Top 3D Printing Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio for Impressive Returns

An updated edition of the April 08, 2025 article.

3D Printing, or additive manufacturing, is the process of transforming digital designs into physical objects by building them layer by layer with remarkable precision. This groundbreaking technology has evolved rapidly since its inception in the 1980s. It has revolutionized the way manufacturers design, create and produce. From customized prosthetics and mechanical components to architectural structures, food items and intricate jewelry, 3D Printing has unlocked a new era of creativity and efficiency. Compared with traditional manufacturing methods, 3D Printing offers significant advantages in cost, customization, precision and sustainability.

More businesses are now embracing 3D Printing for rapid prototyping and on-demand production, significantly reducing lead times and costs. Xometry XMTR, Proto Labs Inc. PRLB and Stratasys, Ltd. SSYS are some of the top players in this space.

The technology’s ability to use lighter, stronger materials, minimize waste and enable faster production cycles is truly transformative. It enabled the creation of complex shapes and products that traditional methods could not match. Additionally, localized production can cut down supply chains and lower transportation costs. On-demand manufacturing eliminates the need to maintain large inventories, which is beneficial for industries with seasonal demand or those requiring spare parts on an urgent basis.

As a result, 3D Printing is gaining traction across sectors such as healthcare, aerospace, automotive and consumer goods. In aerospace, it is used to manufacture lightweight, durable aircraft and spacecraft components. In the automotive industry, it is valuable for producing prototypes, tooling and even customized parts.

The technology is transforming the medical field by producing personalized medical tools and generating prosthetic body parts for patients. It is pushing boundaries even further with advancements in tissue and organ printing, which could one day redefine modern medicine. According to Precedence Research, the global healthcare 3D Printing global stood at $1.66 billion in 2024 and will end this year at $1.96 billion. By 2034, the market can surpass $8.71 billion, seeing a CAGR of 18% between 2024 and 2034. North America currently leads the sector and is expected to retain this dominance, thanks to strong government support, increasing public awareness and a high volume of operative procedures.

Overall, the global 3D Printing market is projected to reach $29.29 in 2025 from $24.61 billion in 2024. By 2034, it will likely attain $134.6 billion, witnessing a CAGR of 18.52%.

The U.S. 3D printing market is expected to grow, seeing a CAGR of 19.18% over 2025-2034. North America dominates the market, with more than 35% share, with the Asia Pacific at the heels with a 30% share. India and China are also leveraging 3D printing technology to increase their share in global manufacturing competitiveness.

We believe that 3D Printing offers compelling growth opportunities for investors, driven by its strong prospects, inherent advantages and increasing adoption across high-end growth markets. Our 3D Printing Screen makes it easy to identify high-potential stocks. Currently, stocks like Carpenter Technology CRS, ATI Inc. ATI, GE Aerospace GE, Stratasys and Materialise NV MTLS look lucrative.

Ready to uncover more transformative thematic investment ideas? Explore 30 cutting-edge investment themes with Zacks Thematic Screens and discover your next big opportunity.

5 Must-Have 3D Printing Stocks for Your Portfolio

Carpenter Technology formed the Carpenter Additive business unit in May 2019. The company has been building its additive capabilities through the acquisitions of LPW Technology Ltd., Puris and CalRAM over the past few years. In late 2019, CRS opened its Emerging Technology Center in Athens, AL, with the capability to atomize a range of specialty alloys into metal powder and manufacture the powder into finished parts using AM technology (3D Metal Printing). Its downstream equipment for taking the initially produced part to a final finished product included the state-of-the-art quick-cooling Hot Isostatic Press system, as well as vacuum heat treating to optimize the material properties of high-value specialty alloy components.

The Carpenter Additive business is one of the world's most versatile producers of spherical, gas-atomized, pre-alloyed metal powders and consolidated powder metallurgy products. The powders meet the unique demands of additive manufacturing, metal injection molding, hot isostatic pressing, near-net shapes, surface enhancement processes and tool steels.

Starting from powder production to manufacturing and finishing parts, the end-to-end capabilities differentiate Carpenter Additive from the rest of the industry. CRS currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

ATI Additive Manufacturing employs a full suite of capabilities throughout the additive supply chain, from metal powder and material science to the finished part. ATI Additive Manufacturing is one of the few providers to deliver world-class talent in both Electron Beam Melting and Direct Metal Laser Melting for additive parts. Its major markets are aerospace and defense, medical and space.

