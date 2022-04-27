Top 4 Annuity Questions

The bond market has had extreme difficulties as of late, and most investors are looking to annuities for an income alternative, but what questions should they be asking themselves. The first is what is the term of the annuity? Duration and commitment play a pivotal role in how you are assessing the asset. How much is the surrender charge? Look for de-escalating surrender charges if you may get out early. How does your annuity generate interest? Many indexed annuities can be linked to the markets like the S&P 500 which can give stock exposure without as much risk. Finally, can you withdraw early, and what are the liquidity constraints? You may want to be able to have a flexible withdrawal amount in case of emergencies.

Finsum: With more investors turning to annuities, it’s critical advisors understand why they are using them as a financial vehicle.

annuities

income

retirement

fixed annuities

