toledo, Ohio

Cost of living: 13% below the national average

13% below the national average Average home value: $128,602

Located on the banks of Lake Erie, Toledo residents enjoy housing costs that are 45% below the national average, but that’s not the only reason young retirees should consider planting roots there.

According to Redfin, it boasts amenities including:

Museums, festivals and other cultural attractions

Excellent educational institutions

Beautiful green spaces and parks

Community-focused neighborhoods

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Cost of living: 10% below the national average

10% below the national average Average home value: $214,487

In Tulsa, housing costs are nearly 20% lower than the national average, but affordable rent and mortgages aren’t the only reasons why early retirees might consider living there. According to ApartmentGuide, the city has a thriving culinary and cultural scene, a strong sense of community, a booming job market, a diverse economy and an extensive park system. The U.S. Census Bureau reports the city’s median age at 37, making sub-40 retirees feel right at home.

Fort Wayne, Indiana

Cost of living: 10% below the national average

10% below the national average Average home value: $242,205

AreaVibes ranks Fort Wayne with an excellent score of 84, meaning that it’s better than 84% of ranked places, giving it an A+ for health and safety, housing, commuting, living costs and amenities. The median age is roughly 35 — perfect for under-40 retirees.

Decatur, Alabama

Cost of living: 12% below the national average

12% below the national average Average home value: $225,677

The hometown website Positively Decatur showcases a long list of recent articles and rankings from prominent publications like Kiplinger, Business Insider and Realtor.com that profile the northern Alabama city’s emergence as an affordable city on the rise. They highlight its low living costs, rich history, abundance of natural beauty and outdoor recreation, strong entrepreneurial movement, healthy job market and status as a rising housing market.

Editor’s note: All home values are from Zillow and all cost-of-living percentages are from AreaVibes.