The company offers both Electron Beam Melting and Powder Bed Fusion geared toward exacting and demanding performance environments. Given its extensive powder metals offering, ATI Additive can quickly react to the needs of customers for their additive part demands. Leveraging ATI’s metallurgical leadership, it also has the capability to develop new alloys for additive manufacturing upon request or to solve problems for an industry.

The company continues to increase its production capacity for advanced metallic powders for use in next-generation aerospace products, including additive manufacturing applications. In fiscal 2023, ATI established a dedicated additive manufacturing and postprocessing facility near Fort Lauderdale, FL, which achieved its first print in fiscal 2024. This enables the company to tap into significant aerospace and defense demand for additively manufactured laser-powered bed fusion parts, serving both commercial and defense customers. ATI currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

GE Aerospace is considered one of the leading proponents of additive manufacturing. Since the 1980s, the company has been engaged in additive manufacturing research. The acquisition of a small additive company, Morris Technologies, in 2012 transformed GE’s approach to designing, leading to the first complex component made “additively” for the production of a jet engine. GE Aerospace subsequently boosted its additive manufacturing prowess in 2016 through two more acquisitions of Arcam AB and Concept Laser in Europe.

GE offers industrial metal 3D printers, powders and services to customers through its Colibrium Additive business. It produces several key components for LEAP and GE9X engines. According to GE, 3D Printing has enabled the GE9X engine to be 10% more fuel efficient than the GE90. Also, each of GE Aerospace’s LEAP engines includes 3D Printed fuel nozzles and has increased fuel efficiency by 15% compared with CFM56 engines.

As part of its 2024 investment plan, the company earmarked $54 million for its Auburn, AL-based facility for additional 3D Printing machines and tooling to increase the production of military rotorcraft engine components, along with narrow and widebody commercial aircraft engines. GE also allocated $107 million to facilities in the greater Cincinnati region for additive manufacturing machines, tooling and equipment. This will allow GE Aerospace to increase the production capacity of engines used in commercial aircraft, and U.S. and allied military helicopters and fighter jets. GE currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

Stratasys is at the forefront of the global transition to additive manufacturing, offering cutting-edge 3D printing solutions for industries, including aerospace, automotive, consumer products, and healthcare. With intelligent, connected 3D printers, advanced polymer materials, a comprehensive software ecosystem and on-demand parts services, Stratasys empowers customers with competitive advantages throughout the entire product value chain. Leading organizations worldwide rely on Stratasys to revolutionize product design, enhance manufacturing and supply-chain agility, and elevate patient care.

At RAPID + TCT 2025, North America's largest additive manufacturing and industrial 3D printing event held recently, Stratasys unveiled its Neo800+ stereolithography printer and PolyJet ToughONE material, reinforcing its commitment to developing solutions that deliver production-grade performance, repeatability and efficiency. In addition, Stratasys showcased CALLUM SKYE, a low-volume, luxury EV, which features all five of Stratasys’ technologies from prototyping to full production.

Stratasys also recently introduced PolyJet ToughONE White, which is an advanced material that features enhanced impact resistance and flexibility. With the launch of this material, Stratasys’ PolyJet printing has become the premiere 3D printing solution that combines exceptional design precision with functional strength. SSYS has a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Materalise leveraged more than three decades of 3D printing experience to deliver a range of software solutions and 3D printing services. Its solutions enable a broad range of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, art and design, and consumer goods, to build innovative 3D printing applications. The company operates one of the largest and most complete 3D printing facilities in the world.

In response to evolving customer needs, MTLS continues to enhance its software portfolio. The company recently unveiled the 2025 edition of its Magics software alongside strategic partnerships with Raplas and One Click Metal. The updated Magics significantly reduces build preparation time from days to seconds while maintaining high design precision. When combined with the next generation of Materialise’s next generation of Build Processors, the solution enables the production of highly complex parts that were previously unprintable.

In the medical field, Materialise is pushing boundaries with its bioresorbable, 3D-Printed tracheobronchial splint, which has recently entered clinical trials. While 3D Printing for hard tissue, such as bone, is well established, the potential for this bioresorbable 3D-printed material will pave the way for significant advancements in soft tissue applications. Materialise, being at the forefront of such innovations, has a competitive edge. MTLS currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

